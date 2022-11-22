The most rockin' holiday tradition is back at Zach Theatre with new songs! The performances make a return to the Topfer stage. Most of you know the old Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol. Zach Theatre sets the old tale to a string of pop songs, including the Doobie Brothers' Without Love, Eurythmics' Sweet Dreams, The Verve's Bittersweet Symphony, Kool & The Gang's Celebration, Steve Winwood's Higher Love, Andy Grammer's Good To Be Alive, Whitney Houston's I Want To Dance With Somebody in a ballad form rendition and so many more. What even makes the play a lot of fun is that Zach's staff hand out LED foam sticks to wave back and forth and jam out while the actors belt the songs.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO