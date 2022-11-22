LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Jacob Toppin scored a career-high 20 points and had 10 rebounds to help No. 15 Kentucky rout North Florida 96-56 on Wednesday. The Wildcats (4-2) easily recovered from an 88-72 loss at No. 6 Gonzaga Sunday and won their 23rd consecutive home game against an unranked opponent.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO