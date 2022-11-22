Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wantsAabha GopanGreensboro, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this seasonThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes advance to second round of NCAA Tournament, defeat Wake Forest 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
ncconstructionnews.com
German motor producer to build $100 million factory in Winston-Salem
Ziehl-Abegg Inc., a manufacturer of motors and fans for commercial ventilation systems, has picked Winston-Salem for a $100 million expansion. The company announced on Nov. 16 that it will build its North American headquarters just east of the city and move production from Greensboro – part of a significant expansion by Ziehl-Abegg in North America.
North Carolina Gov. Cooper appoints new team to review leadership in the UNC system
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – At least three people with connections to the Piedmont Triad have been named by Gov. Roy Cooper to a commission to study the governance of the public universities in North Carolina. Cooper announced on Wednesday he had established the 14-person commission through an executive order to look at how public schools […]
Pentagon strikes nanotechnology defense deal with N.C. A&T, UNC-Greensboro
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – The U.S. Department of Defense has tapped two Triad universities to develop new nanotechnologies for protecting soldiers. The Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering, a collaboration of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and the University of North Carolina Greensboro, is partnering with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Soldier Center to create a new research initiative called ICONS, short for Innovation Collaborative Laboratory for Nanotechnologies to Empower the Future Soldier.
woodworkingnetwork.com
United Furniture closing; 2,700 workers notified by midnight email to stay home
Approximately 2,700 United Furniture Industries employees are now unemployed after learning by email that they were not to report to work and the move was likely permanent. WXII 12 News in Winston-Salem, N.C., reported that employees received two emails from the company. The first one was sent at 11:49 p.m. Monday that told employees not to report to work on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and the second email at 12:42 a.m. informed them that the shutdown was likely permanent.
ourdavie.com
Habitat Davie to open ReStore in Bermuda Run
Celebrating its 28th year in Davie County, Habitat-Davie has gone through restructuring and reorganization after COVID, and will be moving forward in turbo speed, according to executive director, Tamara Taylor. ‘We build houses, but we serve homeowners. We are a hand up, not a handout,” she said,. Habitat-Davie was...
triad-city-beat.com
At Yumi Sushi, owners Jessica and Chen tout experience and use of quality ingredients
Featured photo: Yumi Sushi owners Hsiao Shan Chen and Jessica Douangprachanh Chen (photo by Kelli Gowdy Photo) Yumi Sushi Tea & Sake opened in High Point in the Stock + Grain Assembly Food Hall in July 2022. We caught up with owner Jessica Douangprachanh Chen to talk about growing up in Greensboro and how the business is doing. Jessica is Laotian and her husband, Hsiao Shan Chen, is Chinese.
triad-city-beat.com
Winston Salem’s Harvest Market grocery co-op looks to feed its city
A man sits on the sidewalk of Family Dollar, his belongings tumbling from broken zipper compartments on his backpack. He quietly asks patrons of the West Salem Shopping Center if they could spare some change for a bite to eat. Rev. Gary Williams, co-founder of SHARE Cooperative and Harvest Market stops without hesitation.
Worker crushed to death by 3,000-pound container, NC officials say. Now company cited
Officials reported finding “serious” violations at the workplace.
qcnews.com
‘A humbling privilege:’ N.C. National Guard company deploys
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. Senator Carl Ford, family, and friends witnessed a North Carolina National Guard deployment ceremony in Salisbury last week. Members of Charlie Company, 1st of the 131st Aviation Regiment, will head to the national capital region soon. Ford and leaders from the 2-130th AOB and Charlie Company spoke to the group during the Nov. 18 function.
Hundreds of gas pumps out of compliance in NC; costing consumers
One place you may unknowingly be paying more is at the gas pump--and the reason why has nothing to do with the price per gallon.
Popular chain undercooking burgers: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Nov. 22)
Two restaurants in Wake and Durham counties received ‘B’ grades this week.
wfmynews2.com
Sheetz has Unleaded 88 gas for $1.99, but is it right for your car?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — According to AAA, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year. If you're traveling by car, you're paying an average of 10 cents more, for a gallon of gas, than last year. Sheetz is working to reduce the burden of...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Winston-Salem, NC
If you combine two neighboring towns into one, the result might be a vibrant city like Winston-Salem. This place is known for having close ties with the tobacco and cigarette industry, famously dubbed "Camel City.”. It’s also the center of Forsyth County, situated along the northwest plateau region of North...
Triad family reunited for Thanksgiving at PTI Airport in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's one of the busiest travel and shopping season of the year. From the airport to the gas station, to businesses big and small. 55 million people plan to travel and a chunk of them are from the Triad. TSA said Wednesday is historically one of...
Google spotlights Guilford county Black Owned business
WHITSETT, N.C. — Owner of "A little love" seasoning Hepston Henry has his family to thank for his love of food. "It really started from my childhood this is my parents' recipes my mom is from Saint Croix and my dad is from Jamaica and so we use these growing up all the time," Henry said.
ncatregister.com
Crossing the Street with OLCE
The Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement (OLCE) along with various organizations hosted a “Cross the Street” campaign to promote health equity and educational resources, where individuals engaged and encouraged the East Greensboro community. The event opened with the Dudley High school band parading with N.C. A&T students...
WXII 12
Fire in Surry County on Thanksgiving
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Some firefighters spent Thanksgiving putting out a fire. A fire broke out in forestry in Dobson, North Carolina, on Thursday. This was on Ponderosa Pine Lane, near Highway 601. Local fire departments were unable to share details on damage or injuries, but our reporter on...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem Samaritan Ministries feeds hundreds on Thanksgiving Day
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem's nonprofit organization Samaritan Ministries serves its shelter residents and community members every day, making sure no one is left hungry. Their mission is simple, to provide food, shelter, and hope through Christian love. This Thanksgiving, administrators tell WXII the mission is the same, but there's...
P&G fined $34,502 after worker dies at Brown Summit facility
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Labor fined Proctor and Gamble Co. after completing an inspection of their Guilford County facility. The company must pay $34,502 for three serious violations, according to N.C. DOL. An employee died in May after a piece of equipment hit them...
My Fox 8
Greensboro man sentenced for stealing 5 French bulldog puppies in armed robbery
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – A North Carolina man has been sentenced for an October 2020 gunpoint robbery of five French Bulldog puppies in Lancaster County. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that Christopher Lamont Stimpson, Jr., 23, of Greensboro, North Carolina, was sentenced to six years and six months in prison, three years supervised release, and ordered to pay $1,660 in restitution for the gunpoint puppy theft.
