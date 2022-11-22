Read full article on original website
Report: Sean Payton eyeing 2 potential NFL head coach jobs
Sean Payton has said that he would be open to an NFL return if the right opportunity presented itself, and the former New Orleans Saints may be monitoring the situations with at least two teams. ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler reported in their latest insider column that Payton would...
NFL World Reacts To CBS's Deshaun Watson Decision
The Houston Texans are set to host the Cleveland Browns next week in Deshaun Watson's first game. While the game received a lot of hype before the season, giving Watson's trade and suspension, it won't be getting as much attention as expected. CBS has decided to go with one of...
1 NFL Star Is Leading All Players In Pro Bowl Votes
On Wednesday, the NFL announced the leading vote-getter for this year's Pro Bowl. At the moment, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is ahead of the pack. Jefferson has landed 72,403 votes from the fans thus far. Right behind him on the list is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with 69,679 votes.
Sean Payton's interest in this coaching job is one of NFL's 'worst-kept secrets'
The future of former Saints head coach Sean Payton has been a topic of speculation since his departure from New Orleans last offseason.
Rams Reportedly Make Decision On Starting Quarterback
Injuries may force the Los Angeles Rams to start their third-string quarterback Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Matthew Stafford is back in the concussion protocol for the second time this month, placing his Week 12 availability in peril. Jon Wolford, who replaced Stafford in Week 10, is dealing with a neck injury.
NBC Sports
Why Whitner deems 49ers as top NFC team after shellacking Cards
The 49ers have put many NFC teams on notice that the team is beginning to peak at the right time following their 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on "Monday Night Football" at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. San Franciso has won three straight games after its 3-4 start to...
Jerry Jones says his decisions with Dallas Cowboys are based on business not race
Jerry Jones on controversial photo: “That was 65 years ago, and I had no idea when I walked up there what we were doing. It just is a reminder to me of how to improve and do things the right way.”
Ranking the 10 Worst Thanksgiving Day QB Performances in NFL History
Colin Kaepernick, Dan Marino, and other big names show up in this ignominious countdown. The post Ranking the 10 Worst Thanksgiving Day QB Performances in NFL History appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL Player Calls DeAndre Hopkins 'Steroid Boy' In Fiery Rant
The effects of Monday's 38-10 drubbing at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers are still lingering for the Arizona Cardinals. Assistant coach Sean Kugler was dismissed for his actions following the game, veteran safety Budda Baker called out his teammates for a perceived lack of effort, and ...
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Aaron Rodgers Admission
Aaron Rodgers admitted on Wednesday that he's been playing through a broken thumb injury. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback suffered the thumb injury earlier this season. He's been playing through the pain, taping up his thumb during games. But will Rodgers eventually land on the injured reserve?. "Aaron Rodgers...
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: 49ers, Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals, Rams
The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami writes that the 49ers’ success with QB Jimmy Garoppolo this season has opened up even more discussion about what they should do at the position in 2023 when QB Trey Lance is healthy and Garoppolo is set to be a free agent. The only...
