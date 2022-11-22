Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day OnlyDianna CarneyHingham, MA
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Kiera Hogan Fired From The Baddies During AEW Dynamite
Jade Cargill formed The Baddies even though she never needed the group in the first place. Tonight, the AEW TBS Champion fired a member of the group in a shocking development on Dynamite. Jade Cargill and The Baddies were on Dynamite tonight. Cargill cut a promo on her recent confrontation...
Becky Lynch Returns To Join Team Bianca For WWE Survivor Series WarGames
Team Bianca were one member short of evening the odds against Team Bayley ahead of their WarGames match at Survivor Series. Tonight, the E.S.T finally revealed the fifth and final member. This week’s edition of SmackDown opened with a promo from Bayley. The Role Model called Bianca to the ring...
Dominik & Rhea Ripley Invade Rey Mysterio’s Home On Thanksgiving
Dominik Mysterio was tired of living under Rey Mysterio’s shadow and turned on him at Clash of the Castle premium live event on September 3, 2022. Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley decided to take things to the extreme on Thanksgiving. WWE posted a video of Dominik and Rhea Ripley...
Rhea Ripley Trolls The Mysterios After Brutal Assault On Thanksgiving
Rhea Ripley has been a pain in the neck for The Mysterios ever since Dominik’s heel turn at Clash at the Castle. The Nightmare continues to stand by Dominik’s side through thick and thin and there’s no denying that. Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the...
MJF’s Fiancée Isn’t Thankful For His AEW World Title Win In Hilarious Tweet
MJF captured the richest prize in AEW when he pinned Jon Moxley for the world title at the Full Gear pay-per-view event on November 19, 2022. The Devil Himself is over the moon following his big win and wants his loved ones to address him with a new name. MJF’s...
WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Full Card & Start Time
Ever since Triple H took charge of WWE Creative, the company has undergone some significant changes. This included The Game bringing WarGames matches to the main roster. Survivor Series will be the home to two WarGames matches – one for the men and the other for the women. Naturally, fans are very excited about the Premium Live Event.
Dustin Rhodes Was Afraid Vince McMahon Would Fire Him For Getting Too Handsy During Match
Dustin Rhodes is a true veteran in pro wrestling, whose career spans many decades, as he has competed in many companies over the years. Rhodes is best known for breaking barriers with his Goldust character. In fact, Rhodes was afraid Vince McMahon was going to fire him for a bizarre reason.
WWE SmackDown Results Coverage, Reactions and Highlights For November 25, 2022
Coming to you live on Friday Nights, it’s WWE SmackDown and Ringside News has got you covered with live results. Start time for SmackDown is 8:00 PM EST Match-by-match highlights and results from the show will take place on this very page. Feel free to leave any reactions in the comment section below.
Date Of Randy Orton’s Back Fusion Surgery Revealed
Randy Orton has accomplished a lot of things during his two-decade run with the WWE. The Viper’s body had gone through a lot of wear and tear over the years, which is why he needed surgery. Now the date for his most recent surgery has been revealed as well.
WWE Drops First Uncle Howdy Merchandise
Bray Wyatt made his return during the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event and completely shocked everyone in attendance. He has been a regular feature since then and things have changed a lot since he introduced Uncle Howdy. In fact, WWE finally dropped some merchandise for Uncle Howdy. Uncle Howdy was...
LA Knight Appears On WWE SmackDown With Arm Brace
LA Knight wasn’t intimidated by Bray Wyatt when the two first crossed paths two weeks ago on WWE SmackDown. Knight was found buried and unconscious under the equipment last week on the blue brand. Tonight, he appeared on the show with an arm brace. LA Knight appeared during a...
AEW Announces More Matches For Dynamite Next Week
AEW Dynamite is set to take place next week from Indianapolis. AEW announced a loaded card for the week on today’s AEW Rampage show. Next week’s Dynamite is likely to sell tickets given the lineup announced. Bryan Danielson will be in action next week as he is set...
Mandy Rose Says There Could Be A Story Behind Nikki Bella Match
Mandy Rose’s growth since her debut in WWE back in 2015 has been nothing short of astounding. She joined the company when the Women’s Revolution had just begun and now it seems she even commented on facing one of the mainstays of the Revolution back in the day. Now, Mandy Rose is enjoying the trail that Bella blazed, but you can never say never in pro wrestling.
The Elite Did Not Plan CM Punk Digs On AEW Dynamite In Advance
The Elite faced off against Death Triangle in match 2 of the best of 7 series for the AEW World Trios Championship this past week on Dynamite. The bout in general was exciting, as expected. Although Death Triangle picked up another win over The Elite, the match gained a lot of attention for a different reason.
Shelton Benjamin Trolls Mia Yim On Thanksgiving
Shelton Benjamin is one of Mia Yim’s closest friends in the wrestling business. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion never misses an opportunity to get funny at Michin’s expense. Shelton Benjamin took to Twitter on Thursday and took a hilarious jab at Mia Yim’s spot with Rhea Ripley that...
House Of Black Returns During AEW Dynamite This Week
The House of Black were last together at the All Out pay-per-view event on September 4, 2022. The group disappeared after Malakai Black took a hiatus from the promotion to focus on his mental health. Tonight, the group finally returned to AEW. Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King returned...
MJF Compares Himself To Roman Reigns As The Face Of His Company
Roman Reigns has been a dominant champion since winning the Universal Championship. His epic 800+ day reign as champion will go down in history as one of the greatest title reigns in WWE history. His faction The Bloodline will also be remembered as one of the most dominant factions in WWE history. Meanwhile, MJF is also making big waves in AEW.
WWE NXT Sees Viewership Drop This Week
WWE’s NXT brand promised a big episode this week with two title matches, and the show ended with a big return. How did the viewership turn out?. According to Wrestlenomics, the November 22nd episode of WWE NXT brought in an overnight average of 624,000 viewers, with a .12 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Braun Strowman & Ricochet Team Up For Dark Match After WWE SmackDown
Braun Strowman and Ricochet headed into the World Cup semifinal sworn enemies, but came out with newfound respect for each other. The two teamed up after WWE SmackDown as well. The Monster Among Men and The One and Only teamed up to take on Imperium Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci...
Complete Spoiler Lineup For WWE SmackDown Tonight
WWE has one stop for SmackDown before Survivor Series WarGames. It is shaping up to be a big show, and you can be prepared for spoilers. Sean Sapp reported the lineup for SmackDown tonight behind Fightful’s paywall. These spoilers came out after the show already started, but it’s better late than never.
