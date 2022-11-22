Read full article on original website
WSMV
Woman killed while walking across Dickerson Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian northeast of the city on Friday evening. According to MNPD, a Lexus sedan was traveling north on Dickerson Pike near Gordon Terrace around 6:15 p.m. when, the driver said, he briefly looked away from the road and when he looked back, a woman was standing in the middle of his lane. The driver said the collision was unavoidable.
1 killed in shooting near Dickerson Pike
One person is dead following a shooting just off Dickerson Pike Friday afternoon.
fox17.com
One found dead on church property in East Nashville shooting
EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- One person is dead after a shooting outside church in East Nashville. Someone called Metro Nashville police and alerted them to a shooting outside the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 208 Gatewood Avenue, at around 4:20 p.m. Friday. Police report finding a man dead at the scene when they arrived.
Tennessee Tribune
Reporter Dragged From Meet Sues TN Justice
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., — A journalist has filed a lawsuit against Tennessee’s chief justice alleging that he conspired to have him falsely imprisoned and arrested covering a judicial conference. David Tulis of NoogaRadio Network and 96.9 FM is demanding a jury trial in U.S. District Court in Nashville to...
Man shot, killed behind Nashville church
A man was found dead with at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot of a church in east Nashville Friday afternoon.
fox17.com
MNPD investigating reported shooting on corner of Linbar and Harding
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a reported shooting on Linbar Drive and Harding Place. The shooting was reported around 12:45 a.m. Friday morning. This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates. Get reports like this and all the news of the day...
Nashville’s top 10 most wanted fugitives: Week of Nov. 23
While a number of arrest warrants are filed each week, there are a few violent offenses that have landed suspects on Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list.
WSMV
Man charged in three separate robberies
A steady flow of shoppers searched high and low for red sale tags at Bass Pro Shop on Thursday night. Hundreds were served a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday at the Nashville Rescue Mission. Thousands run in annual Boulevard Bolt. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Thousands took to the streets in...
Woman dead after being hit by car Friday evening
A woman is dead after being hit by a car on Dickerson Pike Friday evening.
Williamson County agents arrest drug suspect once given gift sentence by judge
In 2018, Williamson County drug officers arrested a man for selling heroin. Instead of sending him to jail, the judge gave Jordan Alexander a gift — nine years probation through drug court.
WSMV
THP looking for bicyclist struck by vehicle on I-24 in Rutherford Co.
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man riding a bicycle along the interstate was hit by a vehicle last week and the now Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking for him. THP put out an alert on Thanksgiving morning for a Hispanic man in his 30s who was riding a dark-colored bicycle on the westbound side of I-24 near mile marker 65 early Saturday, November 19. He was believed to be wearing a black Adidas jacket, black pants, and multi-colored Nike shoes.
fox17.com
Metro Nashville Police investigating East Nashville shooting
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting on the 200 block of Dellway Villa Road. The shooting was reported just after 1 a.m. in East Nashville. This is a breaking news story, check back here for updates. Get reports like this and all the news...
17-year-old wanted in connection with Watkins Park deadly shooting
Metro police are searching for a 17-year-old wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month.
fox17.com
MNPD investigating a shooting on Dickerson Pike Thanksgiving morning
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting this morning on the 2800 block of Dickerson Pike. The call came in just before 4:30 Thanksgiving morning. Metro communications says that one person has been taken from the scene for treatment for unknown injuries. This is a...
police1.com
‘We leave a part of ourselves with that family’: Trooper details stress of death notifications, urges safe driving
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With a portion of the state on track to have the deadliest year on the roads since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Tennessee Highway Patrol is urging holiday travelers to focus and be vigilant while driving. Lt. Bill Miller, a public information officer for the Tennessee...
Toy drives give children in need a merry Christmas
Each holiday season, nonprofit organizations and Good Samaritans alike coordinate toy drives, clothing drives and donation funds to help those in need at the holidays.
Mother prays ‘Dallas’s Law’ will make Nashville safer following son’s death
A grieving mother is hopeful that a new law going into effect in 2023 will keep others from going through the same heartache as her family after her son was killed on a bar rooftop in Nashville in 2021.
fox17.com
Tennessee leaders respond to death of toddler who lived at homeless park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News first told you about a 23-month-old who was seen at Brookmeade Park back in March. That toddler, named Ariel Rose, died Nov. 11 at a transitional housing facility in North Nashville. Her cause of death is still under investigation. Ariel’s grandfather and...
Man charged with assaulting officers in East Nashville
The incident happened on Main Street near South Fifth Street around 7 p.m.
Safe Surrender event gives individuals with warrants ‘peace of mind’ for the holidays
A Nashville church will transform into a courtroom and offices as individuals who have outstanding warrants against them in Davidson County will be allowed to safely surrender to law enforcement.
