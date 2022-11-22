Read full article on original website
Brazil with plenty of options to replace Neymar at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar is out for at least another match so Brazil coach Tite must now start thinking about a replacement. He has plenty of options. Tite brought nine forwards to the World Cup and could also add a midfielder as Neymar’s replacement if wanted. Neymar hurt his right ankle in Brazil’s opening 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday. The most straight forward option would be to use Rodrygo in Neymar’s position. Another alternative would be to put an extra midfielder in Neymar’s position to free up the other forwards.
World Cup analysts cite more goals from crosses, penalties
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — More crosses creating more goals. Winning penalties with “total genius” like Cristiano Ronaldo. Pressing opponents to get the ball back quickly. FIFA’s expert analysts picked their World Cup trends Saturday from the first 16 games. The Technical Study Group saw more and better crosses creating more goals coming from wide areas. 14 instead of three at the same stage of the 2018 tournament. Nine penalty kicks awarded in 16 games puts this World Cup on a record pace for spot-kicks. FIFA analyst Sunday Oliseh suggested strikers like Cristiano Ronaldo are getting smarter at tempting defenders into making fouls.
‘Perfectionist’ De Bruyne accepts need to adapt at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Playing for Belgium at the World Cup feels a lot different to Kevin De Bruyne than playing for Manchester City in the Premier League. De Bruyne’s temper flared at times during Belgium’s underwhelming first performance at the World Cup. He showed his disgust toward teammates and was engaged in a heated discussion with coach Roberto Martinez during the 1-0 win over Canada on Wednesday. De Bruyne accepts the need to “adapt to my teammates” and said Friday he only gets so agitated because he is a “perfectionist.” Belgium plays Morocco on Sunday.
Japan aims for World Cup knockout stage against Costa Rica
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Japan could reach the knockout round of 16 at the World Cup with a victory over Costa Rica in the second Group E match for both teams. Japan upset Germany in its opener 2-1. Costa Rica had a terrible result and lost to Spain 7-0. This is Japan’s seventh straight appearance at the World Cup. It has advanced three times to the round of 16, and lost each time. The most recent was a 3-2 loss in second-half stoppage time to Belgium in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Japan’s goal this time is to get to the quarterfinals.
Mbappe scores 2, France reaches knockout stage of World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappe scored two goals and put defending champion France into the knockout stage of the World Cup with a 2-1 win over Denmark. Mbappe put France ahead in the 61st minute and scored the winner in the 86th with his right thigh as Les Bleus became the first team to advance to the next round. Denmark dfender Andreas Christensen equalized for his team with a header in the 68th. Mbappe has scored three goals so far in Qatar. He scored four goals when France won the World Cup four years ago.
World Cup Viewer’s Guide: Argentina, Messi look for rebound
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Argentina came to the World Cup as a favorite but is now in danger of an early elimination. Argentina cannot lose its match Saturday against Mexico if it hopes to advance to the knockout stage. Saudi Arabia pulled off one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history when it beat Lionel Messi and Argentina in their opening match. Messi says the team’s attitude is to still win every outing. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia looks for another upset against Poland, while France plays Denmark and Australia faces Tunisia.
Valencia scores World Cup-best third goal in Ecuador draw
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Ecuador striker Enner Valencia scored a World Cup-best third goal in a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands that eliminated host nation Qatar from its home tournament. The draw gave both the Dutch and Ecuador one point apiece to move them to four points in Group A. It left Qatar with zero points after losing 3-1 to Senegal hours earlier. Cody Gakpo fired the Dutch into a sixth-minute lead with a rising shot from the edge of the penalty area. It was the fastest goal scored so far in Qatar. Ecuador leveled in the 49th when Énner Valencia passed the ball into an empty net after a shot was parried.
Lewandowski scores at World Cup, Poland beats Saudis 2-0
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Robert Lewandowski finally scored at the World Cup. The 34-year-old striker helped Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 and boost his team’s chances of reaching the knockout stages. Lewandowski shed tears after scoring in the 82nd minute. It was his first World Cup goal in his fifth appearance at the tournament. Lewandowski also set up for the opener in the 40th minute when he kept the ball in play after goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais’ initial block and laid it back for Piotr Zielinski to knock in.
