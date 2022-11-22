Read full article on original website
The Latest Laughably Fake NYS Inspection Sticker Comes with an Excuse
New York State Troopers recently nabbed a person trying to pass off a fake inspection sticker on his car. This happens more often than you think in New York, but this is probably the first one with an excuse:. Sorry life sux. Insufficient funds & a baby. Police did not...
UPDATE: Teen killed, 3 others injured in DeKalb attempted home invasion, cops say
An 18-year-old was killed and three others, including a 15-year-old, were injured Friday in a shooting after they attemp...
AAA ‘Tow To Go’ Available This Holiday For Tipsy Wisconsin Drivers
For some people, the holidays are filled with food, friends, and alcohol. Hopefully, if you are going to go out somewhere and drink you have a designated driver or got a ride, but if you drove yourself and then find yourself unable to drive and get home safely this FREE program from AAA is literally a lifesaver.
