URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO. 7 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 2500 feet. Total snow. accumulations of 10 to 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45. mph. * WHERE...Cascade mountains of Whatcom...

SEATTLE, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO