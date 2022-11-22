Read full article on original website
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our post-Thanksgiving weekend will be split, with full sunshine on Saturday, followed by an area of low pressure moving overhead that’ll bring periods of rain on Sunday. So, Saturday will be fine for getting your Christmas tree, travel, or just a walk with the dog. Our only complaint for Saturday will be a noticeable breeze. You’ll need to plan around several waves of rain on Sunday. The first arrives late morning into the early afternoon with a slight lull, followed by another wave of rain in the evening and into the overnight. We’ll see about a quarter to half inch of rain Sunday into early Monday.
I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
This weekend was one of the worst on record for snowfall in New York State. Western and Upstate New York was hit with several days of massive lake effect snowstorms and some areas are still trying to dig themselves out of the feet of snow that was dropped on them by Mother Nature.
- As of November 2022, it appears Orchard Park, NY has shattered this record with at least 70' inches in 24 hours. - According to My Radar, Orchard Park, NY saw 66 inches of snow in 24 hours, breaking the old record. The Original Story. We've endured some major snowstorms...
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook warning for Buffalo and Western New York this weekend. Buffalo and WNY were pummeled with snow during the historic lake effect snowstorm. The National Weather Service Eastern Region provided updated totals as of 1 pm yesterday, Sunday, November 21, 2022,
In the early morning hours of November 25, 1943, Thanksgiving Day, a thunderclap disrupted the quiet holiday sunrise as the retaining wall of Allied Chemical’s Solvay Process Division’s sludge bed No. 7 burst. The failure created a 500-foot break that unleashed a tidal wave of what the Syracuse...
It looks like another major weather event could impact New York State Thanksgiving weekend. Parts of the state saw historic snowfall over several days last weekend and now it looks like warmer weather and another storm front coming through could lead to massive flooding issues across the state. First, let's...
As many Western New Yorkers continue to dig themselves out of historic snowfall, should we be getting ready for more snow?. Another major storm front is expected to move across Western New York starting late on Thanksgiving and going through the weekend. So what kind of weather could we see?
After a brief drop in average, gas prices are on the rise once again in Cortland County and New York State. According to GasBuddy, four gas stations between Cortland and Homer show an average gas price of $3.74-per-gallon. Gas stations in Truxton, Marathon and Cortland have an average gas price of $3.79-per-gallon.
Did you know warming up your car on a cold Central New York morning is not only illegal, but experts say it can actually do more harm than good, suggesting only warming it for 30 seconds? 30 seconds?! In Central New York, on a morning when it's 20 below. I don't think so!
Health officials are urging residents to take many precautions because many deadly illnesses are spreading across New York State. On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to take precautions this holiday season to protect themselves against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. COVID, RSV, Flu Spreading...
We rounded the bend and right there in front of me was the most magical and glittering iced-over winter wonderland I had ever seen. Upstate New York bursts with beauty, but one village rises above the rest. Actually, it rises above all of the most beautiful winter villages in the world.
Buffalo broke its record for the most snow in a single day with 16.1 inches falling on Saturday.
It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Whether you like it warm or chilled, the crew at Lobster Babe has a roll for you. “It’s about the fun flavors,” said Danielle Mercuri the owner and restauranteur, “The way that you can play with lobster is unreal.”. And so is...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s a close call for the Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge after a truck scraped by…literally. 911 Dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that a truck somehow scraped through, leaving behind some pieces on Tuesday, November 22 at 5:53 p.m. Traffic briefly stopped while an officer picked up those pieces in the road. No […]
