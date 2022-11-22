Read full article on original website
TUESDAY! $3 Dollar Dominos Pizzas Drop This Tuesday Nov 29th In Midland And Odessa!
It's $3 Dollar PIZZA time at Dominos and it's all for a great cause. This really is one of the best pizza deals you're ever going to get and you get to help St. Jude Children's Hospital. Here are the details!. WHEN DO THE $3 DOLLAR PIZZAS FROM DOMINOS HAPPEN?
1 killed in Thanksgiving crash in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving day. According to the Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at approximately 8:34P.M. on Thursday, November 24th, at FM 307 and CR 1110. The preliminary investigation shows that a 2018 Ford F-150, driven by 61-year-old Zoila Aguirre Valles of […]
MySanAntonio
RRC: Midland district dominates permits, completions
No Railroad Commission of Texas district had more permits issued or reported more oil and gas completions than the Midland district during the month of October. The Midland district again dominated the rest of the state when it came to oil completions. The RRC showed 517 completions – or nearly two-thirds of the 778 completions across the state – inside the Midland district. The closest district was the San Antonio area with 76.
Wait….. Amarillo Could Have Had a Passenger Train?
Having never been on a train ride in my life, the idea to pay a fee and be able to hop on a train to wherever that train leads is such as a foreign one. I mean seriously the trains we have in Amarillo you can’t even get near. In the early 2000s however, having a commercial railway became a vague possibility for Amarillo.
Pedestrian hurt, hit and run overnight in Lubbock
Lubbock Police said a driver hit a pedestrian in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving at North Loop 289 and Avenue N.
Victim, suspect identified in Lubbock fatal stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department identified 49-year-old Ruben Garcia as the man killed in an overnight stabbing Friday. LPD also said 21-year-old Alexis Court was arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing. According to LPD, Court and Garcia were involved in a physical altercation around 2:27 a.m. in the 5500 block of Amherst […]
LFR responds to storage shed fire in Central Lubbock
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to 44th Street and Avenue U just before 1:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
Music City Mall sees Black Friday crowds despite wintery weather
Odessa, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Shoppers who spoke to ABC Big 2 News say they had a great time at Music City Mall’s Black Friday, and are happy that pandemic restrictions have been put on the back burner for this event. “It’s been really good. I actually woke up at 5 o’clock today and started early in […]
Lubbock teen accused of live-streaming gun outside Cavazos Middle School
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock teen was indicted on Tuesday after a report from the Lubbock Police Department accused him of going on a live stream and displaying a gun outside Cavazos Middle School on November 3. Xavier Olivarez, 18, was indicted for charges of Exhibiting Firearms on Campus or School Bus and making a […]
Man pleads guilty to violating ‘illegal gambling business’ statute in Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Oklahoma resident recently pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to one count of violating the statute surrounding “Illegal Gambling Business(es).” According to documents filed Tuesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Bluford Lewis Clary pleaded guilty to the count of operating an […]
blackchronicle.com
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
The Curse is Strong With this Amarillo Building
Amarillo is full of buildings. Some are quite old and historic, others brand new. Then you have the buildings that aren't old or new but can't seem to keep a business in them. Here is another edition of Amarillo's Cursed Buildings. Let me reiterate, that this doesn't mean that this building is haunted or full of ghosts, or even evil for that matter. It just means that it seems that no matter what business settles in the building it doesn't last long.
Man accused of stealing at least $30,000 of cattle in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested in Lubbock and accused of stealing at least $30,000 worth of cattle in in September, according to an indictment. Gilbert Luna, 37, was arrested by Texas Rangers on Tuesday and charged with theft of between $30,000 and $150,000. He was also charged with a category of theft — […]
Police seize fake Gucci, Nike, items worth over $16 million from Amarillo business
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information about a recent pair of search warrants conducted by police where police seized more than 13,000 alleged counterfeit items worth more than $16 million. According to a news release from the department, a report was made to the Amarillo Police Department of alleged […]
cbs7.com
Midland businesses bring Christmas trees from Oregon
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Two Midland businesses collaborated to bring fresh Christmas trees here that came all the way from Oregon. They brought three kinds of trees, noble, douglas and nordmann fir trees. They come in different sizes and colors. The preparation to get these trees, begins in June, when Oregon...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Texas
Amarillo is the county seat of Potter County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is the largest city in the Texas Panhandle and the 14th-most populated city in the state of Texas. As of April 1, 2020, the estimated population of Amarillo was 200,393.
'Black Friday' in full swing at Midland Park Mall
MIDLAND, Texas — It’s that time of November where people stop eating their Thanksgiving meals and start looking for those Black Friday Deals. "So Thanksgiving, usually in the evening," said shopper Kandra Harper. "We all sit down and we all plan out our Black Friday shopping. We're all together, but we make a big deal on Friday."
Child left alone in running vehicle causes crash in parking lot, Texas police say
A Texas mother was arrested after officers investigating a crash said she left her three children alone inside a running vehicle.
abc7amarillo.com
Major snowstorm to cripple holiday traveling conditions in the South Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The potential for significant travel impacts is increasing heading into Thursday night & Friday for the Southwest Texas Panhandle and Eastern New Mexico as a powerful low pressure system will bring heavy snow, cold temperatures and windy conditions to the Southern Plains. The combination of high...
