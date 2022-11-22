Read full article on original website
Related
Boy who fell through ice into lake dies
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A boy who was among four children to fall through ice into a neighborhood lake and was pulled out by a West Metro Fire dive team has died, the Douglas County Coroner's Office said Friday. Family members identified the boy as Dyllan Whittenburg, 14. A...
Family of teen who died from jumping into icy lake speaks out
By: Jasmine Arenas, CBS News Colorado reporterThe community of Roxborough is mourning the loss of a teen who fell through an icy lake on Tuesday afternoon.Family, friends and loved ones held a vigil for Dyllan Whittenburg, who the family says died attempting to save the life of three others who also fell in the lake. Yvonne Wenzel, the aunt of the teen says he is the oldest of four siblingsRight now the family is feeling tremendous pain to have lost him in this way. "We are sad, we are devastated, but we are at peace knowing we had a hero,"...
Douglas County children rescued after falling through ice
Four children fell through ice into a Roxborough lake Tuesday afternoon, according to West Metro Fire Rescue, but a neighborhood rescue prevented serious injury to all but one. The four teenagers went out onto the ice at Crystal Lake in Douglas County at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The ice broke...
4-year-old goes home after 24 days in Denver hospital with RSV
Since October 1, more than 1,100 adults and children in the Denver metro area have been hospitalized with Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, according to the state health department. The Maples family, of Longmont, spent the last 24 days at a Denver hospital after their little girl, Meadow Maples, contracted the flu-like virus, but on Thanksgiving, the family got to go home. "It feels like the biggest blessing we could ever receive, and we are just so grateful," said Terri Maples, Meadow's mom. She says Meadow spent eight days on life support. "It was pretty traumatic, we're so grateful everything worked out the way...
KRDO
Police presence at an apartment complex in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is responding to an incident at the Ridgeview Place Apartments near Palmer Park. It is unclear what the incident is at this time. KRDO has a crew on the scene where an individual has been detained. This is a...
Daily Record
Aurora man severely shocked while hanging Christmas lights speaks out after $2 million settlement
Andrew Forrest had no idea how much danger he faced when he climbed into a boom lift and ascended some 80 feet to hang Christmas lights at an Englewood home three years ago. Midway through the job that day, Forrest was severely shocked when a pole he was using to hang lights fell into live power lines. He sued the company he was working for at the time — recently settling for $2 million — and still suffers significant injuries, burns and challenges from the incident.
KDVR.com
Animal shelter takes care of sick woman's dog
A woman who became ill couldn't take care of her dog while she was admitted to the hospital, so the animal shelter where she adopted the dog stepped up. Gabby Easterwood reports. Animal shelter takes care of sick woman’s dog. A woman who became ill couldn't take care of...
Help this elderly couple who lost their Denver home before Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving, a Colorado family is grateful to have every chair filled at the dinner table after an early morning house fire nearly changed the course of the holiday season.
1 hurt in Arvada apartment fire
One person was hurt on Thursday after a fire ignited at an Arvada apartment complex.
KKTV
Serious crash closes part of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs under investigation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash on the east side of Colorado Springs was under investigation Wednesday night. Police tell 11 news they received the call at about 6 p.m. for a multi-vehicle crash near Palmer Park Boulevard and Powers Boulevard. The public can expect a major traffic impact between Galley Road and Palmer Park Boulevard.
Focus on the Family sign vandalized, Colorado Springs police say
A sign on the property of Focus on the Family in Colorado Springs was vandalized Thursday, police confirmed. "We went out there to investigate if there was a crime that took place," police Sgt. Jason Ledbetter said of the overnight incident. "There is no suspect information at this time." "Their...
Wheat Ridge police investigating fatal wrong-way crash
WHEAT RIDGE, Colorado — A stretch of Interstate 70 was shut down after a fatal wrong-way crash on Saturday morning. The Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD) first tweeted about the crash at 12:29 a.m. on Saturday. A spokesperson for the Police Department said the crash involved two trucks traveling in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at Kipling.
2nd gas rupture in a week evacuates Aurora neighborhood
A gas leak was causing real concern in a neighborhood near East Quincy Avenue and South Chambers Road. The problem was no one knew where it was coming from.
coloradosun.com
How two brothers plan to save the world by packing a whole farm into shipping containers on a Denver used car lot
Leafy vegetables at Ullr’s Garden appear black under LED lights due to most plants’ total absorption of blue and red-colored wavelengths. Butterhead lettuce varieties are sold from Ullr’s with their roots still attached. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America) The lettuce is blooming nicely...
KDVR.com
Attorney for Glass family responds to indictments
The deputies involved in the shooting death of Christian Glass, a young man who was killed by a deputy after calling 911 for help, have been indicted and fired. Nicole Fierro reports. Attorney for Glass family responds to indictments. The deputies involved in the shooting death of Christian Glass, a...
5 vehicle crash on 6th and Kalamath
This is the same location in which a one hundred car pileup occurred earlier this month.
Colorado Weather: Colder than normal statewide for Thanksgiving
Breezy and cool conditions will dominate across Colorado for Thanksgiving with lingering snow ending early in the day.A weak cold front that arrived Wednesday afternoon caused snow in the mountains overnight and even a few light snow showers along the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties early Thanksgiving morning.After any remaining snow in some areas ends early in the day on Thursday, skies will gradually clear. Denver and the Front Range will see some sunshine in the afternoon but temperatures will remain about 10 degrees below normal for the final week of November.Overnight brighter and warmer weather will return for Friday. Most of Saturday will be relatively mild as well before a cold front arrives in the afternoon. The front will cause some wind and will drop high temperatures back into 40s for the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas for Sunday.Attention will then turn to Monday night through Wednesday morning when snow is likely in Colorado. The current forecast calls for about 2-4 inches of snow in the Denver metro area on Tuesday. Stay with CBS News Colorado for the latest!
Denver's upslope effect can rival Buffalo's lake effect snow
DENVER — The record-breaking 'lake effect' snowfall in the Buffalo area last weekend can be compared to historic storms on the Front Range caused by the 'upslope effect'. The snow totals around the Buffalo area were very localized, ranging from 80 inches to just 6 inches over 45 miles.
travelawaits.com
8 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Boulder, Colorado
Boulder has an eclectic culinary scene that astutely addresses the diverse needs of college students, residents, and visitors. Foodies will be delighted by the number of top-notch ethnic restaurants and quality farm-to-table options available in this pedestrian-friendly city nestled at the base of the foothills. With so many great places to eat, it is challenging to create a list of “x delicious restaurants” to sample.
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
32K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 2