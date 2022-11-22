ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Comments / 3

Related
bigislandnow.com

Beach parks in North Kohala and Hilo remain closed due to high surf

Beach parks in North Kohala and Hilo remain closed today due to high surf. The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning Thursday for north-facing shores through Saturday morning. Hawai‘i County announced Keokea in North Kohala and Coconut Island and Onekahakaha in Hilo closed this morning due to the dangerous surf.
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Another Hawaiʻi Island Energy Conservation Alert Issued

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Hawaiian Electric customers on the Big Island are again being asked to reduce use of electricity until 9 p.m. Tuesday night. (BIVN) – The Hawaiian Electric power company is asking customers to limit their use of electricity this evening, following another generation shortfall Tuesday on the Big Island.
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Kawaihae Camping Cancelled, Hilo Park & Ride Relocated Ahead Of Severe Weather

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Forecasters say strengthening northeast winds and a significant north swell remain possible tonight through Thanksgiving for the Hawaiian Islands. (BIVN) – With a cold front expected to move down the Hawaiian Islands tonight through tomorrow, possibly impacting the Big Island on Thanksgiving Day, the County of Hawaiʻi is making some adjustments ahead of the forecasted high winds and surf.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hilo Christmas parade returns in full glory on Nov. 26

A glorious glow of thousands of twinkling and steadily shining bright lights will again bathe Downtown Hilo in holiday spirit on Saturday with the return of a yuletide tradition. Nearly 40 entries and more than 700 people will ring in the most wonderful time of the year, marching, driving, riding...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai’i Island police searching for 17-year-old from Hilo

Hawai‘i Island police are searching for 17-year-old Ashley Tavares of Hilo, who was reported as a runaway. Tavares was last seen in Honomū during the evening hours of Nov. 21, 2022. She is described as local, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, with long brown and blond...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

South Kohala police officer honored for lifesaving actions

A 10-year veteran of the Hawai‘i Police Department was recently honored by the Hawai‘i Island Security and Safety Professionals Association for his quick lifesaving actions in two different incidents. South Kohala officer Robert McKay Jr. was named the association’s Officer of the Quarter for the third quarter of...
WAIMEA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police seek 17-year-old runaway

Big Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Kaiulani Melendez, who was reported as a runaway. Melendez is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with a fair complexion, long black and blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen the night of Nov. 21 at her residence in the Kaʻūmana area of Hilo.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hoʻōla Farms in Hilo receives $750,000 USDA grant for veterans program

Hoʻōla Farms in Hilo is one of four organizations awarded a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant through the federal agency’s program to enhance agricultural opportunities for military veterans. The USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture selected projects offering onsite, hands-on training and classroom education that lead...
HILO, HI
KHON2

3.5 years prison for Hilo man in COVID funds fraud

Carey Mills aged 47 of Hilo, Hawai'i has been sentenced to 42 months in federal prison. The conviction covered wire fraud "in connection with a scheme to defraud the federal government of program funds intended for COVID-19-related relief", according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
HILO, HI
civilbeat.org

Hilo Man Sentenced To Federal Prison For Defrauding Covid-19 Relief Programs

Hilo resident Carey Mills, 47, was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday to 42 months in federal prison for wire fraud in connection with a scheme to defraud the federal government of program funds intended for Covid-19-related relief. Chief U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson also imposed a five-year term of...
HILO, HI
NBC News

Hawaii’s Big Island warned to be ready as huge volcano rumbles

HONOLULU — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn’t imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy