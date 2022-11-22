Read full article on original website
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
Spotlight On: James Caliendo, President & CEO, PWCampbell
November 2022 — PWCampbell is a fourth generation, full-range professional design-build, branding, and technology services organization, concentrating efforts on the design and construction needs of the financial, commercial and residential industries. In an interview with Invest:, President & CEO James Caliendo shared his insights into today’s construction landscape, discussing demand dynamics and internal generational changes.
Dr. Jill Biden Chicago: First lady visits Rolling Meadows HS, Aon for National Apprenticeship Week
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were also recently in the Chicago area.
coloradopolitics.com
As Colorado policymakers mull changes to red flag, other states offer lessons, experiences
Could Colorado's red flag law be in for some tweaks in the wake of the Club Q shooting Saturday?. Gov. Jared Polis opened the door to potential changes to the state's three-year old Extreme Risk Protection Order law, saying more could be done to utilize it. "Extreme Risk Protection Orders...
Lobbying world
Sonia Gill joined Meta Platforms as public policy director. Gill most recently served as a senior counsel for Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which advanced antitrust legislation to take on Meta and other Big Tech firms earlier this year. Nick Bouknight rejoined Capitol Counsel as a partner. Bouknight most...
