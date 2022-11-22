Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Cowboys Down Pirates In GeorgetownHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Related
CBS Austin
Gov. Abbott continues tradition of volunteering with Meals on Wheels this Thanksgiving
Meals on Wheels Central Texas is continuing its annual tradition of giving back to Austin area seniors. Governor Greg Abbott and his family joined in on Thursday with volunteers to hand out more than one thousand meals for Thanksgiving. It takes a team of volunteers in the kitchen during the early morning hours to make the meals for older adults who are homebound.
CBS Austin
Stormy Thanksgiving didn't damper Austinites' celebrations
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) -- It’s a wet and soggy Thanksgiving this year, and it continues to pour. The extra showers we’re getting didn’t really negatively impact people’s holiday, though. CBS Austin caught up with people Friday afternoon right before the storms hit, but even when we...
CBS Austin
New Braunfels man brings surgeon treats every holiday in appreciation for saving his life
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — An unusual holiday tradition for one New Braunfels resident and his surgeon. Fred Martinez and his wife, Kathy Martinez, bring sandwiches and cookies to the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons in Central Texas every year to thank the surgeon, Dr. William Kessler, whom they credit for saving his life.
CBS Austin
Texas DPS trooper shoots, kills woman following pursuit in Round Rock
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a woman was shot and killed by one of their troopers after a police chase in Round Rock. Round Rock PD initially got a call of a stolen car around noon. DPS says one of their troopers located that car matching the description near Westinghouse I-35.
CBS Austin
A non-profit organization comes together to provide people with a Thanksgiving meal
AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, volunteers congregated early to prepare Thanksgiving dinner for more than 10,000 people as part of the annual Operation Turkey initiative. Thanksgiving is less than a day away but not everyone will be able to afford a hot meal. One local organization is working to change that. It’s the day before Thanksgiving, so if you think it’s difficult to get your hands on a turkey, imagine this - getting your hands on 600 of them.
CBS Austin
AFD investigating warehouse fire in South Austin that burned through two businesses
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department (AFD) is investigating what caused two businesses to go up in flames Friday morning. It happened at 3:35 a.m. on East St. Elmo Road near South Congress Avenue. Austin firefighters spent the morning trying to knock down the large fire that started at...
CBS Austin
City of Austin encouraging people to shop local on Small Business Saturday
The City of Austin is encouraging people to invest in the Austin economy by spending local on Small Business Saturday. Small Business Saturday is an annual holiday shopping event after Thanksgiving and Black Friday that helps small businesses and entrepreneurs in Austin and across the country thrive. “Small Business Saturday...
CBS Austin
Firehouse Animal Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Simba and join the AHS pup crawl!
Get cozy this holiday and many more to come by adding this furry friend to your fam! Katie Kennedy is here from Austin Humane Society is here this Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday to introduce us to Simba, chat about their annual pup crawl, and share some ways you can support AHS this season and beyond!
CBS Austin
One Person dead after being shot in Pflugerville
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Pflugerville Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Wednesday evening. The incident occurred in the 16700 block of North Heatherwilde Boulevard. Pflugerville Police says around 6:36 p.m. officers were dispatched to a disturbance call, while responding police were told someone was shot. EMS...
CBS Austin
One person rescued after car went into water in east Austin
One person was rescued after their car went into the water at an east Austin park. Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to Walter E. Long Park on Blue Bluff Road near Decker Lake Road around 11:06 a.m. ATCEMS tweeted out there is a reported vehicle in...
CBS Austin
APD: Man dies after crashing into parked car in North Austin neighborhood
Police say the driver of an SUV who crashed into a parked car Tuesday in a North Austin neighborhood later died at a hospital. The collision happened in the 1800 block of Mearns Meadow Boulevard, just east of Metric Boulevard. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene...
CBS Austin
"The Last Five Years" at The Ground Floor Theatre
The Last Five Years, a collaboration with Deaf Austin Theatre of Jason Robert Brown’s hit musical presented in both English and American Sign Language, comes to The Ground Floor Theatre. Directed by Brian Cheslik and Lisa Scheps, this production has music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown. It also has Choreographer Mervin P. O'Bryant, Music Director Dr. Ellie Jarret Shattles, and ASL Director (DASL) Sandra Mae Frank.
CBS Austin
"Cenicienta" at ZACH Theatre
The ZACH Family Series includes the return of Cenicienta, the award-winning bilingual stage adaptation of the tale of Cinderella, infused with puppetry, Mexican culture and humor. ZACH Theatre presents Glass Half Full's production about ten-year-old Belinda who loves to tell stories, but when she's in the basement preparing for a...
CBS Austin
Child pedestrian critically injured after collision with vehicle in west Travis County
EMS officials say a child pedestrian was critically injured Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle in west Travis County. It happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Hudson Bend Road and Beacon Drive. Austin-Travis County EMS says CPR was used to revive the child. They were...
CBS Austin
"A Christmas Carol" at Zach Theatre
The most rockin' holiday tradition is back at Zach Theatre with new songs! The performances make a return to the Topfer stage. Most of you know the old Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol. Zach Theatre sets the old tale to a string of pop songs, including the Doobie Brothers' Without Love, Eurythmics' Sweet Dreams, The Verve's Bittersweet Symphony, Kool & The Gang's Celebration, Steve Winwood's Higher Love, Andy Grammer's Good To Be Alive, Whitney Houston's I Want To Dance With Somebody in a ballad form rendition and so many more. What even makes the play a lot of fun is that Zach's staff hand out LED foam sticks to wave back and forth and jam out while the actors belt the songs.
CBS Austin
The cost of flying for Thanksgiving is soaring
The cost of flying for Thanksgiving is more than it has been in five years. Fare trackers say strong demand and limited capacity have prices soaring. "Some flights are as much as $500 more this Thanksgiving than they were last year," said Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas. Fare trackers say...
Comments / 0