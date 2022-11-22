Read full article on original website
How to move faster in Warzone 2.0: CoD expert reveals best guns for max movement speed
Warzone expert TrueGameData has revealed the best guns to maximize movement speed in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, pinpointing a number to get around Al-Mazrah as quickly as possible. Much has been said about Warzone 2.0’s movement mechanics since the game launched on November 16. Some have figured out...
Modern Warfare 2 players demand serious Perks buff as “horrible” new system blasted
Modern Warfare 2 players have demanded multiple perks, including Battle Hardened and Strong Arm, receive hefty buffs as they criticize Infinity Ward’s new Perk system. Perks are an integral part of any Call of Duty title, but the exact way in which they’re available and slot into players’ arsenals changes year on year.
Warzone 2 players are selling ‘carries’ to unlock M13B in DMZ
Warzone 2 players are selling their services to help fellow Call of Duty fans unlock the powerful M13B from DMZ as many are still struggling to get a hold of it. When Warzone 2 was finally announced to the world, Call of Duty fans’ eyes collectively lit up across the globe as the developers revealed a new mode would be a part of it – DMZ.
Warzone 2 players frustrated as expert proves guns have ‘inconsistent’ recoil patterns
Warzone 2 players have been left scratching their heads after in-depth analysis of recoil patterns revealed they are completely random, explaining why gunfights feel so inconsistent in the battle royale. Warzone 2.0 has finally had some time amongst its player base, and fans of the CoD battle royale are eagerly...
GTA 5 Online’s terrible potholes are now saving players’ lives
Potholes have long caused problems in GTA Online, yet one player recently found that the game’s broken roads sometimes have their uses. The roads that make up the map for Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online aren’t the greatest. In fact, they’ve proven so troublesome over the years that PC modders have gone out of their way to create improved roads.
Warzone 2.0 players demand Rainbow Six Siege and PUBG feature to fix game crashes
Warzone 2.0 players have called on Infinity Ward to add a simple PUBG and Rainbow Six Siege feature to stop game crashes and internet issues punishing players. Warzone 2.0 dropped back on November 16, meaning players have now had ample time to figure out the tweaks and changes they want to see Infinity Ward implement in the near future.
Best team for the Catch Cup Season of Light Edition in Pokemon Go
The Catch Cup: Season of Light Edition has arrived in Pokemon Go, giving trainers a brand new challenge with only a limited pool of Pokemon to choose from. With the Season of Light drawing to a close after three months of exploring and catching, the Pokemon Go Battle League is celebrating by launching a Season of Light Edition of the classic Catch Cup format.
How to use armor plates while running in Warzone 2
Running while using armor plates is missing from Warzone 2 and it’s causing a lot of frustration for players but luckily, a workaround has been found already. In the original Warzone, running while using plates was a standard feature that allowed competitors to reset their armor while repositioning in a skirmish.
10 best games like Animal Crossing to play on Switch & PC (2022)
Animal Crossing is one of the most popular Nintendo Switch life sims in the gaming world. It’s adorable, filled with interesting elements, and has a fantastic art style, but sometimes players want something a little different. Here are the best games like Animal Crossing for the Switch and PC.
Apex Legends players claim Warzone 2.0 made them “respect” Apex more
Apex Legends players are finding a newfound appreciation for Respawn’s battle royale after diving into Warzone 2 and becoming frustrated with the sequel’s divisive gameplay. Warzone 2 promises plenty of new features for Call of Duty players, but the fresh battle royale experience has already spawned an army...
GTA Online Heist Challenge sets $2 trillion goal with mystery prize
Rockstar Games have set GTA Online players the task of stealing $2 trillion with their new Heist Challenge, and there’s a mystery reward for the community if they manage it. As the heists in Grand Theft Auto Online have gotten bigger and better over the last few years, Rockstar Games have also made a point of rewarding players in a pretty big way for completing them multiple times.
Aydan slams Warzone 2 launch: “Feels like a beta”
Professional Call of Duty player and content creator Aydan has slammed the current state of Warzone 2, believing that the game should have been delayed. Warzone 2 is home to plenty of changes that help differentiate itself from the original BR game. While the Al Mazrah map has been getting a lot of praise from the CoD community, there are a number of additions that haven’t gone down so well.
How to make Pokemon Scarlet & Violet run better on Nintendo Switch
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have discovered a way to make the games run better on Nintendo Switch and fix issues plaguing the Gen 9 titles. Since its release, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been bogged down by many bugs and glitches infuriating players. While the dual release has become...
Do you need PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold to play Warzone 2?
Wondering whether you need PS Plus or Xbox Live Gold to play Warzone 2? Then our handy page has everything you need to know. Warzone 2 is finally live and the latest iteration of the popular BR game includes a new map, deadly weapons, and plenty of fresh features. However, as Warzone 2 is an online game, many players will be wondering whether a paid subscription is needed to play it.
Where to find Tropius in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Tropius is a returning lake-dwelling Pokemon who’s back in Scarlet & Violet’s open world of Paldea Here’s where to find a wild Tropius. A returning Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet, Tropius is a dual Grass/Flying-type Pokemon that made its debut in Gen 3 of the series. This Pokemon is part plant, part dinosaur, and mostly resembles a small sauropod with leafy wings.
OpTic H3CZ claims Activision “gave up” on preparing MW2 for CDL 2023 season
OpTic H3CZ has been critical of the Call of Duty League’s handling before and now he’s revealed his frustrations with Activison over the lead-up to the CDL 2023 season. There has been a storm of drama brewing in the Call of Duty League community over the state of Modern Warfare 2 ever since the Season 1 update.
Charizard comes to League of Legends in perfect Pokemon jungle mod
A modder has turned League of Legends Season 13’s brand new jungle companions into Pokemon, allowing every jungler to become a trainer and be the very best, like no one ever was. League of Legends Season 13 changes were largely pointed toward making jungle a more approachable role for...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet streamer horrified by new breeding mechanics
Twitch streamer CBAD was left horrified after learning about the new breeding mechanics in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet was finally released on November 18, and while players have been met with a wide variety of hysterical glitches, players have enjoyed the game. In lieu of the...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mass Outbreaks: Shiny Hunting, outbreak odds, chaining & spawn rates
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can hunt specific species using the Mass Outbreak feature that was introduced in Gen 8’s Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Here is how it works in the Paldea region. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have plenty of ways to catch Pokemon in Gen 8’s Paldea region....
Black Friday VR headset deal: Get 50% off an HP Reverb G2
Looking to get stuck into the metaverse? This Black Friday VR headset deal sees the HP Reverb G2 discounted by 50%, so don’t miss out. VR doesn’t have to be a headache. The HP Reverb G2 VR Headset is discounted by a staggering 50% this Black Friday. The Headset comes with crisp 2160 x 2160 panels, and enhanced tracking thanks to more cameras on the headset, in addition to two padded speakers. That means that this is the full package. You’ll save $300 on this headset, which is nothing to sniff at, for a device that is still very good.
