Douglas County, CO

Boy who fell through ice into lake dies

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A boy who was among four children to fall through ice into a neighborhood lake and was pulled out by a West Metro Fire dive team has died, the Douglas County Coroner's Office said Friday. Family members identified the boy as Dyllan Whittenburg, 14. A...
Family of teen who died from jumping into icy lake speaks out

By: Jasmine Arenas, CBS News Colorado reporterThe community of Roxborough is mourning the loss of a teen who fell through an icy lake on Tuesday afternoon.Family, friends and loved ones held a vigil for Dyllan Whittenburg, who the family says died attempting to save the life of three others who also fell in the lake. Yvonne Wenzel, the aunt of the teen says he is the oldest of four siblingsRight now the family is feeling tremendous pain to have lost him in this way. "We are sad, we are devastated, but we are at peace knowing we had a hero,"...
4-year-old goes home after 24 days in Denver hospital with RSV

Since October 1, more than 1,100 adults and children in the Denver metro area have been hospitalized with Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, according to the state health department. The Maples family, of Longmont, spent the last 24 days at a Denver hospital after their little girl, Meadow Maples, contracted the flu-like virus, but on Thanksgiving, the family got to go home. "It feels like the biggest blessing we could ever receive, and we are just so grateful," said Terri Maples, Meadow's mom. She says Meadow spent eight days on life support. "It was pretty traumatic, we're so grateful everything worked out the way...
DENVER, CO
Aurora man severely shocked while hanging Christmas lights speaks out after $2 million settlement

Andrew Forrest had no idea how much danger he faced when he climbed into a boom lift and ascended some 80 feet to hang Christmas lights at an Englewood home three years ago. Midway through the job that day, Forrest was severely shocked when a pole he was using to hang lights fell into live power lines. He sued the company he was working for at the time — recently settling for $2 million — and still suffers significant injuries, burns and challenges from the incident.
AURORA, CO
Animal shelter takes care of sick woman's dog

A woman who became ill couldn't take care of her dog while she was admitted to the hospital, so the animal shelter where she adopted the dog stepped up. Gabby Easterwood reports. Animal shelter takes care of sick woman’s dog. A woman who became ill couldn't take care of...
DENVER, CO
Wheat Ridge police investigating fatal wrong-way crash

WHEAT RIDGE, Colorado — A stretch of Interstate 70 was shut down after a fatal wrong-way crash on Saturday morning. The Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD) first tweeted about the crash at 12:29 a.m. on Saturday. A spokesperson for the Police Department said the crash involved two trucks traveling in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at Kipling.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
Attorney for Glass family responds to indictments

The deputies involved in the shooting death of Christian Glass, a young man who was killed by a deputy after calling 911 for help, have been indicted and fired. Nicole Fierro reports. Attorney for Glass family responds to indictments. The deputies involved in the shooting death of Christian Glass, a...
DENVER, CO
Colorado Weather: Colder than normal statewide for Thanksgiving

Breezy and cool conditions will dominate across Colorado for Thanksgiving with lingering snow ending early in the day.A weak cold front that arrived Wednesday afternoon caused snow in the mountains overnight and even a few light snow showers along the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties early Thanksgiving morning.After any remaining snow in some areas ends early in the day on Thursday, skies will gradually clear. Denver and the Front Range will see some sunshine in the afternoon but temperatures will remain about 10 degrees below normal for the final week of November.Overnight brighter and warmer weather will return for Friday. Most of Saturday will be relatively mild as well before a cold front arrives in the afternoon. The front will cause some wind and will drop high temperatures back into 40s for the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas for Sunday.Attention will then turn to Monday night through Wednesday morning when snow is likely in Colorado. The current forecast calls for about 2-4 inches of snow in the Denver metro area on Tuesday. Stay with CBS News Colorado for the latest!
COLORADO STATE
Denver's upslope effect can rival Buffalo's lake effect snow

DENVER — The record-breaking 'lake effect' snowfall in the Buffalo area last weekend can be compared to historic storms on the Front Range caused by the 'upslope effect'. The snow totals around the Buffalo area were very localized, ranging from 80 inches to just 6 inches over 45 miles.
BUFFALO, NY
8 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Boulder, Colorado

Boulder has an eclectic culinary scene that astutely addresses the diverse needs of college students, residents, and visitors. Foodies will be delighted by the number of top-notch ethnic restaurants and quality farm-to-table options available in this pedestrian-friendly city nestled at the base of the foothills. With so many great places to eat, it is challenging to create a list of “x delicious restaurants” to sample.
BOULDER, CO
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
