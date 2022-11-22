Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl have a love story for the (internet) ages. It's only been two years, but life sure zooms by fast when you're having this much fun. Duffy and Purl spoke with ET's Matt Cohen while on the set of The Bold and the Beautiful, where the real-life couple will make an appearance as an on-screen couple on this season of the hit CBS soap opera. For Duffy, it's a return to old stomping grounds. For the first time in 11 years, Duffy will reprise his role as patriarch of the Logan family, Stephen, a role he played from 2006 to 2011.

2 DAYS AGO