Mason City, IA

KCRG.com

Vehicle pursuit ends with arrest in Iowa County

IOWA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thanksgiving night, around 8:10 pm, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a police pursuit south of Watkins. Benton County Police were pursuing a black Chevy pickup in relation to a criminal incident that had previously occurred. The police chase entered...
IOWA COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Fairfield man accused of assaulting former coworker

A Fairfield man was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly assaulting a man who he used to work with. Police say the incident occurred in the 700 block of Michael Street in Iowa City just after midnight. 37-year-old Brian Hawthorne was the victim’s boss when they used to work together. The two were reportedly having a discussion that escalated into an argument.
IOWA CITY, IA
KGLO News

Clear Lake man pleads guilty to federal charge of stealing fentanyl from patients

CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man is facing up to four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing fentanyl from elderly patients. The United States Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says 27-year-old Ryan Thornton has pleaded guilty to one count of acquiring fentanyl by misrepresentation, fraud, deception and subterfuge.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women on Thursday, November 24, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women in area counties on November 24th on multiple allegations. Thirty-seven-year-old Rachel Gilbert of Milan was arrested in Sullivan County in the morning. She was accused of careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle crash, driving while intoxicated involving alcohol, and two counts of driving while intoxicated involving alcohol with a person less than 17 years of age in the vehicle. Gilbert was taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and released.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kiwaradio.com

Algona Convenience Store Clerk Charged With Lottery-Related Theft

Kossuth County, Iowa — A northern Iowa woman is facing multiple felony charges after being accused of lottery related theft. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 40-year-old Michelle Lynn Gruver of Wesley Friday afternoon on nine counts of lottery forgery/theft. Each charge is a Class D Felony. Gruver is also facing one count of third degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor.
ALGONA, IA
KIMT

Meth means probation for Worth County woman

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A woman gets probation after meth, mushrooms, and pot were discovered in Worth County. Melissa Ann Hungerford, 37 of Manly, was sentenced Monday to three to five years of probation and ordered to complete all recommended substance abuse treatment. Hungerford pleaded guilty to possession with intent...
WORTH COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nurse accused of tying elderly woman to a wheelchair keeps her license

An Iowa nurse accused of using a bed sheet to tie an elderly woman to her wheelchair will keep her license but must complete 30 hours of education on patient management. Last month, the Iowa Board of Nursing filed a combined statement of charges and final order in a case involving Valerie Archer of Corydon. […] The post Nurse accused of tying elderly woman to a wheelchair keeps her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
kciiradio.com

Washington County Sheriffs Office and State Agency Serve Warrants and Save Animals

The Washington County Sheriff’s office conducted a search warrant of the property at 2245 170th St Washington, IA, on Tuesday. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa, as well as the Iowa Farm Sanctuary, were present for the search. Katie Valentine with the Iowa Farm Sanctuary spoke with KCII News. “Iowa Farm Sanctuary received a report of a dead lamb on this property on Monday. So I went ahead and called the local Sheriffs department and met with local Sheriffs Deputies on the site and we were appalled at what we found, we weren’t expecting this scale of situation, what we walked into was hell on earth. There are hundreds of dead bodies sprawling over many acres and there are bones and skeletons everywhere. There’s deceased corpses scattered throughout, and there are plenty of live animals here that have been living and suffering for we don’t know how long. With this search warrant we actually were able to get these animals surrendered into the Animal Rescue League. They are onsite with us and from there we have kind of just been birthing and getting these animals to safety, and to a different location, and then coordinate placement. They are in need of immediate medical attention. There are some starving, they are full of parasites, head injuries, basically knocking on deaths door. That’s the kind of situation we walked into and we are still here for a second day in a row getting things cleaned up and animal moved out of here. KCII will bring you more information when it becomes available.
WASHINGTON, IA
KCJJ

Oxford man wanted for violating no-contact order in North Liberty arrested for allegedly stealing trail cam in Washington County

An Oxford man wanted for violating a no-contact order in North Liberty has been arrested in Washington County after allegedly stealing a trail cam. Washington County dispatch records indicate sheriff’s deputies were called to an address on Red Oak Avenue…between Washington and Crawfordsville…just before 2:15 Sunday afternoon for a subject who had stolen a camera set up along a nature trail. The camera reportedly captured both the suspect’s image and that of his vehicle before it went off-line.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Man Wanted in Another County Arrested in Storm Lake ; Additionally Received Drug Charge

A wanted Storm Lake man was arrested over the weekend. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers recognized 30-year-old Damien Fisher at approximately 12:30 Sunday afternoon. Fisher was found to have a warrant for his arrest through Franklin County for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, a class D felony. Fisher was taken into custody on the warrant without incident. Police allege that upon searching him, they located a small amount of suspected methamphetamine.
STORM LAKE, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Report 11/22/22

IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 29 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, TWO DEBRIS IN THE ROADWAY CALLS, TWO ACCIDENTS, TWO CAT CALLS, RETURNED TWO PHONE CALLS, TWO DEER CALLS, ONE RESIDENTIAL ALARM, ONE DOG CALL, ONE TRANSPORT, ONE FIRE ALARM, ONE HARASSMENT CALL, ONE SUSPICIOUS PERSON, ONE TRESPASS CALL, ONE SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY, ONE JUVENILE, ONE EXTRA PATROL, ONE WANTED SUBJECT, AND THREE OTHER CALLS.
MARION COUNTY, IA
KAAL-TV

Two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa kills 3, injures 1

(ABC 6 News) A two-vehicle crash in Wright County on Monday morning has left 3 people dead and 1 injured. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at approximately 7:05 a.m., a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and a 2007 BMW 525 collided at the intersection of Hancock Ave. and 160th St. in rural Holmes, Iowa.
WRIGHT COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

3 killed in Iowa crash involving Mack semitrailer

WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three people north of Goldfield. The crash was reported Monday morning on Hancock Avenue, a half-mile south of 160th Street. A Mack semitrailer and a BMW collided. The driver of the Mack suffered minor injuries.
GOLDFIELD, IA
KIMT

Federal grant to support construction at Mitchell County Memorial Hospital

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Over $500,000 in federal funding is going to Mitchell County Memorial Hospital. First District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says the grant was included in the appropriations package for Fiscal Year 2022. Mitchell County Memorial Hospital will receive $662,700 to construct an addition to help treat more patients and provide family medicine and mental health services.
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA

