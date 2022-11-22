ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather Update – A split weekend: sun and rain for western New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our post-Thanksgiving weekend will be split, with full sunshine on Saturday, followed by an area of low pressure moving overhead that’ll bring periods of rain on Sunday. So, Saturday will be fine for getting your Christmas tree, travel, or just a walk with the dog. Our only complaint for Saturday will be a noticeable breeze. You’ll need to plan around several waves of rain on Sunday. The first arrives late morning into the early afternoon with a slight lull, followed by another wave of rain in the evening and into the overnight. We’ll see about a quarter to half inch of rain Sunday into early Monday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Oswego County Today

The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?

I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Check Out These Insane Snowfall Totals In New York

This weekend was one of the worst on record for snowfall in New York State. Western and Upstate New York was hit with several days of massive lake effect snowstorms and some areas are still trying to dig themselves out of the feet of snow that was dropped on them by Mother Nature.
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Eagle

A Peak Inside The New Thruway Rest Stops In NYS [PHOTOS]

Traveling down the New York State Thruway for the first time in a while this Thanksgiving? You’re in for a treat!. It feels like forever since New York state announced they will give a major rehaul to their rest stops along the New York State Thruway. For active commuters, the closing and remodeling of the rest stops were a massive pain - especially when you find yourself hungry or when nature calls.
96.1 The Breeze

Massive Flooding Possible This Weekend Across New York

It looks like another major weather event could impact New York State Thanksgiving weekend. Parts of the state saw historic snowfall over several days last weekend and now it looks like warmer weather and another storm front coming through could lead to massive flooding issues across the state. First, let's...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Is Buffalo Bracing For Another Snowstorm?

As many Western New Yorkers continue to dig themselves out of historic snowfall, should we be getting ready for more snow?. Another major storm front is expected to move across Western New York starting late on Thanksgiving and going through the weekend. So what kind of weather could we see?
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

These Low Gas Prices are the Lowest Around, and 5th Lowest in NYS

The Utica-Rome Mohawk Valley average gas price this Thanksgiving weekend is $3.84 for regular unleaded, according to AAA. However, there's one local gas station that's been busting the trend since their grand re-opening on October 28th. Stewarts on East Clark Street in Ilion has had significantly lower gas prices all...
ILION, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Gas prices rising through Cortland County

After a brief drop in average, gas prices are on the rise once again in Cortland County and New York State. According to GasBuddy, four gas stations between Cortland and Homer show an average gas price of $3.74-per-gallon. Gas stations in Truxton, Marathon and Cortland have an average gas price of $3.79-per-gallon.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Multiple Deadly Viruses Spreading Across New York State

Health officials are urging residents to take many precautions because many deadly illnesses are spreading across New York State. On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to take precautions this holiday season to protect themselves against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. COVID, RSV, Flu Spreading...
localsyr.com

Rise N Shine owner opening new restaurants in CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Whether you like it warm or chilled, the crew at Lobster Babe has a roll for you. “It’s about the fun flavors,” said Danielle Mercuri the owner and restauranteur, “The way that you can play with lobster is unreal.”. And so is...
NEW YORK STATE
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Truck ‘scrapes’ by Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s a close call for the Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge after a truck scraped by…literally. 911 Dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that a truck somehow scraped through, leaving behind some pieces on Tuesday, November 22 at 5:53 p.m. Traffic briefly stopped while an officer picked up those pieces in the road. No […]
SALINA, NY

