The Antrim County Sheriffs Department Victims Services Unit will meet on Monday, Nov. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the First Congregational Church in Central Lake. The unit provides immediate on-scene support for any surviving secondary victims of an unexpected death or serious trauma. A two-person team of volunteers is available 24/7, 365 days a year. Initial training is given to all volunteers with additional ongoing training. All those interested, particularly those willing to explore joining the unit are welcome at meetings. Contact VSU Coordinator, Jeri Brown, 231-350-3113 for more information.

ANTRIM COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO