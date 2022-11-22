Read full article on original website
Phyllis Carlyle Dies: ‘Seven’ & ‘Accidental Tourist’ Producer Who Also Worked As Manager, Casting Director Was 80
Phyllis Carlyle, a casting director and manager who worked with such big names as Willem Dafoe, Jude Law and Geena Davis who later produced the hit films Seven and The Accidental Tourist, has died. She was 80. She died September 14 of lymphoma in Encino, CA, according to her family and the Neptune Society. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' Getting China Release Related Story 'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Slams Quentin Tarantino's Take On Marvel, Says Golden Age Of Hollywood "Was White As Hell" Born on August 22, 1942, in Cleveland, Carlyle attended the American Academy for...
This rodeo family is honoring generational legacy and Black cowboy culture
The Jackson Family Rodeo Crew honors family history and the legacy of Black cowboys through rodeo.
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Stars Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl on Falling in Love Over Zoom (Exclusive)
Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl have a love story for the (internet) ages. It's only been two years, but life sure zooms by fast when you're having this much fun. Duffy and Purl spoke with ET's Matt Cohen while on the set of The Bold and the Beautiful, where the real-life couple will make an appearance as an on-screen couple on this season of the hit CBS soap opera. For Duffy, it's a return to old stomping grounds. For the first time in 11 years, Duffy will reprise his role as patriarch of the Logan family, Stephen, a role he played from 2006 to 2011.
