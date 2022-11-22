ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

USA fans enrage rival teams with ‘soccer’ chant at World Cup

As the US men’s national team takes part in its first World Cup since Brazil in 2014, a chant from US fans is raising some eyebrows.On Monday evening, as the Stars and Stripes faced off against Wales, fans chanted, “It’s called soccer! It’s called soccer!” a riff on the US’s insistence on using its own name for the game virtually everyone else calls football.A clip of former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson leading the chants posted to Fox Soccer’s TikTok account has nearly 700,000 views, though some football/soccer fans weren’t feeling it.“The US should be banned from playing in...
The Independent

Saudi sports minister says insisting on the sale of alcohol at World Cups is ‘Islamophobic’

Saudi Arabia’s sports minister says it would be “Islamophobic” for sporting bodies to insist on the sale of alcohol at World Cup tournaments.The Gulf country, which is completely dry, is exploring a joint bid for the 2030 cup with Greece and Egypt.Speaking with Sky News, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said “the World Cup is for everyone.”“If you are against that, and you don’t feel like you’re going to enjoy your time coming, and you can’t respect that rule, then don’t come. It’s as simple as that,” he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Saudi Arabia fans celebrate stunning shock win against Argentina at World CupWorld Cup 2022: Fifa U-turns to allow rainbow hats and flags in Qatar stadiumNFL: Buffalo Bills players tuck into turkey on pitch for Thanksgiving
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 'are being targeted by the Saudi government in an audicious bid to bring both superstars to their domestic league'... with the Portugal forward available on a free transfer after his Man United exit

The Saudi Arabian government are eager for both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to join their domestic league according to the Mirror. Ronaldo is a free agent after a mutual termination of his Manchester United contract on Tuesday. It came after he launched a scathing attack on the club, boss...
generalaviationnews.com

Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK

But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
Daily Mail

Football fans at the Qatar World Cup are being told to take off Arabic robes and headdress when they enter bars selling booze after complaints from locals that it's an insult to Islam

Football fans in Qatar wearing traditional Arabic robes and headdress are being asked to remove them when entering bars serving alcohol over fears that it offends locals and insults Islam. Security staff at a number of Doha's bars have told fans that they cannot enter wearing traditional Islamic clothing to...
Apartment Therapy

An Entire Abandoned Spanish Village Is For Sale For €260,000

It’s no secret that housing prices in major cities are through the roof. An average studio in Manhattan sells for $553,734, while the average Los Angeles house goes for $922,000. You could buy lots of other things with that money — including, I don’t know, an entire abandoned Spanish village.
BBC

World Cup: The Wales fans ditching Qatar for Tenerife

An estimated 2,500 fans have gone to Tenerife instead of Qatar to watch Wales in the World Cup - and the fan who came up with the idea said she is having "the best time". Bethany Evans said the idea snowballed after she posted it on social media. She said...

