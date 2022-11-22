ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Comments / 1

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Blustery conditions continue after day of power outages, downed trees

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front passing over the state continues to impact the state on Friday after a blustery Thanksgiving that triggered intermittent power outages and bringing down trees and power poles. As of Friday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said it responded to a downed tree on Pakui...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HECO crews restore power to thousands in Kalihi area, Kailua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HECO crews have restored power to thousands of customers in the Kalihi area and Kailua Thursday afternoon. HECO officials said power was restored in Kalihi around 1:40 p.m. Officials said there were approximately 1300 customers without power at 11:40 a.m. It is unclear what caused the outage...
KAILUA, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Bytemarks Cafe: Hawaii Sea Grant College

Today we'll catch up with the Hawaii Sea Grant College. We'll find out how their recent exhibit ResilencSEA explores the intersection of science, education and art. Burt Lum is the host of Bytemarks Café. Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on HPR-1. The Conversation: What's next for rail?; Curbing substance abuse...
HONOLULU, HI
kalkinemedia.com

Hawaii gun permit ruling sides with 'homesick' Navy officer

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. Navy officer stationed in Hawaii cannot be denied a firearms permit solely because he sought counseling for feeling depressed and homesick, a federal judge ruled. Michael Santucci, a cryptologic warfare officer from Fort Myers, Florida, saw a medical provider at a military hospital for...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Man, 74, with dementia missing from Waimanalo campground

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 74-year-old man who went missing in the Waimanalo area, Thursday night. John Roger Smith was last seen walking away from his campground cabin in the Waimanalo area around 8 p.m. Smith suffers from dementia and his family and friends tell Honolulu Police (KPD) they are concerned for his safety.
WAIMANALO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

More than 30,000 participants expected for 50th annual Honolulu Marathon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The countdown to the 50th anniversary edition of the Honolulu Marathon begins. Over 30,000 participants are expected to hit the streets at one of the largest marathons in the U.S. Registration is open to everyone ages over 7-years-old. The 26.2-mile-course kicks off on Sunday, Dec. 11 at...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

CEO of HART shares updates on the rail's cracks, ongoing construction

While many people are beginning to slow down for the holidays, contractors in charge of the rail are ramping up. The Conversation spoke to the CEO of the Honolulu Authority of Rapid Transportation Lori Kahikina about what local businesses can expect this season throughout the rail's ongoing construction. Kahikina says...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Another Hawaiʻi Island Energy Conservation Alert Issued

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Hawaiian Electric customers on the Big Island are again being asked to reduce use of electricity until 9 p.m. Tuesday night. (BIVN) – The Hawaiian Electric power company is asking customers to limit their use of electricity this evening, following another generation shortfall Tuesday on the Big Island.
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Kawaihae Camping Cancelled, Hilo Park & Ride Relocated Ahead Of Severe Weather

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Forecasters say strengthening northeast winds and a significant north swell remain possible tonight through Thanksgiving for the Hawaiian Islands. (BIVN) – With a cold front expected to move down the Hawaiian Islands tonight through tomorrow, possibly impacting the Big Island on Thanksgiving Day, the County of Hawaiʻi is making some adjustments ahead of the forecasted high winds and surf.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hilo Christmas parade returns in full glory on Nov. 26

A glorious glow of thousands of twinkling and steadily shining bright lights will again bathe Downtown Hilo in holiday spirit on Saturday with the return of a yuletide tradition. Nearly 40 entries and more than 700 people will ring in the most wonderful time of the year, marching, driving, riding...
HILO, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy