hawaiinewsnow.com
Warning signs up at Big Island’s Puhi Bay after 2M gallons of wastewater discharged
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - At least 2.2 million gallons of wastewater have flushed into Puhi Bay, authorities on Hawaii Island said. Officials at the Hilo Wastewater Treatment Plant said a broken air feed line caused a discharge that began Wednesday afternoon and wasn’t stopped until about 9 a.m. Thursday. Officials...
Wastewater bypass sends 2.2M gallons into Hilo waters
Hawaii County officials said more than two million gallons of partially-treated wastewater was released into waters near Puhi Bay in Hilo.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Warning-level surf rolls in, prompting closures of several Hawaii Island beaches
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A huge swell is rolling into north shores, prompting officials to close off several beaches. On Hawaii Island, officials have closed off Keokea Beach Park in North Kohala and Coconut Island and Onekahakaha Beach Park in Hilo. A high surf warning remains in effect for north-facing shores...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Blustery conditions continue after day of power outages, downed trees
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front passing over the state continues to impact the state on Friday after a blustery Thanksgiving that triggered intermittent power outages and bringing down trees and power poles. As of Friday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said it responded to a downed tree on Pakui...
24-hour closure of Farrington Hwy. at Mākaha Bridge
The Hawai'i Department of Transportation will be closing the northbound lanes of Farrington Hwy. at Mākaha Bridge No. 3A between Kili Dr. and Mauka St.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HECO crews restore power to thousands in Kalihi area, Kailua
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HECO crews have restored power to thousands of customers in the Kalihi area and Kailua Thursday afternoon. HECO officials said power was restored in Kalihi around 1:40 p.m. Officials said there were approximately 1300 customers without power at 11:40 a.m. It is unclear what caused the outage...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Bytemarks Cafe: Hawaii Sea Grant College
Today we'll catch up with the Hawaii Sea Grant College. We'll find out how their recent exhibit ResilencSEA explores the intersection of science, education and art. Burt Lum is the host of Bytemarks Café. Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on HPR-1. The Conversation: What's next for rail?; Curbing substance abuse...
kalkinemedia.com
Hawaii gun permit ruling sides with 'homesick' Navy officer
HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. Navy officer stationed in Hawaii cannot be denied a firearms permit solely because he sought counseling for feeling depressed and homesick, a federal judge ruled. Michael Santucci, a cryptologic warfare officer from Fort Myers, Florida, saw a medical provider at a military hospital for...
KITV.com
Man, 74, with dementia missing from Waimanalo campground
WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 74-year-old man who went missing in the Waimanalo area, Thursday night. John Roger Smith was last seen walking away from his campground cabin in the Waimanalo area around 8 p.m. Smith suffers from dementia and his family and friends tell Honolulu Police (KPD) they are concerned for his safety.
hawaiinewsnow.com
More than 30,000 participants expected for 50th annual Honolulu Marathon
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The countdown to the 50th anniversary edition of the Honolulu Marathon begins. Over 30,000 participants are expected to hit the streets at one of the largest marathons in the U.S. Registration is open to everyone ages over 7-years-old. The 26.2-mile-course kicks off on Sunday, Dec. 11 at...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Outrageous’: Hawaii man files suit over alleged wrongful eviction during pandemic
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu man is alleging that he and his 2-year-old daughter were wrongfully evicted from their North Shore apartment in November 2020. Ali London was removed from the one-bedroom vacation rental at the Turtle Bay resort during the eviction moratorium. said lawyer Andrew Daisuke Stewart. Stewart added...
civilbeat.org
Hundreds Of Honolulu Residential High Rises Fail To Meet ‘Acceptable’ Fire Safety Standards
More than 281 high-rise residential buildings in Honolulu have failed to pass a safety evaluation required by the city and are at greater risk from fire than new buildings, according to an analysis provided by the Honolulu Fire Department to the City Council this month. Only 21 of the buildings...
Oahu red light camera citations begin rolling out
The Department of Transportation also released new video that showed two crashes caused by red light runners — both instances occurred well after the light turned red.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Health Department now involved in lead probe at Oahu’s only public shooting range
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple investigations are underway after blood tests showed almost the entire staff at Koko Head Shooting Complex has elevated lead levels. Hawaii Occupational Safety and Health has taken the lead on a probe into worker safety. The state Department of Health is also looking into potential environmental...
hawaiipublicradio.org
CEO of HART shares updates on the rail's cracks, ongoing construction
While many people are beginning to slow down for the holidays, contractors in charge of the rail are ramping up. The Conversation spoke to the CEO of the Honolulu Authority of Rapid Transportation Lori Kahikina about what local businesses can expect this season throughout the rail's ongoing construction. Kahikina says...
bigislandvideonews.com
Another Hawaiʻi Island Energy Conservation Alert Issued
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Hawaiian Electric customers on the Big Island are again being asked to reduce use of electricity until 9 p.m. Tuesday night. (BIVN) – The Hawaiian Electric power company is asking customers to limit their use of electricity this evening, following another generation shortfall Tuesday on the Big Island.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii shoppers feel inflation’s pinch as they prepare their Thanksgiving spreads
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Lee’s Bakery in Chinatown, customers waited in hours Wednesday for the perfect pie. The bake shop’s mantra: “Bake until we drop.”. Workers are so busy, they can’t answer the phone. They move with machine-like precision, packing pies for eager customers. And higher...
bigislandvideonews.com
Kawaihae Camping Cancelled, Hilo Park & Ride Relocated Ahead Of Severe Weather
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Forecasters say strengthening northeast winds and a significant north swell remain possible tonight through Thanksgiving for the Hawaiian Islands. (BIVN) – With a cold front expected to move down the Hawaiian Islands tonight through tomorrow, possibly impacting the Big Island on Thanksgiving Day, the County of Hawaiʻi is making some adjustments ahead of the forecasted high winds and surf.
bigislandnow.com
Hilo Christmas parade returns in full glory on Nov. 26
A glorious glow of thousands of twinkling and steadily shining bright lights will again bathe Downtown Hilo in holiday spirit on Saturday with the return of a yuletide tradition. Nearly 40 entries and more than 700 people will ring in the most wonderful time of the year, marching, driving, riding...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Military says it’s seeking to right a wrong after initially downplaying Red Hill crisis
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military leaders have done an about-face since the Navy’s Red Hill tanks leaked, contaminating its water supply a year ago and sickening thousands of people. When the crisis began, military leaders issued denials and pushed back against calls to shut down the underground fuel facility. Now,...
