Will Perdue on the Bulls raising their level of play

By Brian Althimer
 3 days ago

Will Perdue, former Bulls player and current Bulls analyst for NBC Sports Chicago, joins Wendy Snyder ( filling-in for Lisa Dent ) to discuss whether the Bulls can emerge from their early-season struggles.

