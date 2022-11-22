ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Texans Have Cheapest Gas For Thanksgiving

(WBAP/KLIF) — After gasoline prices approached $5 a gallon over the summer, North Texans are breathing easier, this week, after the price at the pump dropped below $3 a gallon. The last time the Metroplex saw gas under $3 a gallon was in January of this year. Local residents...
FORT WORTH, TX

