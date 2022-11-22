Read full article on original website
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Affordable cottage court development coming to DT RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
thelocalreporter.press
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Chapel Hill Overflows With Gratitude
Shouts of “Amen!” and “Praise God!” sounded above powerful Black voices singing gospel choir music at the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Chapel Hill on Sunday afternoon. The congregation clapped hands with the beat of tambourine and drums. People swayed in rhythm with the soulful Christian hymns, babies cried and toes tapped as the joyful celebration took place.
chapelboro.com
UNC Capital Campaign Hits $5 Billion Milestone Ahead of End Date
UNC announced Saturday it recently surpassed another major benchmark in its ongoing capital campaign: $5 billion. The university shared a release with the Campaign for Carolina update, as gifts from more than 215,000 donors reached the total just one month before the five-year fundraising effort comes to a close. The...
chapelboro.com
‘Safer, Stronger, and Healthier’: Orange County Trio Wins Dogwood Award
A trio of local residents earned statewide recognition this week for their efforts to promote women’s health and fairness and equity in criminal justice. Orange County District Attorney Jim Woodall, Orange County medical director Erica Pettigrew, and Jenny Anand of UNC Health were among 38 North Carolinians who received the 2022 Dogwood Award from North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Details Delays on New Parking Facility; Water Leak Repairs Needed for Another Deck
The Town of Chapel Hill recently provided updates to two parking deck projects downtown: one that is weeks away from beginning and another that is experiencing delays. Construction on the 125 East Rosemary Street parking deck has been hampered by a recent discovery. The Chapel Hill Town Council received an update during its November 16 meeting that detailed how after demolition of the prior deck, contractors did not find the bedrock foundation expected. Town staff said that foundation, which was expected to help the base of the seven-level facility, was up to ten feet lower in the ground than expected.
chapelboro.com
Orange County: Task Force and Advisory Board Applications, Holiday Activities, and More
Chair of the Orange County Commissioners Renee Price spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, November 23rd. She discussed the School Safety Task Force applications, other advisory boards taking applications, and holiday activities around Orange County. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Date Night: Seasonal Romance
Brad and Aaron recommend seasonal dates, romantic events that are specific to the current time. (Also, Aaron defends University Place.)
californiaexaminer.net
Millbrook High School Principal Cause Of Death, What Happened To Dana King Suddenly?
Millbrook High School Principal Cause Of Death: (WTVD) RALEIGH, N.C. On Saturday afternoon, the Wake County Public School System released a statement regarding the longtime Millbrook Principal Dana King’s demise. The WCPSS staff received the following email:. “I must inform you with great regret that Millbrook High School Principal...
WRAL
Calls for changes at troubled Johnston County intersection
Three cars were involved in the crash along NC Highway 42 near Thanksgiving Fire Road in Selma. The intersection has had several crashes through the years. Authorities are planning to install a four-way stop at the intersection. Three cars were involved in the crash along NC Highway 42 near Thanksgiving...
cbs17
Wake County approves $2M to create behavioral health foster care group homes
RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – In Wake County, there is no place to temporarily house teens in the foster care system who need heightened behavioral health care. This has led to kids seeking care in office buildings and emergency departments, Sheila Donaldson, the co-interim director for child welfare in the county said.
WRAL
911 call shows residents tried to save murdered 16-year-old in Durham
McDougald Terrace resident Ashley Canady participated in a first-aid training program organized by the city and a group called Stop the Bleed. It was her way of preparing to save residents in her neighborhood in case of violence. She and another resident used that training when 16-year-old Reginald Parker was shot last Tuesday night.
‘Out of control’: 911 calls released in tragic death of North Carolina Christmas parade performer
A handful of 911 calls poured in from concerned parade-goers when a truck pulling a float struck and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks during the Raleigh Christmas Parade.
WRAL
Durham police and fire departments not meeting goals
First responders in Durham are not meeting their goals for the amount of time it takes to get to people having an emergency. First responders in Durham are not meeting their goals for the amount of time it takes to get to people having an emergency.
After Hedingham shooting took his fiancée, Raleigh man turns mourning to motivation
Robert Steele has turned his mourning into motivation, using a platform he never wished to have to address escalating gun violence.
GoFundMe created for float driver that hit girl in Raleigh Christmas parade
A man in Ohio is organizing a GoFundMe for the driver that hit and killed an 11-year-old girl in Raleigh's Christmas parade last weekend.
Carolina Coops: Father turns side hustle into a golden egg
Creedmoor business owner Matt DuBois is thankful for chickens this Thanksgiving. Dubois owns Carolina Coops which specializes in custom-designed chicken coops.
wfhszephyr.com
Too Close To Home: Mary Ann Holder – Pleasant Garden
(West Forsyth High School to Pleasant Garden, Guilford County – 40 minutes) Profiling the most twisted criminal cases in North Carolina. Trigger warning: Gun violence, domestic mass murder, suicide. “Love, prayers and answers” were among the requests from the shattered citizens of Pleasant Garden after a suburban mom, Mary...
publicradioeast.org
Man charged with faking fire inspections at 3 NC elementary schools
A Durham man has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of failing to perform fire inspection duties in Durham County Schools. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey says Andrew Konrad Roesch, 56, was charged after a Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division probe found that failed to perform alarm tests and fire alarm inspections at three elementary schools in Durham County.
chapelboro.com
Here’s Where Some of Your Thanksgiving Ingredients Originate
For most, Thanksgiving preparations — a whirlwind of last-minute runs to the grocery store and elaborate, but frenzied cooking — begin days, or maybe just hours, in advance. But for Tucker Withington, a farmer based in Goldston, ensuring hundreds of Thanksgiving turkeys end up on dinner tables across...
WRAL
Memorial growing outside dance company honoring 11-year-old killed in Raleigh Christmas Parade
Memorials grew Monday for Hailey Brooks along Hillsborough Street at the site of the incident and outside CC & Company Dance Complex. Memorials grew Monday for Hailey Brooks along Hillsborough Street at the site of the incident and outside CC & Company Dance Complex. Reporter: Julian GracePhotographer: Ryan TerhuneWeb Editor:...
WRAL
Stabbing at Johnston County gas station leads to one death, one in custody
One person died in a stabbing at a gas station in Johnston County off NC-42 on Friday evening. One person died in a stabbing at a gas station in Johnston County off NC-42 on Friday evening.
