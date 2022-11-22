ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

wegotthiscovered.com

Zendaya’s latest selfie leaves fans weak in the knees

Between commercials for Smartwater and a slew of movies coming out, it feels like the actress Zendaya is everywhere. Her Instagram is a testament to this and she recently posted a breathtaking photo in the desert that has pretty much everyone fired up. The photo shows the stunning actresses’ hair...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Wednesday’ star opens up on keeping episode 7’s deep, dark secret

Warning: this article contains major spoilers for Wednesday. Wednesday‘s release has seen the Addams Family return to the mainstream, with it rebranding itself as a Riverdale-esque murder mystery. Breakout star Hunter Doohan has revealed how he managed to keep the grueling secret to himself. The Netflix series, executive produced...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ just teased that ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve changed the MCU for good

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. With the release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney Plus today, the MCU’s Phase Four has officially come to an end. And, in wrapping up this chunk of the never-ending franchise, the festive standalone may have just confirmed that the last Marvel outing to hit streaming has left an indelible mark on the MCU that will continue to be felt going forward. Spoilers incoming…
wegotthiscovered.com

Spider-Man supporters are floored after realizing an acclaimed villain’s plan makes zero sense

In Holland’s debut solo Spider-Man outing, he’s tested against a dangerous and non-traditional crime boss in Michael Keaton’s Vulture. The film’s titular villain is cunning and capable, turning the death of his original business into a thriving shadow venture. When Keaton’s Adrian Toomes loses out on a lucrative cleanup job, following the destructive Battle of New York, he turns his misfortune around by stealing illegal alien tech, turning it into unique and dangerous weapons, and selling them on the Black Market.
wegotthiscovered.com

What is Knowhere in ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?’ The team’s new HQ, explained

The following article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now available to stream on Disney Plus, and it might have added more to the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise than you would have expected prior to its release. The newest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe added some unexpected lore like how Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) received his guns and how Yondu’s (Michael Rooker) obsession with his knick-knacks began.
wegotthiscovered.com

Chris Pratt shares behind the scenes goodies from ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’

Chris Pratt shared some fun photos and clips from the set of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special with fans on social media. The actor posted the snaps and video footage on his Twitter account with the caption, “Just a few sneak peeks behind the scenes filming our Holiday Special with none other than Legendary Hero Kevin Bacon. Now streaming on Disney Plus.”
wegotthiscovered.com

The long-overdue mercy killing of a cratering franchise (that didn’t even die) makes one final streaming stand

As popular as they proved to be up to a point, it’s impossible to argue that Michael Bay’s time at the helm of the Transformers franchise peaked with the very first installment. From there, reviews got progressively worse with each subsequent installment, until the final nail was thankfully hammered into the coffin when The Last Knight cratered at the box office.
wegotthiscovered.com

Who is Cosmo in ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ and will they return?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which just finally premiered on Disney Plus, is mostly a very standalone festive adventure. However, it does change the status quo for our cosmic heroes in a couple of notable ways. For starters, it drops a game-changing revelation about the relationship between Star-Lord and Mantis (even if it got spoiled ahead of time). Secondly, it introduces a new member of the team. And that’s Cosmo the Spacedog.
wegotthiscovered.com

Tim Burton is getting dragged for ‘Wednesday’s tone-deaf delivery of inclusivity

Another day, another smash-hit Netflix TV series that is nonetheless courting controversy. Wednesday has proven to be the perfect alternate Thanksgiving viewing this week, with folks loving the Addams Family reimagining and especially Jenna Ortega’s unbeatable turn as the iconic gothic teen. Unfortunately, not all aspects of the show are going down so well online. And, fairly or unfairly, director Tim Burton is bearing the brunt of their scorn.
wegotthiscovered.com

Eight movie adaptations that could help Bob Iger save Disney

It’s only been a few days since Bob Iger has eased back into his former captain’s chair as the former and now new (and perhaps improved) CEO of Disney and it’s safe to say he found a full plate of tasks waiting on his new/old desk. But he’s already made one major change to the company’s command structure. And that could spell big dividends for Disney fans as well as shareholders.

