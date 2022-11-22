Read full article on original website
Related
Christmas music: Trans-Siberian Orchestra's 2022 tour
The rock-estra launches a new holiday tour, and festive new releases from Jane Monheit and Joss Stone. Rick Damigella reports.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Rejoice With Gospel Singer Tamela Mann And These Note-Worthy Records
Over the years, gospel singer, songwriter, and actress Tamela Jean Mann has become a powerhouse in the genre after first displaying her talents singing with fellow Soul Train Awards nominee Kirk Franklin and his choir, The Family. For over three decades, the Texas native has been blowing out hits and racking up the awards and recognition deservingly bestowed upon her.
Peter Gabriel Announces First Tour In Years, New Album 'i/o'
Peter Gabriel is reuniting his old band for a new tour next spring.
Christmas music: Moonalice's groovy holiday sound
82-year-old singer Lester Chambers talks with Rick Damigella about Moonalice's new song, plus Christmas music from Crowder and Switchfoot.
2022's Most Festive Christmas Songs by Country Acts
So far this year, notable country acts have interpreted a mix of old favorites and new material, with each recording playing off familiar themes of faith and family. This year's offerings range from Jason Aldean's cover of an all-time country Christmas classic to a Deana Carter and Phil Vassar original that plays out like the storyline of a Hallmark movie.
Popculture
'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes
Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
Listen to the Doors’ Previously Unreleased Song ‘Paris Blues’
The Doors have released the song “Paris Blues,” the band’s "last known unissued studio recording." “‘Paris Blues’ traveled a long and winding path to its release, taking on a mythic quality among Doors’ fans along the way,” noted a message accompanying the tune. “An original blues song written by the band; the track was recorded during one of the band’s recording sessions for either The Soft Parade or L.A. Woman (no one seems to remember).”
Guitar World Magazine
Breedlove Eco Pursuit EX S Concert Sweetgrass review
This guitar ticks very many boxes for us. It’s a very good-looking instrument, the myrtlewood is a very attractive timber and will, of course, vary greatly from one guitar to the next, but Breedlove certainly deserves full marks on the design front. Why you can trust Guitar World Our...
Christine and the Queens to Curate London’s Meltdown Festival 2023
Christine and the Queens will curate the 2023 edition of Meltdown Festival on London’s South Bank. He picks up the mantle from Grace Jones, who helmed this year’s edition, and follows curators including David Bowie, Patti Smith, and Scott Walker. A mix of ticketed shows and free outdoor concerts, the festival will run from June 9-18. The first acts will be announced in the spring.
Ohio Second Grader Creates Incredible Joe Diffie-Inspired “Disguise The Turkey” Thanksgiving Art Project
Paintin’ over it might not have been able to hide Billy Bob’s love for Charlene. But hiding a turkey in a Joe Diffie-themed masterpiece is a pretty dang good disguise. Katie Shawver, a mother from Ohio, took to Facebook recently to show off her second grade son Zane’s “disguise the turkey” artwork that was inspired by his favorite artist, the Pickup Man himself, Joe Diffie.
operawire.com
Gulbenkian Orchestra Names New Music Director
Portugal’s Gulbenkian Orchestra has named a new Music Director. Hannu Lintu will take the title of the Portuguese orchestra starting during the 2023-2024 season. Lintu has conducted regularly with the Gulbenkian during the last years in dozens of concerts. This season the conductor has already had concerts that have included the Thomas Ades Concerto and a Mahler song cycle. He is set to conduct an all-Shostakovich program.
Kirkus Reviews
Composer and Author Ned Rorem Dies at 99
Ned Rorem, the Pulitzer Prize–winning composer who became a literary sensation in the 1960s and 1970s after publishing volumes of his diaries, has died at 99, the New York Times reports. Rorem, a native of Indiana, began playing piano as a child, and studied music at Northwestern University, the...
Everyone is 'rediscovering' Florence Price. Leave it to the L.A. Phil to reveal her essence
The classical world has been championing Black composers Florence Price and Margaret Bonds, but the L.A. Phil goes further.
Comments / 0