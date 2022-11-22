Read full article on original website
ScienceBlog.com
Turning concrete into a clean energy source
Concrete is the most widely used manufactured material worldwide—and one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for at least 8% of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. Maria Konsta-Gdoutos, a University of Texas at Arlington civil engineering professor and associate director of the Center for Advanced Construction...
aiexpress.io
ChAI Raises £500K in Funding
ChAI, a London, UK-based firm that develops proprietary synthetic intelligence algorithms for forecasting the value volatility of uncooked supplies, raised £500K in funding. Primo Area, a fund managed by Primo Ventures SGR, made the funding. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to proceed to develop operations...
aiexpress.io
Carv Raises $4M in Seed Funding
Carv, a Los Angeles, CA-based developer of Gaming Credential and Information Infrastructure, raised $4m in seed funding. The spherical was led by Vertex, with participation from Evos, Snackclub, Infinity Ventures Crypto, YGG SEA, UpHonest Capital, Lyrik Ventures, Lintentry Basis, Pakadao, 7UpDAO, and Aliaksandr Hadzilin. The corporate intends to make use...
aiexpress.io
Filu Raises €2M in Funding
Filu, a Munich, Germany-based pet care startup, raised €2m in funding. The spherical was led by Rivus Capital, with participation from Rivus, and Auxxo Feminine Catalyst Fund. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to open quickly in Munich’s metropolis centre, earlier than launching in additional cities....
aiexpress.io
Taktile Raises $20M in Series A Funding
Taktile, a NYC- and Berlin, Germany-based Software program as a Service (SaaS) startup enabling companies to make automated selections, closed a $20m Collection A funding. The spherical was co-led by Index Ventures and Tiger International. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to additional develop its product capabilities...
notebookcheck.net
New bill aims to make all electric vehicles in the US immediately eligible for federal subsidies
Several members of Congress have co-sponsored a bill that suspends the stringent requirements that automakers have to comply with in order to make their electric vehicles eligible for the US$7,500 US tax credit reintroduced with the recent Inflation Reduction Act. Filed by Congresswoman Terri Sewell, the so-called Affordable Electric Vehicles for America Act aims to basically postpone all made-in-US eligibility requirements by three years. According to Representative Emanuel Cleaver (MO-05), one of the bill's co-authors:
UK startup's nuclear fusion gun will fire a 1-billion-G projectile at a fusion fuel pellet
U.K.-based startup First Light Fusion is developing its prototype Big Friendly Gun (BFG) in a bid to achieve nuclear fusion without relying on lasers and powerful magnets. The company recently performed a test-fire of its BFG prototype at its facility in Oxford, a Newsweek report explains. The company's test campaign could finally unlock the potential of nuclear fusion by using an alternative method to mimic the Sun's energy production method.
The World’s Largest Battery Powered by U.S.-Based Powin has Kicked Off Execution in Australia
PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Global energy storage platform provider Powin LLC (Powin), will deliver a 1.9 GWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) for Akaysha Energy (Akaysha), a BlackRock company, to power the New South Wales (NSW) Waratah Super Battery (WSB) Project. Following a competitive procurement process, Akaysha Energy has been appointed by the Energy Corporation of NSW (EnergyCo) to develop the Waratah Super Battery — the most powerful battery in the world – to provide a service of at least 700 MW capacity as part of a System Integrity Protection Scheme (SIPS). Powin will supply 2,592 Centipede™ Energy Segments and 288 power conversion systems from their wholly owned subsidiary, EKS Energy for a total project capacity of 909MW / 1915 MWh. Powin will also provide a 20-year long-term service agreement (LTSA) which will enhance the reliability, efficiency and availability of power supplied by the mega battery. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005312/en/ Rendering of the Powin Stack™ 750 Centipede™ Battery Energy Storage Platform (Photo: Business Wire)
aiexpress.io
Opna Bio Raises $38M in Series A Financing
Opna Bio, an Epalinges, Switzerland and San Francisco, CA-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm, raised $38M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Longitude Capital and Northpond Ventures, with participation from Menlo Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to develop novel fragile-X psychological retardation protein (FMRP)...
aiexpress.io
Surfboard Raises $5M in Seed Funding
Surfboard, a London, UK-based staff supplier of a planning device for customer support groups, raised $5M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Speedinvest, with participation from Fly Ventures, Seedcamp, Tokyo Black, Nomad Capital, Jag Singh and Foreword VC. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
Biden administration will give PG&E $1.1 billion to help keep California nuclear plant online
Nuclear energy in California got a jolt of financial support from the Biden administration on Monday as the US Department of Energy awarded a $1.1 billion grant to Pacific Gas & Electric to help extend the life of its Diablo Canyon Power Plant on the central California coast.
