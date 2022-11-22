ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Easton's Peace Candle lighting ceremony

EASTON, Pa. - Easton is bringing back its beloved holiday symbol - the Peace Candle. The lighting ceremony is at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. But, there will be festive and family-friendly activities all day long. That includes breakfast with Santa, ice carving demonstrations, and live holiday music. The event is organized...
Chatty Monks Brewing Company opens Reading location

READING, Pa. - Chatty Monks opened a new brewhouse taproom in Reading Friday. The restaurant has owned the North Carrol Street location for a while, but it was used for storage and closed off to the public before Friday. It's open from noon to 10 p.m. Customers can grab a...
Poconos nonprofit that helps injured animals launches fundraising effort as it seeks to upgrade facilities, expand services

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - At the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Stroudsburg, big changes are in the works. Janine Tancredi and Susan Downing took over the 40-year-old wildlife center whose mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and release injured wild animals back in September. Tancredi and Downing are now making...
Painted Christmas trees at Beck Tree Farm are a hot trend

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lots of families are heading to local tree farms to pick out their Christmas trees this weekend. Denny Beck, owner of Beck Tree Farm, visited WFMZ Saturday morning to talk about Christmas trees. He brought a wide variety of trees to the studio and made the whole...
Premier Granite in Pen Argyl, Barking Lot property in Sciota have new owners

PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Premier Granite and Marble of Pen Argyl and the property that houses the Barking Lot in Sciota, Monroe County, have new owners. Mike and Stephanie Bartleson of Williams Township acquired Premier Granite and Marble from John Hunt, according to a statement by Lehigh Financial Group. Hunt founded the 735 W. Pennsylvania Ave. business in 2002. He is moving to Utah.
Premium cheese board business growing with 1st brick-and-mortar shop in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Just in time for Super Bowl parties and cozy winter get-togethers, a new cheese shop is set to open in early 2023 on Bethlehem's South Side. The Aging Moon, a business specializing in premium cheese boards, is expected to open its first brick-and-mortar shop in late January on Mechanic Street, near Bonn Place Brewing Co., owner Abby Hudock said.
Berks man to serve as Philly parade's Santa for 8th year

PHILADELPHIA — Over the course of three hours Thursday morning, Thanksgiving will give way to Christmas, with Santa Claus formally ushering in the holiday season at the end of Philadelphia's parade. For the eighth year, the jolly old elf will be portrayed by Dutch Schrap, a member of the...
Reading's Hope Rescue Mission serves Thanksgiving feast

READING, Pa. — The Hope Rescue Mission in Reading provided a hot meal to those who might otherwise have gone without this Thanksgiving. Volunteers served up turkey and all the tasty fixings at the mission's dining hall on North Sixth Street on Thursday. The food is just part of...
Coroner seeks family of homeless man from Whitehall

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — The Lehigh County coroner is seeking the next of kin for a homeless man who was last known to have lived in Whitehall Township. Shawn A. Romano, 52, was found dead shortly before midnight Wednesday in an area beneath the Hamilton Street Bridge, near Jordan Creek, in Allentown, according to the coroner.
Where people in need can get free Thanksgiving meal

Various organizations around the region are offering a free, hot meal to those in need or alone on Thanksgiving. Common Ground at Trinity Lutheran Church, 527 Washington St., Reading: Worship at 11 a.m.; meal at noon (Eat in or take out) Covenant Church, 4000 Route 202, Doylestown, Bucks County: 1...
Fights shut down annual pre-game bonfire at Easton HS

PALMER TWP., Pa. — A Thanksgiving Eve tradition was snuffed out early Wednesday night. Police said they had to shut down the annual pre-game bonfire at Easton Area High School in Palmer Township, Northampton County, after several fights broke out in the crowd. One girl was sent to the hospital.
Fire damages pair of homes in Palmerton

PALMERTON, Pa. — A fire damaged two homes in Carbon County. Firefighters were dispatched at 11:45 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Lehigh Avenue in Carbon County, according to the county's 911 center. The fire department said a smoker fire had spread to the fence and house. Crews...
Berks coroner seeking next of kin for Exeter man

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in tracking down the next of kin for an Exeter Township man. James Rusty Ruffner died at the age of 68, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Ruffner's relatives is asked to contact...