Herdman’s inspiration try at World Cup provokes Croatia
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Canada coach John Herdman attempted to inspire his players after a 1-0 loss to Belgium in his nation’s first World Cup match in 36 years. His televised comments may have served to provoke Croatia, the losing finalist in 2018. Croatia’s 24 Sata (24 Hours) tabloid ran a fullpage photo of a naked Herdman with Maple Leaf flags over his mouth and private parts and a headline that translated to: “You have the mouth, but do you have the (guts) as well?” Canada and Croatia, which opened with a 0-0 draw against Morocco, play Sunday.
US earns respect at World Cup, but wins remain elusive
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — American players wanted more than a 0-0 draw with England in what was likely the most-watched match of their lives. The U.S. shut out a European opponent in the World Cup for the first time since 1950 yet left the tent-like stadium in the Arabian desert knowing a win in Tuesday’s politically charged matchup with Iran is a must to reach the World Cup’s knockout stage. The British tabloid The Sun ran a headline calling the result “Yawn in the USA.” England supporters booed loudly at the final whistle and American fans cheered.
France counting on Rabiot to play starring World Cup role
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — France captain Hugo Lloris is confident midfielder Adrien Rabiot’s star will continue rising at the World Cup against Denmark on Saturday. Rabiot led defending champion France in its 4-1 win over Australia in its opening match. It was a remarkable turnaround for a player once exiled from the national team for more than two years. Lloris says “there’s an opportunity for him at this World Cup. It’s arrived at the right time and he’s ready.” The timing seems right since N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba are both missing the tournament with injuries to give Rabiot a chance to take a starring role.
After Messi comes Lewandowski for Saudi Arabia at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Saudi Arabia shocked Lionel Messi’s Argentina in one of the biggest World Cup upsets. The Green Falcons now turn their attention to Robert Lewandowski and his Poland team on Saturday. Saudi Arabia is the second lowest-ranked team in the tournament. It could even book its place in the second round with a win. Midfielder Sami Al-Najei says: “We will work even harder than in the previous match. Everyone knows that the next match is more important than the previous one.” Saudia Arabia’s 2-1 win over Argentina blew open Group C and left the other rivals scrambling for points after Mexico’s 0-0 draw with Poland.
‘Scary our lives are so controversial’: How tug of war over ‘OneLove’ armbands descended into a World Cup sideshow
FIFA President Gianni Infantino pleaded with countries to let football take center stage ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, but it hasn’t quite worked out like that. Soccer’s global governing body has found itself at loggerheads with seven European nations over the threat of sanctions for any player wearing a “OneLove” armband during games.
ECB receive £400 million bid for private equity stake in the Hundred
Offer for 75 percent stake in new competition shows direction of travel for English cricket
Landon Donovan, DeMarcus Beasley headline Hall of Fame class
The National Soccer Hall of Fame announced Saturday that former United States Men’s National Team stars Landon Donovan and DeMarcus
US remains unbeaten against England at World Cups after goalless draw in Qatar
There were no goals in Friday’s game between the US Men’s National Team (USMNT) and England in a key World Cup game at Qatar 2022, but the result spoke volumes as to where this American team looks to be heading. Facing an England team full of superstars that...
Kylian Mbappe is already making this World Cup his own
Two games into the World Cup, Kylian Mbappé has already stated his intention to make this tournament his own. After scoring in a 4-1 win over Australia in the first game, Mbappé produced a brace against Denmark on Saturday to lead France to a 2-1 victory and become the first team to clinch qualification for the knockout phase. The stats for Mbappé are already absurd: At 23, he’s got seven career World Cup goals already and 31 goals for his country. Days after Olivier Giroud tied Thierry Henry’s all-time France scoring record with his 51st goal, it appears to be a matter...
Australia’s emotions run high after rare World Cup win
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Australia beat Tunisia 1-0 to revive its chances of advancing from the group stage at the World Cup. Mitchell Duke scored the winning goal midway through the first half with a header. It was Australia’s first win at soccer’s biggest event since a victory over Serbia back in 2010 and its first shutout at the World Cup since its tournament debut in 1974. The Socceroos still have a chance to qualify for the round of 16 despite losing to defending champion France 4-1 in their opening match. Tunisia plays France and Australia meets Denmark in the final round of group games on Wednesday.
