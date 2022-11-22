Read full article on original website
The Rev. William Johnson
Reverend William Johnson, was born to the proud parents, Mattie William Carney and Gillis Johnson in Clarksville Montgomery County Tennessee on March 10, 1925. He entered eternal rest November 20, 2022. Rev. Johnson was married to Beulah Mae Pendleton Johnson. He worked for State Stove Industries and retired after 25...
David Riggins, longtime Planning Commission director, dies at 68
David Allen Riggins, 68, passed away on November 18th, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. David was born September 7, 1954, in Montgomery County to Lawrence Edward and Evelyn Earlene Riggins. He was a Baptist. He graduated from Austin Peay State University and earned a master’s degree from Murray State University. David joined the Clarksville-Montgomery County Regional Planning Commission in 1977. After 13 years he was appointed director, where he served until his retirement in 2012.
Over 1 million lights on display for Christmas on the Cumberland in Clarksville | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The banks of the Cumberland River lit up with over 1 million lights on Tuesday for the opening of this year’s Christmas on the Cumberland. The grand opening included cookies, dance performances and a visit from Santa Claus. The free light display will...
Connecting neighborhoods to schools next door: CMCSS details plans for 13 sidewalk projects
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System recently unveiled a plan that would install sidewalks leading to area schools. The sidewalks would give nearby students a safe way to travel to class while keeping them off the roads and out of traffic. The plan comes with...
Christmas lights in Clarksville: Have you got the city’s best light display?
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s time again for Clarksville Now to celebrate the holidays by guiding you to the best Christmas light displays in Clarksville. If you have an amazing lights display to share – your house, or even someone else’s – take a night-time photo of the fully decorated house and post it to this site: Christmas in Clarksville.
MISSING PERSON ALERT: 49-year-old man last seen two weeks ago
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for help finding 49-year-old Jason Spencer. His son reported him missing on Nov. 14 but stated he left their house on Rebecca Lane, off of Fort Campbell Boulevard, on Nov. 9 at around 3 a.m., according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
Weekend weather: Rain and possible storms coming Saturday night
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Heavy rain is coming Saturday night, with thunderstorms possible. There’s a slight chance of rain Friday and Saturday during the day, rising to 100% Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service. The strongest chance of storms will be after 9 p.m. Otherwise...
