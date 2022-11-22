ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could rail workers strike before Christmas?

By Brian Althimer
 3 days ago

Jess Dankert, the vice president for supply chain at the Retail Industry Leaders Association, joins Wendy Snyder ( filling-in for Lisa Dent ) to explain what could happen if the nation’s largest rail union goes on strike and what impact it may have on your holiday shopping.

