ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelocalreporter.press

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Chapel Hill Overflows With Gratitude

Shouts of “Amen!” and “Praise God!” sounded above powerful Black voices singing gospel choir music at the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Chapel Hill on Sunday afternoon. The congregation clapped hands with the beat of tambourine and drums. People swayed in rhythm with the soulful Christian hymns, babies cried and toes tapped as the joyful celebration took place.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Capital Campaign Hits $5 Billion Milestone Ahead of End Date

UNC announced Saturday it recently surpassed another major benchmark in its ongoing capital campaign: $5 billion. The university shared a release with the Campaign for Carolina update, as gifts from more than 215,000 donors reached the total just one month before the five-year fundraising effort comes to a close. The...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

‘Safer, Stronger, and Healthier’: Orange County Trio Wins Dogwood Award

A trio of local residents earned statewide recognition this week for their efforts to promote women’s health and fairness and equity in criminal justice. Orange County District Attorney Jim Woodall, Orange County medical director Erica Pettigrew, and Jenny Anand of UNC Health were among 38 North Carolinians who received the 2022 Dogwood Award from North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Details Delays on New Parking Facility; Water Leak Repairs Needed for Another Deck

The Town of Chapel Hill recently provided updates to two parking deck projects downtown: one that is weeks away from beginning and another that is experiencing delays. Construction on the 125 East Rosemary Street parking deck has been hampered by a recent discovery. The Chapel Hill Town Council received an update during its November 16 meeting that detailed how after demolition of the prior deck, contractors did not find the bedrock foundation expected. Town staff said that foundation, which was expected to help the base of the seven-level facility, was up to ten feet lower in the ground than expected.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Orange County: Task Force and Advisory Board Applications, Holiday Activities, and More

Chair of the Orange County Commissioners Renee Price spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, November 23rd. She discussed the School Safety Task Force applications, other advisory boards taking applications, and holiday activities around Orange County. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com

Date Night: Seasonal Romance

Brad and Aaron recommend seasonal dates, romantic events that are specific to the current time. (Also, Aaron defends University Place.)
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

Calls for changes at troubled Johnston County intersection

Three cars were involved in the crash along NC Highway 42 near Thanksgiving Fire Road in Selma. The intersection has had several crashes through the years. Authorities are planning to install a four-way stop at the intersection. Three cars were involved in the crash along NC Highway 42 near Thanksgiving...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

911 call shows residents tried to save murdered 16-year-old in Durham

McDougald Terrace resident Ashley Canady participated in a first-aid training program organized by the city and a group called Stop the Bleed. It was her way of preparing to save residents in her neighborhood in case of violence. She and another resident used that training when 16-year-old Reginald Parker was shot last Tuesday night.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Durham police and fire departments not meeting goals

First responders in Durham are not meeting their goals for the amount of time it takes to get to people having an emergency. First responders in Durham are not meeting their goals for the amount of time it takes to get to people having an emergency.
DURHAM, NC
wfhszephyr.com

Too Close To Home: Mary Ann Holder – Pleasant Garden

(West Forsyth High School to Pleasant Garden, Guilford County – 40 minutes) Profiling the most twisted criminal cases in North Carolina. Trigger warning: Gun violence, domestic mass murder, suicide. “Love, prayers and answers” were among the requests from the shattered citizens of Pleasant Garden after a suburban mom, Mary...
PLEASANT GARDEN, NC
publicradioeast.org

Man charged with faking fire inspections at 3 NC elementary schools

A Durham man has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of failing to perform fire inspection duties in Durham County Schools. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey says Andrew Konrad Roesch, 56, was charged after a Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division probe found that failed to perform alarm tests and fire alarm inspections at three elementary schools in Durham County.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Here’s Where Some of Your Thanksgiving Ingredients Originate

For most, Thanksgiving preparations — a whirlwind of last-minute runs to the grocery store and elaborate, but frenzied cooking — begin days, or maybe just hours, in advance. But for Tucker Withington, a farmer based in Goldston, ensuring hundreds of Thanksgiving turkeys end up on dinner tables across...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy