Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Compound and Clarks Originals Link Up for a Wallabee "Floor Seats" Collaboration
Clarks has never strayed too far from the realm of collaborations, and to get the buzz brewing for Miami Art Week, it’s teaming up with Compound to release an exclusive Wallabee “Floor Seats” installment. Its the latest piece to add to its collaborative catalog that, in 2022, has already seen partners such as Bodega, GCDS and Liam Gallagher utilize their creative talents.
hypebeast.com
Clints Has Blacked Out Its TRL 2.0 Sneaker for FW22
Quickly following up on the silver, white and black iteration of its TRL 2.0 sneaker, Manchester-based imprint Clints has just teased another edition of the shoe, and this time it’s coming in a “VantaBlack” colorway. Junior Clint’s label has been keeping busy as of late. Since the...
hypebeast.com
NEEDLES' Latest Vault by Vans Collab Blends the Era and Slip-On
For Vans, its Vault by Vans line continues to offer a blend of fresh looks alongside retro ones. Connecting with a wide variety of collaborators, the elevated division sees its latest project led by Japanese label NEEDLES. The two are no strangers as recent years have featured various releases from the duo, including 2018’s velvet-covered Slip-Ons.
hypebeast.com
MARKET Launches New Personalized 'Call of Duty' Collection
Following a collaboration with The Beatles, MARKET now works with Call of Duty for a limited-edition collection of apparel and accessories. Part of the collection will allow players to design and personalize their own squad tees for the first time with the ability to choose from multiple in-game emblems including clan tags and Gamertags. Apart from the custom tees, black heavyweight fleece hoodies, sweatpants, tees, and trucker hats are decorated with a custom co-branded logo fusing elements of the Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 titles with MARKET initials.
hypebeast.com
Get Colorful With This Nike Air Max 97 Terrascape
Recent years have challenged brands as consumers continue to emphasize the importance of sustainability in an ever-changing world. As a leading manufacturer in apparel and footwear,. continues to find new ways to appropriately respond to the call to action. One such approach that the Swoosh has implemented is the integration...
hypebeast.com
On-Feet Look at the Korea's Special Edition "SNKRS Day" Air Jordan 1 Low
While the year is not yet over, Korea is already gearing up to celebrate “SNKRS Day” next August with a special edition release of the low-top Air Jordan 1. An all-new colorway has surfaced for the Air Jordan 1 Low “SNKRS Day,” which sees the shoe come constructed in a mix of leather, suede and nubuck materials. The shoe arrives in hues of grey, with dark elephant grey panels in suede and a dark taupe grey panel. The Swoosh is highlighted in white to match the midsole. Notable details include the mesh foam tongues that feature the “SNKRS Day” branding in hangul lettering on the sock liner. On the heel is an embroidery of the magpie, the national bird of the country, on the left heel, while the right help features the Air Jordan branded Wings. The shoe sits atop a gum outsole to round out the design.
hypebeast.com
Yoon Ahn Teases AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low in Blue
Renowned Tokyo-based label AMBUSH will continue its partnership with with a slew of Air Force 1s that hold a similar design to the brand’s initial Dunk High collaboration. Founder Yoon Ahn has previously teased several colorways of the forthcoming model, now revealing a closer look at the anticipated blue colorway.
hypebeast.com
Studio Visits: Alfie Kungu
It’s often said that art mirrors life, and in the case of Alfie Kungu, the adage could not be more true. The painter’s effervescent and spirited character is unmistakably present in the brightly-colored, gestural strokes he’s come to be known by. Kungu’s artistic identity has been developed...
hypebeast.com
BEAMS and NEEDLES Reunite For Boa Fleece Pieces
BEAMS and NEEDLES have returned with a new release in their collaborative relationship. Similar to its predecessor, the latest collection features jackets and vests crafted with soft, boa fleece material for the winter. Both pieces feature BEAMS’ relaxed silhouette and an all-over pattern of the distinctive “Papillon” motif, with the vest arriving in a blue and brown colorway and the jacket in a stark black and purple scheme.
hypebeast.com
Pearson Lloyd's Desk Accessories Look After the Planet as Well as Your Pens
London-based design studio Pearson Lloyd has teamed up with furniture brand Bene to create a range of desk objects which have been 3D-printed from a bioplastic material. Named “Bfriends”, the range was first introduced back in November 2021, when the studio developed 21 products in 10 colors. Now, they are adding a further 12 designs, expanding the collection to range from office objects to more lifestyle-based pieces, such as vases, and ornamental animals.
