Chong Marin
3d ago
meanwhile beto would be letting criminals out on the streets. Texas made the right choice on the 8th!
12
Happy Thanksgiving: Abbott sends more migrants north
As people celebrated Thanksgiving with friends and families across Texas, another bus of migrants was heading north. Two buses containing 80 migrants illegally caught entering Texas arrived in Philadelphia earlier today as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continued busing migrants to Democrat-led cities.
proclaimerscv.com
$391 Will Hit the Bank of Texans This November and December; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the fifth round of Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer was already approved and an amount of $391 will hit the bank of Texans this November and December. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Says Each Texan Will Receive $391. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week the approval...
'I see them every night' | Texas lawmaker reflects on 'horror' of Uvalde investigation
SAN ANTONIO — "The horror that I’ve seen is just that. It’s a horror," said Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez. Sitting in his San Antonio law office, Sen. Gutierrez is a visibly different man than he was back in May. It's the result of his fight for transparency in the Robb Elementary shooting investigation, which has exposed him to unimaginable details.
everythinglubbock.com
Governor Abbott readies state resources ahead of upcoming weather threats
AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to ready the state’s resources in anticipation of an upcoming storm system that will sweep across the state late week through early weekend. The storm will bring a chance of accumulating snowfall across...
Abbott says, "Texas is readying resources to prepare for winter weather and severe storms"
"Texas is readying resources to prepare for winter weather & severe storms expected across our state this week... Thank you to emergency response personnel keeping Texans safe over Thanksgiving." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Discusses the Details of P-EBT or $391 Each in Food Pandemic Benefits
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott discussed the details of the approved $1.4 billion in food pandemic benefits or Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT). The Department of Agriculture has approved and granted the Texas Department of Health and Human Services to oversee an amount of $1.4 billion in food pandemic benefits. Eligible Texans will receive an amount of $391 each starting this month.
What LGBTQ-related bills have Texas lawmakers filed?
As the LGBTQ+ community reels from the Saturday attack on their own in Colorado Springs, Texas advocates say a slew of "anti-LGBTQ" bills already filed for the upcoming legislative session are further harming their community.
thedispatchonline.net
Texans re-elect Governor Abbott
Reproductive rights, the Texas power grid failure, and the Uvalde school shooting. Those three major topics of concern weighed on his re-election campaign. Neck-and-neck with Beto O’Rourke’s campaign for months all across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott ultimately won the high-stake competition. As voters absorbed the candidates debates, rallies,...
Herschel Walker, running for US Senate in Georgia, still gets tax break on $3M Texas residence
(The Texas Tribune) Herschel Walker, the former Dallas Cowboys running back and Republican candidate running for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, is slated to get a tax break on his $3 million residence in a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb — potentially running afoul of Texas tax law. According to...
Workforce crisis plagues Texas nursing homes
Long term care facilities are still facing a staffing crisis amidst this holiday season, and likely will continue for months to come.
MySanAntonio
Amid fallout from the Uvalde shooting, Texas DPS wants $1.2 billion for academy and active-shooter training facility
The Texas Department of Public Safety wants $1.2 billion to turn its training center north of Austin into a full-time statewide law enforcement academy — starting with a state-of-the-art active-shooter facility that would need a nearly half-billion-dollar investment from Texas taxpayers next year. “You play like you practice,” DPS...
Here’s How Governor Abbott May Use 10 Military Vehicles On the Texas Border
Texas National GuardPhoto byScreenshot from Twitter. Fighting the crisis on the Texas-Mexican border isn’t cheap. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has spent roughly $4 billion against the invasion along the southern border. Abbott used the term invasion again after winning his third re-election for governor this month.
VIDEO: Man clings to back of H-E-B 18-wheeler on Texas highway
Texans' love for H-E-B knows no bounds.
KRGV
Abbott announces plans for more border wall during Valley visit
While celebrating a Thanksgiving lunch with members of the Texas National Guard who were deployed along the Valley, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the state will soon build more sections of border wall. Next month we're adding more border wall,” Abbott said. “The wall is actually going to be going up...
proclaimerscv.com
Gov. Greg Abbott Says Eligible Texans Will Receive $391 Each, Are You Eligible?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott formally announced that eligible Texans will receive an amount of $391 each in pandemic food benefits. Gov. Greg Abbott Announced the Pandemic Food Benefits. The global pandemic has affected millions of Americans in the country leading to millions of families losing their jobs and could no...
Pharr PD investigates Thanksgiving hit-and-run death
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Thanksgiving Day hit-and-run left a 54-year-old man dead in Pharr. The Pharr Police Department said the incident occurred at 10:14 p.m. in the area of Cage Boulevard and Helmer Street. When officers arrived they saw a man lying on the roadway. The officers contacted a witness who said a small dark […]
riograndeguardian.com
GOP senator voices concern over Abbott’s border ‘invasion’ strategy
AUSTIN, Texas – A Republican state senator has expressed his concerns with Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to invoke of the “Invasion” clauses of the U.S. and Texas constitutions. State Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, is a native Texan and decorated military veteran. As an officer in the...
KFDM-TV
Gov. Greg Abbott embraces "invasion" language about border
Nov. 18, 2022 — The title of this article was edited for length. "Gov. Greg Abbott embraces “invasion” language about border, evoking memories of El Paso massacre" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
NBC News
Trans in Texas: A family’s sacrifice to protect their son
Amid a rise of legislation in states across the U.S. aimed at the transgender community, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in February 2022 ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate parents for child abuse if their children are suspected of receiving gender-affirming care. "Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary" peers into the life of a Houston family with a 15-year-old transgender son, as they grapple with making life-altering decisions to protect their child.Nov. 23, 2022.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas DSHS Changing Frequency of COVID Dashboard Reporting
As the country continues to move into the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Department of State Health Services says they're changing the frequency of their reporting. Starting next week, the DSHS will reduce their case reports to once a week on Wednesdays. The DSHS said they'll also...
