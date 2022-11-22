Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
Related
What Jayson Tatum Said To Luka Doncic After Key Block On Mavs Star
It became the defining moment of a stellar performance from Jayson Tatum in a 125-112 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night at TD Garden. And it came on the defensive end of the floor despite the Boston Celtics superstar pouring in 37 points to go along with 13 rebounds and five assists.
Cedric Maxwell Quickly Went From the Boston Celtics Go-To Player to the ‘4th Musketeer’
Cedric Maxwell proved he could be the go-to guy for the Boston Celtics, but then he was forced to make some sacrifices. The post Cedric Maxwell Quickly Went From the Boston Celtics Go-To Player to the ‘4th Musketeer’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Moments Before Signing With the Boston Celtics, Xavier McDaniel Needed to Call Patrick Ewing
Xavier McDaniel needed to make one last-minute phone call to Patrick Ewing before signing with the Boston Celtics. The post Moments Before Signing With the Boston Celtics, Xavier McDaniel Needed to Call Patrick Ewing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
What Mavericks Star Said About Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown
The Boston Celtics returned home after a three-game road trip to face off against the Dallas Mavericks for the first time in the 2022-23 season Wednesday night. Mavericks star Luka Doncic spoke highly of the Celtics’ young duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — both of whom have led Boston to an NBA-best 13-4 record — prior to tip off.
What Jayson Tatum Believes Is So ‘Impressive’ About Celtics’ Start
There’s a lot to like about the Celtics’ strong start to the season, but Jayson Tatum has his eyes on one specific aspect. Boston is off to a 14-4 start following their 125-112 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at TD Garden. They’ve received contributions from all over the roster on their way to possessing the NBA’s top rated offense, as well as its best record. That in itself is impressive, but doing it without a starter and key contributor from a year ago? That deserves to be acknowledged as well.
Celtics Were Motivated By Another Crack At Mavericks, Luka Doncic
BOSTON — It’s not often when Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown take the court and one of them isn’t the best player. That was the case Wednesday night against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Tatum and Brown played a tremendous game, leading the Celtics to a...
NBA First-Quarter Awards: Celtics, Luka Doncic make statements in early part of season
After a 12-game Wednesday slate, the NBA will take Thanksgiving off. When it puts the turkey and stuffing away to get back to work this weekend, though, most of the league’s 30 teams either will have played or will be approaching their 20th game — which puts us about 25 percent of the way through the 2022-23 season.
NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum leads Celtics past Mavs
November 24 - Jayson Tatum's injured ankle looked fine Wednesday night as he scored a team-high 37 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to help the Boston Celtics kick off a six-game homestand with a 125-112 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.
NBC Sports
Luka Doncic shares high praise for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown
There will be plenty of star power at TD Garden on Wednesday night when the Boston Celtics host the Dallas Mavericks. Mavs superstar Luka Doncic is set to face off against the C's All-Star tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. It's almost always a thrilling matchup when these two teams face off, though Boston will be looking for different results this time around.
Jaylen Brown Drills Slick Trick Shot Before Celtics-Mavericks Game
Jaylen Brown didn’t wait for the scheduled tipoff against the Dallas Mavericks to give fans in attendance a reason to pull out their phones at TD Garden on Wednesday. Standing behind the Boston Celtics bench and surrounded by several fans during pre-game shootaround, Brown knocked down a deep, deep 3-pointer to the amazement of dozens of Celtics fans, who recorded the Harlem Globetrotter-like trick shot in real-time.
NBC Sports
'The Office' stars sit courtside for Celtics-Mavericks
The stars were out at TD Garden on Wednesday night, and we aren't just talking about Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic. Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak, known for their roles as Kelly Kapoor and Ryan Howard in NBC's "The Office," sat courtside for the Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks showdown.
Mavs at Celtics: Boston survives Luka Doncic's best, win 125-112 at home
The Boston Celtics hoped to bounce back from an avoidable loss to the Chicago Bulls that broke their league-leading nine-game winning streak with a win over the dangerous Dallas Mavericks squad on Wednesday night. And ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and a six-game homestand, the Celtics got their wish with a 125-112 victory that was nearly wire-to-wire.
NBC Sports
Celtics-Mavericks takeaways: Tatum wins battle of MVP frontrunners
Luka Doncic put on a show at TD Garden on Wednesday night, but it was the Boston Celtics prevailing with a 125-112 win over the Dallas Mavericks. The C's erupted for 70 points in the first half. They took a 21-point lead into the third quarter and although the Mavs made it interesting down the stretch, it was too little too late against Jayson Tatum and Co.
Celtics, NBA Twitter react to Boston's 125-112 win vs. Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic
The Boston Celtics showed what could happen on a night when nothing was falling for any of their players on the last game of their recent road trip, falling to a determined Chicago Bulls squad eager to stave off a deeper descent in the NBA standings. But then the Celtics...
Comments / 0