World’s first CO2 battery is ‘missing piece’ in renewable energy puzzle
An Italian startup behind the world’s first carbon dioxide battery claims that it can supercharge the transition to renewable energy sources after signing a deal to develop it in the US.Energy Dome’s CO2 battery is designed for utility-scale applications, used for storing renewable energy from wind and solar during times of over production.It is one of the biggest obstacles preventing the transition to renewable energy from fossil fuel sources, as without energy storage then polluting sources continue to be required.Current high-capacity batteries, like lithium-ion, are too expensive to be pratical on a large scale.Energy Dome claims its CO2 battery is...
The Next Web
Launch of Europe’s biggest battery energy storage system is a win for renewables
Europe’s biggest battery energy storage system has officially begun its operation in Cottingham, UK. The system — which is the largest by megawatts per hour — aims to store electricity generated from renewable sources, such as wind turbines and solar farms, before releasing it at times of high customer demand.
MotorAuthority
Hyundai Home energy ecosystem launching in 16 states
Almost a year after teasing Hyundai Home, a coordinated home-energy ecosystem bundling EV charging, solar power, and battery energy storage, Hyundai has officially confirmed a market launch. At the 2022 Los Angeles auto show, Hyundai announced that Hyundai Home is now available through its dealerships in 16 states. The automaker...
aiexpress.io
Diffblue Raises $8M in Funding
Diffblue, an Oxford, UK-based supplier of autonomous AI-for-code software program, raised $8M in funding. The spherical was led by AlbionVC with participation from IP Group, Parkwalk, Hostplus and Oxford Expertise and Improvements EIS Fund. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to increase operations and its enterprise attain.
aiexpress.io
The Applied AI Company Raises $42M in Funding
The Applied AI Company, a London, UK-based firm that builds merchandise for pharmaceutical, healthcare, security and authorities sectors, raised $42M in funding. The spherical was led by G42, A.R.M Holding, Plug and Play Funding Group as properly as households in Europe and the MENA area. Seed traders included Stefan von Liechtenstein, Garry Kasparov, Dennis Mahoney, Valnon Holding, Freud Holdings, HCS GmbH, Plug and Play Funding Group, Bolur Company and the identical A.R.M. Holding, amongst others.
aiexpress.io
Placed App Raises £4M in Funding
Placed App, a London, UK-based supplier of a platform utilized by main manufacturers to recruit Gen Z expertise, raised £4m in funding. The spherical was led by Praetura Ventures, and Blackfinch Ventures. As a part of the spherical, two new non-executive administrators will be a part of Positioned App’s board, together with Dominic McGregor, co-founder of Social Chain and operational companion at Praetura Ventures, and Blackfinch Enterprise Companion Invoice Boorman, who has been a thought chief within the trade for many years.
Why Amazon is going all in on renewables–and how it intends to use 100% clean energy by 2025
Amazon is on track to beat its own goal of using 100% renewables for its operations by five years, according to AWS VP of public policy Shannon Kellogg.
aiexpress.io
Acerta Analytics Solutions Raises $8M in Funding
Acerta Analytics Solutions, a Kitchener, Canada-based supplier of analytics options that leverage machine studying and synthetic intelligence (ML/AI) to show product knowledge into actionable insights, raised $8M in funding. The spherical was led by BDC Capital’s Industrial Innovation and Thrive Enterprise Funds with participation from OMERS Ventures and StandUp Ventures....
aiexpress.io
CoverGo Raises US$15M in Series A Funding
CoverGo, Singapore-based supplier of a SaaS, no-code insurance coverage platform P&C, well being, and life, raised $15M in Sequence A funding. Center East insurance coverage fund Noria Capital joined as one of many strategic traders. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up development, and develop...
