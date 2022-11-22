Read full article on original website
Cody Roy Aldrich
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, Cody Roy Aldrich, passed away at age 30. He had been bravely battling late stage cancer for a year and a half. His strength shined through in every part of his life. He touched the lives of many who quickly saw his courage and fight during the hard struggles. No matter his circumstances he kept living life, and found the positive in almost every situation.
Craft & Cookie Decorating Party & Vintage Nativity Display
The Helena Township Historical Society and Alden Community Methodist Church are holding a craft and cookie decorating party and a vintage Nativity display on Saturday, Nov. 26 at the church from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. as part of Alden’s Christmas Celebration. Vintage family nativities will be shared with visitors along with their histories. Families are welcome to join in at the church which is right next to the tree lighting and Santa’s arrival will take place at 5:30 p.m.
Victims Services Unit Meeting
The Antrim County Sheriffs Department Victims Services Unit will meet on Monday, Nov. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the First Congregational Church in Central Lake. The unit provides immediate on-scene support for any surviving secondary victims of an unexpected death or serious trauma. A two-person team of volunteers is available 24/7, 365 days a year. Initial training is given to all volunteers with additional ongoing training. All those interested, particularly those willing to explore joining the unit are welcome at meetings. Contact VSU Coordinator, Jeri Brown, 231-350-3113 for more information.
Alden’s Christmas Celebration
Alden’s Christmas Celebration will be on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Alden between Nifty Things and Paradise Property. Santa arrives via fire truck at 5:30 p.m. and the Christmas tree lighting will follow. Visit and photo op with Santa. There will be treats for kids, hot cocoa and a toasty fire. Please bring a canned food donation for the Area Food Pantry. Shop local all Alden stores will be open until 8 p.m.
