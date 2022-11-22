Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Jensen Ackles exhibiting strong Grandpa Winchester vibes during an Instagram live is everyone’s new favorite thing
In celebration of the newest The Winchesters episode, Jensen Ackles was gladly accompanied by the show’s cast during his Instagram Live, receiving much-needed tech help from the young actors. From back to his Supernatural days, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins oftentimes joined Ackles as the newest weekly episode aired...
wegotthiscovered.com
Bebe Rexha’s NFL Thanksgiving halftime show has given us our first meme of the 2022 holiday season
Thanksgiving is here, which means the festive season is officially upon us. Fittingly, it has also seen the first meme of the holidays season thanks to Bebe Rexha’s halftime show. Performing at an NFL halftime show between the Detroit Lions and the Buffalo Bills which saw the latter win,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Egomaniac Kevin Bacon took his wife to ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ just to see her reaction to his name-drop
At long last, one of the longest-running gags in Marvel Cinematic Universe history will be paid off this coming Friday when Kevin Bacon shares the screen with the franchise’s marquee band of intergalactic misfits in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Having been name-dropped in both James Gunn’s...
wegotthiscovered.com
Zendaya’s latest selfie leaves fans weak in the knees
Between commercials for Smartwater and a slew of movies coming out, it feels like the actress Zendaya is everywhere. Her Instagram is a testament to this and she recently posted a breathtaking photo in the desert that has pretty much everyone fired up. The photo shows the stunning actresses’ hair...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Wednesday’ star opens up on keeping episode 7’s deep, dark secret
Warning: this article contains major spoilers for Wednesday. Wednesday‘s release has seen the Addams Family return to the mainstream, with it rebranding itself as a Riverdale-esque murder mystery. Breakout star Hunter Doohan has revealed how he managed to keep the grueling secret to himself. The Netflix series, executive produced...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ just teased that ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve changed the MCU for good
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. With the release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney Plus today, the MCU’s Phase Four has officially come to an end. And, in wrapping up this chunk of the never-ending franchise, the festive standalone may have just confirmed that the last Marvel outing to hit streaming has left an indelible mark on the MCU that will continue to be felt going forward. Spoilers incoming…
wegotthiscovered.com
Two decades have done nothing to quench the thirst for a ‘Lord of the Rings’ icon
Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy is unarguably one of the most popular films of all time, overtaking even longtime favorites like Star Wars in the hearts of many fans. The movies made icons out of the majority of their main cast, elevating even relative unknowns onto instant...
wegotthiscovered.com
Spider-Man supporters are floored after realizing an acclaimed villain’s plan makes zero sense
In Holland’s debut solo Spider-Man outing, he’s tested against a dangerous and non-traditional crime boss in Michael Keaton’s Vulture. The film’s titular villain is cunning and capable, turning the death of his original business into a thriving shadow venture. When Keaton’s Adrian Toomes loses out on a lucrative cleanup job, following the destructive Battle of New York, he turns his misfortune around by stealing illegal alien tech, turning it into unique and dangerous weapons, and selling them on the Black Market.
wegotthiscovered.com
What is Knowhere in ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?’ The team’s new HQ, explained
The following article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now available to stream on Disney Plus, and it might have added more to the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise than you would have expected prior to its release. The newest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe added some unexpected lore like how Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) received his guns and how Yondu’s (Michael Rooker) obsession with his knick-knacks began.
wegotthiscovered.com
Chris Pratt shares behind the scenes goodies from ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’
Chris Pratt shared some fun photos and clips from the set of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special with fans on social media. The actor posted the snaps and video footage on his Twitter account with the caption, “Just a few sneak peeks behind the scenes filming our Holiday Special with none other than Legendary Hero Kevin Bacon. Now streaming on Disney Plus.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Harrison Ford didn’t think ‘Indiana Jones 5’ was necessary, and he’s definitely not the only one
By the time Indiana Jones 5 finally comes to theaters in June of next year, Harrison Ford will be just a few weeks shy of his 81st birthday, which is a hell of an age to be headlining a blockbuster action spectacular. Of course, the Hollywood icon has kept himself...
wegotthiscovered.com
Mariah Carey is lampooned for lackluster lip syncing at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Another year, another Thanksgiving, and another signal that we’re going to be spending the next month refilling Mariah Carey’s coffers by paying her plenty of royalties for “All I Want for Christmas is You.”. Granted, Carey doesn’t need to do much in order to spur on those...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans are adamant Mark Hamill cameos in ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,’ but nobody’s talking
As tends to be the case with any James Gunn project, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is peppered with cameo appearances from several of the filmmaker’s favorites and regular collaborators. Michael Rooker makes a voice-only return as Yondu in the animated sequences that bookend the Marvel Studios...
wegotthiscovered.com
The long-overdue mercy killing of a cratering franchise (that didn’t even die) makes one final streaming stand
As popular as they proved to be up to a point, it’s impossible to argue that Michael Bay’s time at the helm of the Transformers franchise peaked with the very first installment. From there, reviews got progressively worse with each subsequent installment, until the final nail was thankfully hammered into the coffin when The Last Knight cratered at the box office.
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is Cosmo in ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ and will they return?
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which just finally premiered on Disney Plus, is mostly a very standalone festive adventure. However, it does change the status quo for our cosmic heroes in a couple of notable ways. For starters, it drops a game-changing revelation about the relationship between Star-Lord and Mantis (even if it got spoiled ahead of time). Secondly, it introduces a new member of the team. And that’s Cosmo the Spacedog.
wegotthiscovered.com
Tim Burton is getting dragged for ‘Wednesday’s tone-deaf delivery of inclusivity
Another day, another smash-hit Netflix TV series that is nonetheless courting controversy. Wednesday has proven to be the perfect alternate Thanksgiving viewing this week, with folks loving the Addams Family reimagining and especially Jenna Ortega’s unbeatable turn as the iconic gothic teen. Unfortunately, not all aspects of the show are going down so well online. And, fairly or unfairly, director Tim Burton is bearing the brunt of their scorn.
wegotthiscovered.com
Eight movie adaptations that could help Bob Iger save Disney
It’s only been a few days since Bob Iger has eased back into his former captain’s chair as the former and now new (and perhaps improved) CEO of Disney and it’s safe to say he found a full plate of tasks waiting on his new/old desk. But he’s already made one major change to the company’s command structure. And that could spell big dividends for Disney fans as well as shareholders.
wegotthiscovered.com
The only movie directed by the creators of ‘Stranger Things’ is an overlooked apocalyptic horror gem
At this stage, you’d have to travel far and wide to find anyone who doesn’t know who The Duffer Brothers are, which is understandable when the sibling duo are responsible for one of the most popular and successful TV shows of the last decade. However, nobody seems to either remember, realize, or even care about their 2015 feature Hidden.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans remain convinced the MCU has an even bigger stinker than ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
Not all movies are created equal, but MCU fans seem to be in consensus that Captain Marvel is the worst of the Marvel films. With the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, the negative reviews started piling up against it and that’s what may have sparked the debate that is taking place between MCU fans.
Comments / 0