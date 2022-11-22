Read full article on original website
Related
wmagazine.com
Olivia Wilde Goes Solo on the Red Carpet in a Bandeau
On Saturday, Olivia Wilde stepped out in West Hollywood for the annual Baby2Baby Gala in what can only be described as a formal bandeau. The actress stood tall as she posed on the red carpet, showing off her toned stomach in the two-piece set that toed the line between beach and formalwear.
Keke Palmer Blossoms in Floral Carolina Herrera Dress & Matching Knee-High Boots at CFDA Awards 2022
Keke Palmer wore florals to the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. The “Hustlers” actress wore a Carolina Herrera dress to the fashion event. The off-the-shoulder ensemble featured bubble sleeves and a high-slit, which allowed us to take a peek at her footwear choice. The matching belt accentuated her waist while bringing more volume to the skirt. The stunning piece was picked off the runway from the designer’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.
Sydney Sweeney Stuns In See-Through Armani Dress
The Euphoria looked sexy in a blue transparent dress designed by Armani. She wore tight tube tops and matching shorts beneath the barely-there outfit that stole the event night. Judging by Sweeney's antecedents in fashion, this look is right up her alley as the star basked all night with joy,...
Lori Harvey Wows in Head to Toe Chanel with a Sparkling Sequined Top and Quilted Cap Toed Heels at Chanel’s Resort 2022/23 Show
Lori Harvey was one of the big names in attendance at the Chanel Resort 2022/23 Collection in Miami at Faena Beach. Dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, Harvey’s look was sparkling, with intricate details that certainly appealed to the social media star’s trend-oriented personal style. The model wore a pink and black sequined top alongside a high-waisted black tweed skirt featuring angular cut outs on her hips. Harvey layered on a lengthy pearl necklace, a Chanel staple, and adorned her wrists and ear lobes with dazzling silver monogrammed jewelry. The Gymshark brand ambassador carried a square quilted mini bag and popped on black cat eye...
8 of the best maternity looks Blake Lively has ever worn
You might know Blake Lively from "Gossip Girl" or "A Simple Favor." But she's also a fashion icon with a stunning maternity style.
Celeb Wedding Dress Designer Vera Wang, 73, Stuns In Short Shorts & Bandeau Top At CFDA Awards: Photos
Vera Wang looked fabulous when she attended the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7 rocking tiny black shorts with a matching black bandeau top. The iconic 73-year-old wedding dress designer styled her outfit with thigh-high sheer socks and massive platform heels. Vera’s spaghetti strap top featured long, off-the-shoulder sleeves...
Kate Middleton Went Full Fairytale Princess in a Tiara and Bedazzled Gown for King Charles' First State Banquet
Just picking my jaw up off the floor.
Rita Ora Makes a Sheer Statement in Strappy Jacquemus Dress at Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards
Rita Ora arrived on the red carpet for Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards in London on Tuesday, wearing her approach to the classic black dress to receive the Entertainer Award. The singer selected a sheer black dress from Jacquemus with a cowl-neck and spaghetti straps styled off the shoulder. Underneath the dress, its delicate fabric revealed she wore black underwear.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Ora accessorized with several bangles, including one on her right arm and two on...
Inside Cher’s Eclectic Real Estate Portfolio
Cher’s decades-long career has been defined by her ability to repeatedly shed her skin and reinvent herself, a characteristic that is also evident in the singer’s expansive and eclectic real estate portfolio. No two properties are exactly the same, and this is intentionally so. “I don’t know where people go to get that rule, ‘Thou shalt be one thing and one thing only for thy entire life,’” she told Architectural Digest in 1989.
Mary J. Blige Gleams in Metallic Bustier Bodysuit and Sheer Feathered Boots on the ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Tour
Mary J. Blige brought her love for boots along for the ride for her “Good Morning Gorgeous” Tour — as seen in its latest stop in Atlantic City. While performing at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall in New Jersey, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore a pair of sheer tights beneath a set of thigh-length black shorts. Giving her attire a burst of edgy glamour was a structured bodysuit with a sheer base. Covering the piece were strips of glossy black and gold patent leather, overlaid with wider metallic silver buckled straps — creating a slick cutout silhouette. Large tubular gold hoop earrings and a thick chain pendant necklace finished Blige’s ensemble.
