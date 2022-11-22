ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To CBS's Deshaun Watson Decision

The Houston Texans are set to host the Cleveland Browns next week in Deshaun Watson's first game. While the game received a lot of hype before the season, giving Watson's trade and suspension, it won't be getting as much attention as expected. CBS has decided to go with one of...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

1 NFL Star Is Leading All Players In Pro Bowl Votes

On Wednesday, the NFL announced the leading vote-getter for this year's Pro Bowl. At the moment, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is ahead of the pack. Jefferson has landed 72,403 votes from the fans thus far. Right behind him on the list is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with 69,679 votes.
The Spun

Rams Reportedly Make Decision On Starting Quarterback

Injuries may force the Los Angeles Rams to start their third-string quarterback Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Matthew Stafford is back in the concussion protocol for the second time this month, placing his Week 12 availability in peril. Jon Wolford, who replaced Stafford in Week 10, is dealing with a neck injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Athlon Sports

NFL Player Calls DeAndre Hopkins 'Steroid Boy' In Fiery Rant

The effects of Monday's 38-10 drubbing at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers are still lingering for the Arizona Cardinals.  Assistant coach Sean Kugler was dismissed for his actions following the game, veteran safety Budda Baker called out his teammates for a perceived lack of effort, and ...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Aaron Rodgers Admission

Aaron Rodgers admitted on Wednesday that he's been playing through a broken thumb injury. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback suffered the thumb injury earlier this season. He's been playing through the pain, taping up his thumb during games. But will Rodgers eventually land on the injured reserve?. "Aaron Rodgers...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals, Rams

The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami writes that the 49ers’ success with QB Jimmy Garoppolo this season has opened up even more discussion about what they should do at the position in 2023 when QB Trey Lance is healthy and Garoppolo is set to be a free agent. The only...
ARIZONA STATE

