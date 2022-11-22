ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NESN

What Jayson Tatum Said To Luka Doncic After Key Block On Mavs Star

It became the defining moment of a stellar performance from Jayson Tatum in a 125-112 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night at TD Garden. And it came on the defensive end of the floor despite the Boston Celtics superstar pouring in 37 points to go along with 13 rebounds and five assists.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NESN

What Mavericks Star Said About Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics returned home after a three-game road trip to face off against the Dallas Mavericks for the first time in the 2022-23 season Wednesday night. Mavericks star Luka Doncic spoke highly of the Celtics’ young duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — both of whom have led Boston to an NBA-best 13-4 record — prior to tip off.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

What Jayson Tatum Believes Is So ‘Impressive’ About Celtics’ Start

There’s a lot to like about the Celtics’ strong start to the season, but Jayson Tatum has his eyes on one specific aspect. Boston is off to a 14-4 start following their 125-112 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at TD Garden. They’ve received contributions from all over the roster on their way to possessing the NBA’s top rated offense, as well as its best record. That in itself is impressive, but doing it without a starter and key contributor from a year ago? That deserves to be acknowledged as well.
BOSTON, MA
Reuters

NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum leads Celtics past Mavs

November 24 - Jayson Tatum's injured ankle looked fine Wednesday night as he scored a team-high 37 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to help the Boston Celtics kick off a six-game homestand with a 125-112 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Luka Doncic shares high praise for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

There will be plenty of star power at TD Garden on Wednesday night when the Boston Celtics host the Dallas Mavericks. Mavs superstar Luka Doncic is set to face off against the C's All-Star tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. It's almost always a thrilling matchup when these two teams face off, though Boston will be looking for different results this time around.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Jaylen Brown Drills Slick Trick Shot Before Celtics-Mavericks Game

Jaylen Brown didn’t wait for the scheduled tipoff against the Dallas Mavericks to give fans in attendance a reason to pull out their phones at TD Garden on Wednesday. Standing behind the Boston Celtics bench and surrounded by several fans during pre-game shootaround, Brown knocked down a deep, deep 3-pointer to the amazement of dozens of Celtics fans, who recorded the Harlem Globetrotter-like trick shot in real-time.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

'The Office' stars sit courtside for Celtics-Mavericks

The stars were out at TD Garden on Wednesday night, and we aren't just talking about Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic. Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak, known for their roles as Kelly Kapoor and Ryan Howard in NBC's "The Office," sat courtside for the Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks showdown.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Mavericks takeaways: Tatum wins battle of MVP frontrunners

Luka Doncic put on a show at TD Garden on Wednesday night, but it was the Boston Celtics prevailing with a 125-112 win over the Dallas Mavericks. The C's erupted for 70 points in the first half. They took a 21-point lead into the third quarter and although the Mavs made it interesting down the stretch, it was too little too late against Jayson Tatum and Co.
BOSTON, MA

