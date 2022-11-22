Read full article on original website
USC vs. Notre Dame game score prediction, picks by college football computers
One of college football's traditional rivalries is set to kick off this weekend with national championship implications as USC welcomes Notre Dame on Saturday. Notre Dame, playing inspired under first-year coach Marcus Freeman, comes in riding a five-game win streak that includes victories over ...
Jaguars vs. Ravens: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under
What types of underdogs are the Jaguars when they host the Baltimore Ravens this weekend?
Cardinals Place Zach Ertz, D.J. Humphries on IR
While Zach Ertz is likely out the rest of the season, D.J. Humphries is out for the next four weeks.
Ohio State's Day Has As Many Losses To Michigan As Tressel, Fickell, Meyer Combined
The Buckeyes suffered their second straight loss to the Wolverines and first at home since 2000.
Idaho8.com
AP source: Nebraska closing in on Matt Rhule as coach
Nebraska and former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule are finalizing a deal to make him the Cornhuskers’ coach. A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Nebraska made Rhule an offer Thursday that persuaded the former Temple and Baylor coach to return to college after two-plus years in the NFL. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of a contract are still be worked out. Among those details are how much money the Panthers would owe to Rhule. He was fired five games into his third NFL season.
Idaho8.com
AP source: Tests reveal no ACL tear in Bills’ Miller’s knee
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of Von Miller’s injury told The Associated Press that tests showed no tear to the anterior cruciate ligament in the injured right knee of the Buffalo Bills star pass-rusher. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team did not reveal that information. Coach Sean McDermott declined to provide any details on the injury except to rule out Miller from playing against New England next week. McDermott said Miller was week to week, while noting the player will undergo further tests. ESPN first reported the test results for Miller. The 33-year-old was hurt in the second quarter of Buffalo’s 28-25 win at the Detroit Lions.
J.J. McCarthy Taunts Ohio State Crowd During Final Minutes of Win
The Wolverines quarterback waved goodbye to the crowd as the clock ran down.
Idaho8.com
Nebraska signs Matt Rhule to 8-year deal as football coach
Nebraska has signed Matt Rhule to an eight-year contract to be the Cornhuskers’ next football coach. The school said Rhule would be introduced at a Monday news conference and terms of the contract would be announced then. The 47-year-old Rhule has been out of work for less than two months since getting fired by the Carolina Panthers. Nebraska has had six straight losing seasons and is more than 20 years removed from its 1990s heyday. Rhule took over struggling programs at Temple and Baylor and built them into conference contenders in three years. He was 11-27 with Carolina before getting fired after a 1-4 start.
Idaho8.com
Falcons, Commanders meet in game with playoff implications
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders are meeting after Thanksgiving in a meaningful game with potentially significant playoff implications. That seemed unlikely after the Falcons looked to be rebuilding and the Commanders got off to a 1-4 start. But Atlanta and Washington sit just outside wild-card spots in the NFC with each having a chance to make the postseason that not long ago looked improbable. The Falcons running game buoyed by new quarterback Marcus Mariota and the Commanders steadily improving defense have made this possible. But it’s also possible only one makes the playoffs after all.
