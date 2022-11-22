Read full article on original website
Lehigh County coroner announces plans to run for election
Daniel A. Buglio, who was appointed Lehigh County coroner in April, will run for election in 2023 in hopes of continuing in the job, he said in a news release. Buglio, 49, who has been with the coroner’s office for nearly 24 years and was first deputy and operations manager when he was appointed to the lead position, can be on the ballot in the May 16 primary as a Democrat if he collects the required number of petition signatures. Coroner is an elected position in the county.
No charges to be filed in Thanksgiving Day blast
SUGAR NOTCH — Hanover Township police on Friday confirmed an explosion heard across the Wyoming Valley on Thanksgiving morning happened
‘Yet again, we’ll mourn’: Lehigh Valley-area LGBTQ leaders share thoughts on Colorado shooting
“Yet again, we’ll mourn,” said Bill McGlinn, interim executive director of the Lehigh Valley’s Bradbury Sullivan LGBT Community Center. That was the recurring sentiment among attendees of the memorial services hosted Sunday by Bradbury Sullivan in Allentown, the Eastern PA Trans Equity Project and the Metropolitan Community Church of Lehigh Valley to commemorate Transgender Day of Remembrance, a dedicated day of mourning.
Girl knocked out in fight that shut down Pa. school bonfire: police
A fight shut down Easton Area High School’s traditional bonfire before the Thanksgiving football game against Phillipsburg High School, and one juvenile was found unconscious due to the incident, Palmer Township police report. Another juvenile involved in the fight was detained by school district police, township Patrolman Jim Alercia...
Explosion rocks Timet plant in Berks County
MORGANTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - An explosion at Timet plant in Morgantown, Berks County rocked the building Thursday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. According to the company's website, the business makes titanium materials there.Workers were inside the building at the time but no one was hurt.
Fights shut down annual pre-game bonfire at Easton HS
PALMER TWP., Pa. — A Thanksgiving Eve tradition was snuffed out early Wednesday night. Police said they had to shut down the annual pre-game bonfire at Easton Area High School in Palmer Township, Northampton County, after several fights broke out in the crowd. One girl was sent to the hospital.
Police investigating explosion at titanium plant in Berks; nobody hurt
CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - Officials say no one is hurt after a explosion at a titanium plant in Berks County Thursday afternoon. It happened at the TIMET plant in Caernarvon Township around 2:30 p.m. Police said a furnace exploded, causing damage to the roof and building. No injuries have been...
Coroner seeks family of homeless man from Whitehall
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — The Lehigh County coroner is seeking the next of kin for a homeless man who was last known to have lived in Whitehall Township. Shawn A. Romano, 52, was found dead shortly before midnight Wednesday in an area beneath the Hamilton Street Bridge, near Jordan Creek, in Allentown, according to the coroner.
Premier Granite in Pen Argyl, Barking Lot property in Sciota have new owners
PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Premier Granite and Marble of Pen Argyl and the property that houses the Barking Lot in Sciota, Monroe County, have new owners. Mike and Stephanie Bartleson of Williams Township acquired Premier Granite and Marble from John Hunt, according to a statement by Lehigh Financial Group. Hunt founded the 735 W. Pennsylvania Ave. business in 2002. He is moving to Utah.
Ed Staback, former state representative and Lackawanna County commissioner, dies
Ed Staback, a respected longtime state representative who later served briefly as a Lackawanna County commissioner, died Saturday during one of his regular hunting trips to Nebraska with his son. “He always looked forward to that, he always talked about going,” said Jim Wansacz, a colleague of Staback’s as a...
Police looking for vehicle that hit bicyclist in North Coventry Twp.
N. COVENTRY TWP., Pa. - Police in Chester County are investigating after a vehicle hit a bicyclist Thursday. North Coventry Police Department officers were sent to the intersection of South Keim Street and East Cedarville Road for the report of a struck pedestrian around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. A male bicyclist...
Man sentenced on rape charges in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man was sentenced Tuesday on rape and related charges in Luzerne County. Edwin Colon was found guilty back in July after raping a woman over the course of several days at a home in Plymouth in 2019. Colon will spend up to 20 years...
Berks coroner looking for Reading man's next of kin
READING, Pa. - The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Kirk Heiberger, 72, from the 400 block of North 10th Street in Reading, was pronounced dead Tuesday in Reading Hospital, according to a news release from the county coroner's office. Anyone with information...
Marijuana crimes are unnecessarily clogging up Lehigh Valley courts, new study says
Marijuana cases are placing an unnecessary burden on the region’s criminal justice system, according to a new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute. The research and advocacy group based in Allentown reviewed 27,826 criminal cases of all sorts processed in Lehigh County and Northampton County between January 2018 and March 2021 and concluded “marijuana criminalization slows our criminal justice system” and burdens “understaffed public defenders.”
Red-to-Blue Flip of the Pa. House Came Down to Voters in Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler
Hyper-local voters from Montgomery County communities have statewide political implications.Photo byiStock. The recent win for Democrat Melissa Cerrato flipped a seat in the Commonwealth’s red-to-blue political spectrum. The majority-party shift resulted from voters in the state’s 151st Legislative District, comprising Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler. Jon Kamp and Scott Calvert brought nationwide coverage of the change to readers of The Wall Street Journal.
Scranton man charged with indecent assault of child
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man is facing charges after police say he inappropriately touched a seven-year-old female. According to the Scranton Police Department, a seven-year-old female victim told officers she was inappropriately touched by an older man, on Wednesday, early in the morning. Police say the suspect was identified as 29-year-old, Robert […]
Titanium Plant Explosion Rocks Berks County Town
An explosion at a titanium plant in Berks County on Thanksgiving Day was being probed by police. About six workers at the TIMET plant in Morgantown were leaving when the blast went off around 2:30 p.m., a Caernarvon Township officer tells PennLive. A smaller explosion had been reported earlier in...
Bethlehem Area School District hires ex-judge to conduct internal investigation
The Bethlehem Area School Board voted Monday night to hire an ex-Northampton County judge to conduct an unspecified internal investigation. A letter attached to the school board agenda Monday spells out the financial details for hiring Emil Giordano but doesn’t say what Giordano will investigate within the school district.
Loud explosion shakes homes in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of calls came into the Newswatch 16 newsroom Thursday morning after a loud explosion was heard and shook the Wyoming Valley area. Fire officials say the explosion was caused by hunters using Tannerite for target practice. Tannerite is legal here in Pennsylvania and when...
