Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
GTA 5 Online’s terrible potholes are now saving players’ lives
Potholes have long caused problems in GTA Online, yet one player recently found that the game’s broken roads sometimes have their uses. The roads that make up the map for Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online aren’t the greatest. In fact, they’ve proven so troublesome over the years that PC modders have gone out of their way to create improved roads.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players request one major improvement in gen 10
After having experienced Pokemon Scarlet & Violet themselves, Pokemon trainers are now requesting one major improvement for the next mainline installment: Voice acting. The recent Pokemon Scarlet & Violet launch may have some glaring performance issues, but the new release has been heavily praised for its storyline and presentation. With...
dexerto.com
Infamous Apex Legends matchmaking exploit returns & it’s ruining Ranked
An infamous matchmaking exploit has returned in Apex Legends that allows Diamond, Master, and Predator players to glitch into low-level Ranked lobbies. Matchmaking has become a huge issue in Apex Legends over the last few seasons, with the community growing frustrated with the frequency of unbalanced lobbies in Ranked. While...
dexerto.com
Charizard comes to League of Legends in perfect Pokemon jungle mod
A modder has turned League of Legends Season 13’s brand new jungle companions into Pokemon, allowing every jungler to become a trainer and be the very best, like no one ever was. League of Legends Season 13 changes were largely pointed toward making jungle a more approachable role for...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mass Outbreaks: Shiny Hunting, outbreak odds, chaining & spawn rates
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can hunt specific species using the Mass Outbreak feature that was introduced in Gen 8’s Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Here is how it works in the Paldea region. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have plenty of ways to catch Pokemon in Gen 8’s Paldea region....
dexerto.com
Where to find Tropius in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Tropius is a returning lake-dwelling Pokemon who’s back in Scarlet & Violet’s open world of Paldea Here’s where to find a wild Tropius. A returning Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet, Tropius is a dual Grass/Flying-type Pokemon that made its debut in Gen 3 of the series. This Pokemon is part plant, part dinosaur, and mostly resembles a small sauropod with leafy wings.
dexerto.com
How to make Pokemon Scarlet & Violet run better on Nintendo Switch
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have discovered a way to make the games run better on Nintendo Switch and fix issues plaguing the Gen 9 titles. Since its release, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been bogged down by many bugs and glitches infuriating players. While the dual release has become...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet streamer horrified by new breeding mechanics
Twitch streamer CBAD was left horrified after learning about the new breeding mechanics in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet was finally released on November 18, and while players have been met with a wide variety of hysterical glitches, players have enjoyed the game. In lieu of the...
dexerto.com
How to get a Lucky Egg in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
The Lucky Egg is an incredibly useful item for leveling up your team in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but you’ll need to know where to find one first. There are loads of held items that you can give to your Pokemon to improve their skills in battle, but the Lucky Egg is rather unique as it increases the share of Exp. Points that a specific Pokemon gets by 50%.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 producer updates fans on PvE story mode & new features in development
Overwatch 2’s Executive Producer has shared some unfortunate news about the upcoming PvE story campaign alongside exciting new features planned for 2023. The launch of Overwatch 2 has been mixed. While the gameplay has benefited immensely by the switch to 5v5, the Battle Pass, skin prices, and botched ranked system have left players feeling frustrated.
dexerto.com
How to move faster in Warzone 2.0: CoD expert reveals best guns for max movement speed
Warzone expert TrueGameData has revealed the best guns to maximize movement speed in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, pinpointing a number to get around Al-Mazrah as quickly as possible. Much has been said about Warzone 2.0’s movement mechanics since the game launched on November 16. Some have figured out...
dexerto.com
10 best games like Animal Crossing to play on Switch & PC (2022)
Animal Crossing is one of the most popular Nintendo Switch life sims in the gaming world. It’s adorable, filled with interesting elements, and has a fantastic art style, but sometimes players want something a little different. Here are the best games like Animal Crossing for the Switch and PC.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends players claim Warzone 2.0 made them “respect” Apex more
Apex Legends players are finding a newfound appreciation for Respawn’s battle royale after diving into Warzone 2 and becoming frustrated with the sequel’s divisive gameplay. Warzone 2 promises plenty of new features for Call of Duty players, but the fresh battle royale experience has already spawned an army...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet type chart: Strengths, weaknesses, resistances & vulnerabilities
During your adventure to catch ’em all in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you’ll need to know each type’s strengths, weaknesses, resistances, and vulnerabilities as you complete Paldea’s National Dex. Below, you’ll find a chart detailing every type in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet along with details on immunities and Tera types.
dexerto.com
Best 556 Icarus Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks
The 556 Icarus is a hard-hitting LMG in Warzone 2 that deals a serious amount of damage at long range with a meta loadout. Warzone 2’s ARs and SMGs will always be the most popular picks in Al Mazrah, but that often leads the community to overlook the huge amount of powerful LMGs.
dexerto.com
Best team for the Catch Cup Season of Light Edition in Pokemon Go
The Catch Cup: Season of Light Edition has arrived in Pokemon Go, giving trainers a brand new challenge with only a limited pool of Pokemon to choose from. With the Season of Light drawing to a close after three months of exploring and catching, the Pokemon Go Battle League is celebrating by launching a Season of Light Edition of the classic Catch Cup format.
dexerto.com
GTA Online Heist Challenge sets $2 trillion goal with mystery prize
Rockstar Games have set GTA Online players the task of stealing $2 trillion with their new Heist Challenge, and there’s a mystery reward for the community if they manage it. As the heists in Grand Theft Auto Online have gotten bigger and better over the last few years, Rockstar Games have also made a point of rewarding players in a pretty big way for completing them multiple times.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players demand serious Perks buff as “horrible” new system blasted
Modern Warfare 2 players have demanded multiple perks, including Battle Hardened and Strong Arm, receive hefty buffs as they criticize Infinity Ward’s new Perk system. Perks are an integral part of any Call of Duty title, but the exact way in which they’re available and slot into players’ arsenals changes year on year.
dexerto.com
Twitch streamer Forsen claims Warzone 2 has ruined his PC
During its launch, Warzone 2 suffered from shaky server stability, and Twitch streamer Forsen received a healthy dose of PC problems while playing himself. Warzone 2 has seen its fair share of bugs and glitches since its launch on November 16. Players could not invite their friends to matches, died instantly in the Gulag, and fell through the map floor mid-match.
dexerto.com
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has made MCU history in a very wholesome way
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is a delightful stint for the MCU, but it’s also managed to make history for one particular reason. James Gunn and the Guardians are back! And they’re just in time for Christmas, with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special now available to stream on Disney+. We at Dexerto loved the special, and you can read our review of it here.
Comments / 0