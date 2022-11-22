ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Chong Marin
3d ago

meanwhile beto would be letting criminals out on the streets. Texas made the right choice on the 8th!

Ash Jurberg

Happy Thanksgiving: Abbott sends more migrants north

As people celebrated Thanksgiving with friends and families across Texas, another bus of migrants was heading north. Two buses containing 80 migrants illegally caught entering Texas arrived in Philadelphia earlier today as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continued busing migrants to Democrat-led cities.
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Governor Abbott readies state resources ahead of upcoming weather threats

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to ready the state’s resources in anticipation of an upcoming storm system that will sweep across the state late week through early weekend. The storm will bring a chance of accumulating snowfall across...
TEXAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Discusses the Details of P-EBT or $391 Each in Food Pandemic Benefits

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott discussed the details of the approved $1.4 billion in food pandemic benefits or Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT). The Department of Agriculture has approved and granted the Texas Department of Health and Human Services to oversee an amount of $1.4 billion in food pandemic benefits. Eligible Texans will receive an amount of $391 each starting this month.
TEXAS STATE
thedispatchonline.net

Texans re-elect Governor Abbott

Reproductive rights, the Texas power grid failure, and the Uvalde school shooting. Those three major topics of concern weighed on his re-election campaign. Neck-and-neck with Beto O’Rourke’s campaign for months all across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott ultimately won the high-stake competition. As voters absorbed the candidates debates, rallies,...
TEXAS STATE
KRGV

Abbott announces plans for more border wall during Valley visit

While celebrating a Thanksgiving lunch with members of the Texas National Guard who were deployed along the Valley, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the state will soon build more sections of border wall. Next month we're adding more border wall,” Abbott said. “The wall is actually going to be going up...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Pharr PD investigates Thanksgiving hit-and-run death

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Thanksgiving Day hit-and-run left a 54-year-old man dead in Pharr. The Pharr Police Department said the incident occurred at 10:14 p.m. in the area of Cage Boulevard and Helmer Street. When officers arrived they saw a man lying on the roadway. The officers contacted a witness who said a small dark […]
PHARR, TX
riograndeguardian.com

GOP senator voices concern over Abbott’s border ‘invasion’ strategy

AUSTIN, Texas – A Republican state senator has expressed his concerns with Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to invoke of the “Invasion” clauses of the U.S. and Texas constitutions. State Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, is a native Texan and decorated military veteran. As an officer in the...
TEXAS STATE
KFDM-TV

Gov. Greg Abbott embraces "invasion" language about border

Nov. 18, 2022 — The title of this article was edited for length. "Gov. Greg Abbott embraces “invasion” language about border, evoking memories of El Paso massacre" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Trans in Texas: A family’s sacrifice to protect their son

Amid a rise of legislation in states across the U.S. aimed at the transgender community, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in February 2022 ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate parents for child abuse if their children are suspected of receiving gender-affirming care. "Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary" peers into the life of a Houston family with a 15-year-old transgender son, as they grapple with making life-altering decisions to protect their child.Nov. 23, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas DSHS Changing Frequency of COVID Dashboard Reporting

As the country continues to move into the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Department of State Health Services says they're changing the frequency of their reporting. Starting next week, the DSHS will reduce their case reports to once a week on Wednesdays. The DSHS said they'll also...
TEXAS STATE

