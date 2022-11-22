Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Bags apple Wednesday
Kuznetsov tallied an assist and two shots during Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win against the Flyers. Kuznetsov set up Sonny Milano for the game-tying marker late in the third period as the Capitals snapped a four-game skid. While goals have been hard to come by this season (two in 20 games), the 30-year-old has four helpers in his last seven games and could see further improvement with the return of T.J. Oshie to the lineup.
CBS Sports
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Reaches 30-point mark
Karlsson notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Kraken. Karlsson's 30th point of the campaign set up a Timo Meier tally late in the first period. Considering Karlsson had just 35 points in 50 contests last year, getting to 30 points in 22 games this season is a massive uptick in offense for the star defenseman. He's added 70 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating while averaging 25:15 of ice time per game -- nearly two minutes more than he saw last season. This is some of the best hockey the 32-year-old has ever played, so enjoy the ride.
CBS Sports
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Logs helper in second game
Chychrun notched an assist, eight shots on goal, three hits and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Hurricanes. Chychrun didn't get a point in his season debut Monday versus the Predators, but he didn't have to wait long to get on the scoresheet. The 24-year-old's eight shots led the Coyotes in the upset win in Raleigh. He'll be featured in a top-four role with power-play time as Arizona tries to find a trade partner for Chychrun, who has requested a move to a more competitive team. Many fantasy managers likely stashed him on injured reserve early in the year, but it's always worth checking to see if he's on the waiver wire.
CBS Sports
Packers' Rudy Ford: Sits out practice Wednesday
Ford did not practice Wednesday due to an illness. Ford has seen an increased role over Green Bay's past two games, totaling 93 defensive snaps and recording eight tackles and two interceptions. The severity of his illness is uncertain, and he'll have two more opportunities to get back on the practice field ahead of Sunday's Week 12 clash against the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Adds insurance marker
Karlsson scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Senators. The goal snapped a four-game point drought and 11-game goalless skid for the center. Karlsson started the year solid on offense, but he's slipped a bit in November. The center now has five goals, nine assists, 42 shots on net, 15 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 21 contests overall.
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Makes history with OT winner
Pastrnak scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Hurricanes. The 26-year-old's blast from the faceoff circle in OT didn't just give Boston the win -- it set a new NHL record for consecutive home wins by a team to begin a season, as the Bruins are a perfect 12-0-0 at TD Garden. For his part, Pastrnak extended his point streak to nine games with the performance, a stretch in which he's piled up six goals and 13 points, with much of that production (four goals, four helpers) coming on the power play.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Out Wednesday with illness
McCollum (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game versus the Spurs due to non-COVID illness. The reason for McCollum's absence likely suggests he's not in line for a long stay on the sidelines. Look for Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see additional minutes at point guard with McCollum out.
CBS Sports
Packers' Randall Cobb: Dealing with illness
Cobb was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to an illness. After a recent stint on injured reserve due to a high-ankle sprain, Cobb mixed back in to the Packers offense during last Thursday's loss to the Titans, gathering in all six targets for 73 yards. An illness is affecting his practice reps to kick off Week 12 prep, but he at least has two more opportunities to log a full session and clear himself ahead of Sunday's game in Philadelphia.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Won't play against Atlanta
Gordon is listed as out for Friday's game versus the Hawks due to right groin injury maintenance. Gordon is likely sitting out Friday's game because it is the first leg of a back-to-back. While Gordon will likely play in Saturday's game against the Thunder, Garrison Matthews should see extended minutes in his absence against Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Dustin Hopkins: Suffers setback
Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that Hopkins (hamstring) suffered a setback in his recovery, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. As a result of the setback, Hopkins was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, prompting the Chargers to sign Cameron Dicker to their active roster to replace him as the team's kicker. Hopkins has missed five of the team's last six contests due to a hamstring strain and will now be sidelined for at least four additional contests while on IR.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Screaming efficiency
Turner chipped in 23 points (9-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 34 minutes during Friday's 128-117 victory over Brooklyn. Turner is shooting 64.5 percent from the field across his last seven contests en route to 20.0 points per game. The 26-year-old is receiving consistent usage and paying elite dividends in scoring, rebounding and shot blocking.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Leads game in scoring
Kuzma registered 33 points (13-27 FG, 2-13 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 113-105 loss to the Heat. Kuzma had a miserable shooting night from beyond the arc but he played much more efficiently inside the three-point line, shooting 48.1 percent from the field. He's been one of the most reliable scoring options for the Wizards of late, putting up 20-plus points in three straight matchups while also averaging 8.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists over that brief stretch.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Another solid showing
Brogdon posted 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 125-112 victory over Dallas. Brogdon scored in double figures for the second straight game and secured his best rebounding performance since Nov. 7 against Memphis, when he notched 10 boards. The Virginia product is averaging 11.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists over his last five contests.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Sitting out Sunday
Eskridge (hand) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. Coming out of a Week 11 bye, Eskridge is the only Seahawks player on the 53-man roster who has an injury designation as the team returns to action Sunday. Eskridge suffered the bruised hand in the Seahawks' Week 10 loss to the Buccaneers in Munich, and though he was expected to be good to go following the bye week, he failed to practice in any fashion Wednesday through Friday. Look for either Dareke Young or Penny Hart to step in Sunday for Eskridge as the Seahawks' No. 4 receiver.
CBS Sports
Angels' Chad Wallach: Returns to Angels
Wallach signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Wednesday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Wallach was cast off the Angels' 40-man roster in early November and became a free agent after refusing an outright assignment to Triple-A Salt Lake. However, he'll return to the organization and is a strong candidate to serve as a non-roster invitee this spring. He hit .143 with a home run, four RBI and three runs over 12 games with the Angels last year.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Set to miss practice
Toney (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. Toney was forced out of Kansas City's Week 11 win over the Chargers with a hamstring injury after logging 14 snaps. He'll now have two more chances to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams, but if Toney is unable to suit up, added opportunities would be available for fellow wideouts Justin Watson and Skyy Moore.
CBS Sports
Lions' Evan Brown: Out for Thanksgiving
Brown (ankle) will not be available for the Lions' Thanksgiving matchup with the Bills. Brown injured his knee in the Lions' Week 11 win over the Giants. As a result, Ross Pierschbacher will back up Frank Ragnow at center.
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Officially benched
Head coach Lovie Smith confirmed Friday that Mills will move to the bench while Kyle Allen takes over as the Texans' starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Miami, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports. As anticipated, Mills has lost his starting job while the Texans are in the...
CBS Sports
Celtics bury Kings with avalanche 35-4 run; Jaylen Brown says Payton Pritchard is 'mastering' microwave role
With three minutes and 12 seconds remaining in the third quarter on Friday, the Boston Celtics trailed the Sacramento Kings 84-78. At the 5:04 mark of the fourth quarter, they led the Kings 113-88. Do the math and that's a 35-4 run over a little more than 10 game minutes.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Invisible again Thursday
Golladay didn't draw any targets in Thursday's 28-20 loss to the Cowboys. When Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) was ruled out for the season early in the week, there was some thought that Golladay could be the primary beneficiary among the Giants' wide receivers. Instead, Golladay didn't see a single target for the second time this season and recorded his lowest offensive snap count (18) since Week 2 (not including games he missed due to injury). Behind clear top wideout Darius Slayton, Richie James stepped up with five catches for 41 yards and a touchdown while playing 41 offensive snaps. Meanwhile, Isaiah Hodgins remained involved with three catches for 31 yards on 40 offensive snaps, so it's hard to envision Golladay as any higher than fourth on the wide-receiver depth chart at the moment.