hypebeast.com
On-Feet Look at MSCHF Gobstomper "Sour Edition"
MSCHF has recently unveiled its latest new Gobstomper in “Sour Edition.”. The unique design sees the shoe constructed in multiple layers, only to reveal the colorful purple and green layers as the shoe gets worn down. The layers reveal to be the inside of the multi-layered Gobstopper, a keen reminder of the lawbreaker-filled childhood. The team now revisits the Gobstomper after debuting the silhouette earlier this year with a “Jimmy Fallon Edition.” The “Sour Edition” has instead begun with a primarily black presentation, featuring accents in neon green, purple and yellow.
hypebeast.com
The Best Supreme x The North Face Jackets
Collaborations are a key piece of every Supreme season, and, for the last 15 years, few Supreme collaborations have been more consistent and impactful than their efforts with The North Face. Since the two first joined forces during Supreme’s FW07 campaign, they’ve cranked out new collections like clockwork, dropping at least one co-created capsule per season and blessing legions of intrepid fans with a unique blend of high-performance tech and streetwise sensibilities. One may be a mountaineering brand that was born as a retail store for mountain climbers in San Fransisco while the other grew from a scrappy skate shop in Lower Manhattan to a zeitgeist-steering streetwear company, but both are fiercely loyal to their signature aesthetic and boast a long history in the Big Apple. This imbues their collaborative efforts with cultural capital to match their bold designs and high-performance tech, and has helped several of their creations achieve grail status.
hypebeast.com
Emerging U.K. Designer Niran Blues Nair Reimagines the Referee Uniform
Rising METALLIC FUND-backed designer Niran Blues Nair is preparing to storm the fashion scene, and his most recent capsule collection proves that he is one to watch. The emerging designer looks to the football field and basketball court, envisioning the traditional referee uniform with a sense of coolness. Shot in...
hypebeast.com
BSTN Brand and Diemme Take the Roccia Basso Boot Back in Time
Following the reveal of its Fall/Winter 2022 “The Holiday” collection, BSTN Brand is teaming up with Diemme for a winter-ready collection. The duo selects the Roccia Basso boot as their collaborative canvas, reimagining the lifestyle silhouette with a retro approach. BSTN Brand takes inspiration from its basketball DNA, mirroring the two-toned style often seen on hoops sneakers.
hypebeast.com
Nike Wraps the Air Force 1 Low “Color of the Month” With Reptilian Textures
Has officially unveiled a new Air Force 1 Low addition to its long-running “Color of the Month” series. The classic silhouette looks simple at first glance with its all-white uppers, but that’s quickly contrasted by the leather reptilian overlays wrapped around the tip, heel and past the panel. Its white panel swoosh features an extra detailing of four stitched X-marks near the heel, with other branding hits found on the tongue tag, insole, midsole, heel and dubrae. The shoe rests on a white midsole and outsole, with matching laces tying the shoe together for a clean finish.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Max 97 "Kiss My Air" Surfaces in Safari Prints
Back in 2017, debuted the “Kiss My Airs” campaign in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Air Max line. After launching a bright volt Nike Air Max 95 early last year, Nike now dresses its Air Max 97 in Tinker Hatfield‘s iconic safari prints — once inspired by the designer’s trip to the furniture store.
hypebeast.com
Saucony Originals Relaunches Ultra Retro ProGrid Triumph 4
This season, Saucony Originals offers up an eclectic range of sneaker styles from luxe classics to futuristic steppers. Amongst the AW22 offering, the brand adds the noughties favorite ProGrid Triumph 4, returning with new technical components and updated colorways. Providing the same maximalist sporty look as its 2007 predecessor, the...
hypebeast.com
New Balance MADE in USA 990v3 and 990v2 "White/Blue" Arrives at HBX
One thing that Americans can be thankful for this Thanksgiving is Teddy Santis’ contributions to New Balance’s MADE in USA line this year. Stepping into the creative director role for the brand’s homegrown division last year, Santis has ushered in several successful collections since. Now, as a holiday release, another slate of New Balance 990v3 and 990v2s have launched.
hypebeast.com
Helen Kirkum and Footpatrol Are Remaking ASICS Classics for Charity
Helen Kirkum‘s relationship with is one that’s delivered so much good for the footwear industry and for the people it caters to, often coming together to benefit a charity of their choice. Now, London sneaker retailer Footpatrol is joining the mix, as the three come together to support YoungMinds UK — the UK’s leading mental health charity for young people — with a highly-limited collaboration.
Comments / 0