Alexandra Daddario Looks Amazing In A Dior Couture Dress On Her '1800's Floor'
Alexandra's dress perfectly complemented the 1800s floor.
seventeen.com
Kendall Jenner's Suede Shearling Jacket Is the It-Girl Coat You Need This Winter
Kendall Jenner, the reigning queen of effortless street style, knows what it takes to craft a chic winter outfit. The 🔑 to her perfectly curated, cold-weather wardrobe? Popping a statement jacket on top of basics. Over the years, the supermodel has not-so-subtly hinted that her go-to piece is a...
Fashion Armor! See Zendaya, Olivia Wilde and More Stars in Breastplates on the Red Carpet
The armor of style! Through the years, fashion has taken inspiration from unexpected places. Fan-favorite trends have been unveiled thanks to nature, culture and even architecture. History has also had an obvious impact on fashion, with designers reimagining dated garments into pieces of wearable art. A more recent example of this is military wear. Zendaya […]
Gigi Hadid Channeled ’90s Gwyneth Paltrow in Her Velvet Tux
The velvet suit belongs to one woman: Gwyneth Paltrow. In 1996 the actor attended the VMAs wearing a now iconic red suit designed by Tom Ford for Gucci, and she attended the house’s Love Parade fashion show in LA last year in a remake of the ensemble, made by Alessandro Michele to mark Gucci’s centenary.
In Style
Zendaya Matched Her Cropped Cardigan to the Desert Landscape
Even when she's not stunning on the red carpet or catching the light in a magazine spread, Zendaya knows exactly how to pose for a photo. While mere mortals merely attempt to post flattering photos on Instagram, Zendaya proved that even the simplest post can be a full-on photo shoot. Her latest showcases that posing prowess and a simple cardigan that was unbuttoned to show a swathe of skin. While not everyone has the opportunity to match their clothes to a postcard-ready desert backdrop, the fact that Zendaya does is just one more indication that she's a pro (and has a little more access to things like picturesque getaways than the rest of us).
Byrdie
Sabrina Elba Shares This Glowy Toner With Her Husband
All skin is good skin, which is why good skincare is more of a journey than a destination. We all love a one-off tip—but, at Byrdie, we’re more interested in how our skin evolves over time. The product we've used for a decade, the ingredient cocktail that made us glow, the step we never skip, and all the advice in between. This is the stuff that makes a real difference. With What I Put on My Face, we’re bringing you the rituals, recommendations, and failed experiments (we’ve all had them) straight from celebrities, founders, and influencers who’ve gone through it themselves.
Florence Pugh Is Stunning In A Trench Coat
Florence Pugh's captivating beauty is undeniable, and her fashion sense has a stronger effect. From pulling up in that shimmery playsuit at the Venice Film Festival to donning several notable looks at other events, the star is slowly becoming a force in the fashion scene, and we're here for all of it.
Katie Holmes Cozies Up in Chic Cashmere and Chloé’s Sustainable Platform Sneakers
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Leave it to Katie Holmes to serve effortless style inspiration all year long. Fresh off a hot streak of grungy summer and nonchalant fall ensembles, Holmes brought a dose of sharp winter fashion to New York City on Tuesday. Stepping out in Manhattan, the “Alone Together” star wore a supple cashmere outfit by Italian fashion brand Falconeri. Her ensemble featured the label’s light tan $395 turtleneck sweater, complete with a woven texture and rounded sleeves, paired with matching $195 palazzo...
Letitia Wright Makes Fiery Statement in Red Corset Dress & Prada Pumps at Her Birthday Party
Letitia Wright hosted her 29th birthday celebration at Flannels Oxford Street store in London on Nov. 12. Stars like Lena Waithe, Daniel Kaluuya, and other members of the “Black Panther” cast were in attendance. The “Ready Player One” actress wore a bright red Versace minidress for the occasion. The long-sleeved dress had a V-shaped corset belt that accentuated her waist. The ensemble was first seen on Bella Hadid during the designer’s fall 2022 show. Wright accessorized with Panconesi gold rings and a pair of diamond mini-hoops. She sported her short haircut keeping the attention on her glamorous makeup that featured a smokey...
Billie Eilish's Newsboy Cap and Plaid Skirt Make For Her Most '90s Outfit Yet
Billie Eilish has been leaning heavily into the '90s when it comes to her looks as of late, always sprinkling them with an extra dose of personality. The 20-year-old musician exuded what can only be described as the epitome of retro grunge when she shared a selfie to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Nov. 21. Holding up her phone to the mirror in what appears to be a practice room or recording studio, Eilish kicks one leg out in front of her, presenting throwback trends from tip to toe.
Comments / 0