Mississippi State

actionnews5.com

Amoxicillin shortage impacting Mississippi patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s a cycle we’ve become all too familiar with... supply and demand not matching up. The baby formula shortage is an example of doctors going down the line of recommendations as they waited for the supply to be replenished. Now, the problem is with...
actionnews5.com

Mississippi-based furniture company lays off 2,700 workers

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi-based company that had become one of the largest furniture businesses in the country has laid off nearly its entire workforce. United Furniture Industries sent a memo via email and text to workers late Monday night informing them not to report to their shifts Tuesday.
wcbi.com

Timeline, history of United Furniture in north Mississippi

BELDEN, Miss. (WCBI) – United Furniture has been part of north Mississippi for nearly 40 years, first as Comfort Furniture and in 2000, merging with Parkhill Furniture, and United Chair to create United Furniture. By December 2008, United Furniture received the exclusive licensing agreement as the U.S. manufacturer of...
a-z-animals.com

Meet the Largest Land Owners in Mississippi

Land is the ultimate recession and inflation-proof investment. Buying a piece of land is one of the first things that comes to mind when we think about making an investment. It is deemed a safe choice because it is in limited supply and prices continue to rise as the year passes. Our world has around 36.8 billion acres of habitable land, with a major portion owned by a few affluent groups.
wessonnews.com

Take advantage of 'safe zone' and stock the freezer

In a couple of days, we'll be in what I call the safe zone. Basically, it's the fleeting days between food-heavy Thanksgiving and the frenzied weeks of the Christmas season. I plan to take full advantage of the all-too-brief days after Thanksgiving and the month of December, which flies by at warp speed.
breezynews.com

Severe Weather Possible in MS Next Week

The National Weather Service is giving us an early heads-up on a possible outbreak of severe weather in Mississippi next week. The details could change over the next few days, but right now it looks like western Mississippi will face a Level-3 “enhanced” risk of severe storms Tuesday into Wednesday. There’s currently a Level-2 “slight” risk for this part of central Mississippi.
foodmanufacturing.com

Mississippi Farms to Pay Nearly $260,000 for Labor Violations

INDIANOLA, Miss. – In an ongoing series of investigations into allegations of wage theft and illegal displacement of U.S. workers by Mississippi Delta agricultural employers in the H-2A temporary guest worker program, the U.S. Department of Labor identified several violations by 11 employers. In 11 reviews completed by the...
Magnolia State Live

Waste company to Mississippi residents: Trash dumpsters not meant to be used as shelters

As weather conditions become colder, Waste Management reminds the community that waste containers should not be used as shelter. “Waste Management requests that the community please stay out of waste containers, for your safety, and for the safety of our drivers. We understand individuals may go to great lengths to seek cover from severe weather. However, if someone is inside a waste container when it is emptied, there is a significant risk of injury or death. By working with our customers and exercising additional vigilance, we hope to reduce this risk,” said Tony Franco, area safety manager.
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi selects new superintendent of education

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Robert Taylor, a 30-year educator and deputy state superintendent for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, has been chosen to serve as Mississippi’s new state superintendent of education. A Mississippi native and University of Southern Mississippi graduate, Taylor will succeed Kim Benton, who has served as interim state superintendent of […]
WKRG News 5

Mississippi man claims $50,000 Powerball ticket

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Biloxi man claimed $50,000 from the Wednesday, November 9 Powerball drawing. The Biloxi man said he enjoys playing Powerball and has played the same numbers since the 1980s. He purchased his winning ticket from Polks Crossgates Discount on Popps Ferry Road Biloxi. The player matched four out of five white […]
WDAM-TV

MDHS releases 5-year strategic plan to take affect in 2023

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) has released a new strategic plan that has been in development since early 2022. This plan provides a roadmap to guide the agency’s work over the next five years, beginning in July 2023. The eight goals included in...
WJTV 12

Texas murder suspect accused of shooting mom in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman wanted for second-degree murder in Texas was arrested for allegedly shooting her mother in the head in Natchez on Friday, November 25. The Natchez Democrat reported Shalece Thomas, 36, had come home to her house on Abbott Street around 2:00 a.m. when the shooting happened. Natchez Police Chief Joseph […]
mageenews.com

Former Mississippi Sheriff and Deputy Indicted on Bribery Charges

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Former Mississippi Sheriff and Deputy Indicted on Bribery Charges. Jackson, Miss. – A federal grand jury in Jackson has returned indictments...
