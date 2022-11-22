Nebraska has signed Matt Rhule to an eight-year contract to be the Cornhuskers’ next football coach. The school said Rhule would be introduced at a Monday news conference and terms of the contract would be announced then. The 47-year-old Rhule has been out of work for less than two months since getting fired by the Carolina Panthers. Nebraska has had six straight losing seasons and is more than 20 years removed from its 1990s heyday. Rhule took over struggling programs at Temple and Baylor and built them into conference contenders in three years. He was 11-27 with Carolina before getting fired after a 1-4 start.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 6 HOURS AGO