Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
How to get a Lucky Egg in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
The Lucky Egg is an incredibly useful item for leveling up your team in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but you’ll need to know where to find one first. There are loads of held items that you can give to your Pokemon to improve their skills in battle, but the Lucky Egg is rather unique as it increases the share of Exp. Points that a specific Pokemon gets by 50%.
dexerto.com
Where to find Tropius in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Tropius is a returning lake-dwelling Pokemon who’s back in Scarlet & Violet’s open world of Paldea Here’s where to find a wild Tropius. A returning Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet, Tropius is a dual Grass/Flying-type Pokemon that made its debut in Gen 3 of the series. This Pokemon is part plant, part dinosaur, and mostly resembles a small sauropod with leafy wings.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet streamer horrified by new breeding mechanics
Twitch streamer CBAD was left horrified after learning about the new breeding mechanics in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet was finally released on November 18, and while players have been met with a wide variety of hysterical glitches, players have enjoyed the game. In lieu of the...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players request one major improvement in gen 10
After having experienced Pokemon Scarlet & Violet themselves, Pokemon trainers are now requesting one major improvement for the next mainline installment: Voice acting. The recent Pokemon Scarlet & Violet launch may have some glaring performance issues, but the new release has been heavily praised for its storyline and presentation. With...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mass Outbreaks: Shiny Hunting, outbreak odds, chaining & spawn rates
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can hunt specific species using the Mass Outbreak feature that was introduced in Gen 8’s Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Here is how it works in the Paldea region. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have plenty of ways to catch Pokemon in Gen 8’s Paldea region....
dexerto.com
GTA 5 Online’s terrible potholes are now saving players’ lives
Potholes have long caused problems in GTA Online, yet one player recently found that the game’s broken roads sometimes have their uses. The roads that make up the map for Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online aren’t the greatest. In fact, they’ve proven so troublesome over the years that PC modders have gone out of their way to create improved roads.
dexerto.com
How to make Pokemon Scarlet & Violet run better on Nintendo Switch
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have discovered a way to make the games run better on Nintendo Switch and fix issues plaguing the Gen 9 titles. Since its release, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been bogged down by many bugs and glitches infuriating players. While the dual release has become...
dexerto.com
Charizard comes to League of Legends in perfect Pokemon jungle mod
A modder has turned League of Legends Season 13’s brand new jungle companions into Pokemon, allowing every jungler to become a trainer and be the very best, like no one ever was. League of Legends Season 13 changes were largely pointed toward making jungle a more approachable role for...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet type chart: Strengths, weaknesses, resistances & vulnerabilities
During your adventure to catch ’em all in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you’ll need to know each type’s strengths, weaknesses, resistances, and vulnerabilities as you complete Paldea’s National Dex. Below, you’ll find a chart detailing every type in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet along with details on immunities and Tera types.
dexerto.com
How to move faster in Warzone 2.0: CoD expert reveals best guns for max movement speed
Warzone expert TrueGameData has revealed the best guns to maximize movement speed in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, pinpointing a number to get around Al-Mazrah as quickly as possible. Much has been said about Warzone 2.0’s movement mechanics since the game launched on November 16. Some have figured out...
dexerto.com
Tekken director reveals Kazuya’s bizarre misconception about Pokemon and Kirby
TKatsuhiro Harada has revealed some interesting facts about Pokemon’s place in Tekken’s universe, such as Kazuya’s strange belief that Kirby is actually a Pokemon. Pokemon seems to actually exist in the Tekken universe according to Katsuhiro Harada, who explained that certain fighters in its world have some interesting perspectives on the pocket monsters.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 producer updates fans on PvE story mode & new features in development
Overwatch 2’s Executive Producer has shared some unfortunate news about the upcoming PvE story campaign alongside exciting new features planned for 2023. The launch of Overwatch 2 has been mixed. While the gameplay has benefited immensely by the switch to 5v5, the Battle Pass, skin prices, and botched ranked system have left players feeling frustrated.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players are selling ‘carries’ to unlock M13B in DMZ
Warzone 2 players are selling their services to help fellow Call of Duty fans unlock the powerful M13B from DMZ as many are still struggling to get a hold of it. When Warzone 2 was finally announced to the world, Call of Duty fans’ eyes collectively lit up across the globe as the developers revealed a new mode would be a part of it – DMZ.
dexerto.com
GTA Online Heist Challenge sets $2 trillion goal with mystery prize
Rockstar Games have set GTA Online players the task of stealing $2 trillion with their new Heist Challenge, and there’s a mystery reward for the community if they manage it. As the heists in Grand Theft Auto Online have gotten bigger and better over the last few years, Rockstar Games have also made a point of rewarding players in a pretty big way for completing them multiple times.
dexerto.com
10 best games like Animal Crossing to play on Switch & PC (2022)
Animal Crossing is one of the most popular Nintendo Switch life sims in the gaming world. It’s adorable, filled with interesting elements, and has a fantastic art style, but sometimes players want something a little different. Here are the best games like Animal Crossing for the Switch and PC.
dexerto.com
How to use armor plates while running in Warzone 2
Running while using armor plates is missing from Warzone 2 and it’s causing a lot of frustration for players but luckily, a workaround has been found already. In the original Warzone, running while using plates was a standard feature that allowed competitors to reset their armor while repositioning in a skirmish.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 price cuts for Black Friday leaves players conflicted
Blizzard Entertainment’s currently running Black Friday sale for Overwatch 2 has divided the community, with many arguing that the move doesn’t deserve praise. The prices of cosmetics in Overwatch 2 have bewildered even the most dedicated of fans since the sequel’s launch in October. One user on...
dexerto.com
Best 556 Icarus Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks
The 556 Icarus is a hard-hitting LMG in Warzone 2 that deals a serious amount of damage at long range with a meta loadout. Warzone 2’s ARs and SMGs will always be the most popular picks in Al Mazrah, but that often leads the community to overlook the huge amount of powerful LMGs.
dexerto.com
How to use TikTok’s closed eye filter
TikTokers are going viral with their videos pranking their friends and family using the closed eye filter that’s blowing up on the app — here’s how to try the effect out for yourself. Video platform TikTok has a huge number of different filters and effects that can...
dexerto.com
Dafran baffled after Overwatch 2 payload C9 somehow ends in a draw
Overwatch 2 Twitch streamer Dafran was left completely in awe after his payload match ended in a bizarre draw. Draws in Overwatch 2 are much rarer than they were in the first game thanks to the removal of the dreaded tie-ridden 2CP game mode, but that doesn’t mean they don’t exist in the sequel.
Comments / 0