Read full article on original website
Related
bigislandnow.com
Beach parks in North Kohala and Hilo remain closed due to high surf
Beach parks in North Kohala and Hilo remain closed today due to high surf. The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning Thursday for north-facing shores through Saturday morning. Hawai‘i County announced Keokea in North Kohala and Coconut Island and Onekahakaha in Hilo closed this morning due to the dangerous surf.
Wastewater bypass sends 2.2M gallons into Hilo waters
Hawaii County officials said more than two million gallons of partially-treated wastewater was released into waters near Puhi Bay in Hilo.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Warning signs up at Big Island’s Puhi Bay after 2M gallons of wastewater discharged
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - At least 2.2 million gallons of wastewater have flushed into Puhi Bay, authorities on Hawaii Island said. Officials at the Hilo Wastewater Treatment Plant said a broken air feed line caused a discharge that began Wednesday afternoon and wasn’t stopped until about 9 a.m. Thursday. Officials...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Warning-level surf rolls in, prompting closures of several Hawaii Island beaches
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A huge swell is rolling into north shores, prompting officials to close off several beaches. On Hawaii Island, officials have closed off Keokea Beach Park in North Kohala and Coconut Island and Onekahakaha Beach Park in Hilo. A high surf warning remains in effect for north-facing shores...
mauinow.com
Big Island nature park with colorful ʻōhi‘a trees honors two volunteers posthumously
On the Big Island 23 years ago, volunteers transformed a 10-acre green space in the heart of Waimea from a tangled mess of invasive trees with ground covered in Christmas berry into a beloved community park called Ulu La‘au. One of the park’s founder, Carol Hendricks, who also was...
bigislandvideonews.com
Another Hawaiʻi Island Energy Conservation Alert Issued
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Hawaiian Electric customers on the Big Island are again being asked to reduce use of electricity until 9 p.m. Tuesday night. (BIVN) – The Hawaiian Electric power company is asking customers to limit their use of electricity this evening, following another generation shortfall Tuesday on the Big Island.
bigislandvideonews.com
Kawaihae Camping Cancelled, Hilo Park & Ride Relocated Ahead Of Severe Weather
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Forecasters say strengthening northeast winds and a significant north swell remain possible tonight through Thanksgiving for the Hawaiian Islands. (BIVN) – With a cold front expected to move down the Hawaiian Islands tonight through tomorrow, possibly impacting the Big Island on Thanksgiving Day, the County of Hawaiʻi is making some adjustments ahead of the forecasted high winds and surf.
Hawaii County and Maui police see more public interest in active shooter training
It was a deadly week of mass shootings in the country, with nearly a dozen lives taken too soon from shootings inside businesses. These incidents happened thousands of miles away from Hawaii, but the danger that this could happen at any place, at any time is very real.
KITV.com
Thursday Morning Weather | Cold front brings gusty wind, rain, large surf to Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A cold front currently moving into Kauai and Oahu from the northwest is producing very strong and gusty winds and showers over both islands Thanksgiving morning. These strong winds and showers will spread into Maui and Hawaii Counties later today. Trade winds will weaken on Friday, and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters still battling brush fires on Hawaii Island, Maui as windy conditions persist
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Windy conditions are challenging firefighters across the state as multiple brush fires were reported on Sunday. On Hawaii Island, drivers were alerted to a brush fire that shut down at least two roads in Pahala. According to the Hawaii Island Police Department, Maile Street and Moaula Road are still closed.
bigislandnow.com
Hilo Christmas parade returns in full glory on Nov. 26
A glorious glow of thousands of twinkling and steadily shining bright lights will again bathe Downtown Hilo in holiday spirit on Saturday with the return of a yuletide tradition. Nearly 40 entries and more than 700 people will ring in the most wonderful time of the year, marching, driving, riding...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Chainsaw drone gives scientists a close-up view of Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death
A team at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo is testing a new tool to find Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death and retrieve samples. Ryan Perroy, a geography professor at the university, and a team of researchers have attached a chainsaw to a drone. They are calling it the Kūkūau system.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i Island police searching for 17-year-old from Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police are searching for 17-year-old Ashley Tavares of Hilo, who was reported as a runaway. Tavares was last seen in Honomū during the evening hours of Nov. 21, 2022. She is described as local, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, with long brown and blond...
bigislandnow.com
South Kohala police officer honored for lifesaving actions
A 10-year veteran of the Hawai‘i Police Department was recently honored by the Hawai‘i Island Security and Safety Professionals Association for his quick lifesaving actions in two different incidents. South Kohala officer Robert McKay Jr. was named the association’s Officer of the Quarter for the third quarter of...
bigislandnow.com
Police seek 17-year-old runaway
Big Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Kaiulani Melendez, who was reported as a runaway. Melendez is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with a fair complexion, long black and blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen the night of Nov. 21 at her residence in the Kaʻūmana area of Hilo.
bigislandnow.com
Hoʻōla Farms in Hilo receives $750,000 USDA grant for veterans program
Hoʻōla Farms in Hilo is one of four organizations awarded a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant through the federal agency’s program to enhance agricultural opportunities for military veterans. The USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture selected projects offering onsite, hands-on training and classroom education that lead...
3.5 years prison for Hilo man in COVID funds fraud
Carey Mills aged 47 of Hilo, Hawai'i has been sentenced to 42 months in federal prison. The conviction covered wire fraud "in connection with a scheme to defraud the federal government of program funds intended for COVID-19-related relief", according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
civilbeat.org
Hilo Man Sentenced To Federal Prison For Defrauding Covid-19 Relief Programs
Hilo resident Carey Mills, 47, was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday to 42 months in federal prison for wire fraud in connection with a scheme to defraud the federal government of program funds intended for Covid-19-related relief. Chief U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson also imposed a five-year term of...
the university of hawai'i system
UH-mazing holiday recipes: Sharon Ziegler-Chong’s houska (Bohemian braided egg bread)
The holiday season is here, and UH News is asking members of the University of Hawaiʻi ʻohana to share their favorite recipes. The hope is these recipes and the short stories that accompany them will give everyone some recipe ideas for the holidays. UH Hilo Director of Research...
Hawaii’s Big Island warned to be ready as huge volcano rumbles
HONOLULU — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn’t imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
Comments / 3