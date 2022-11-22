ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's what happened when GWAR appeared on The Joan Rivers Show in 1990

By Simon Young
The Joan Rivers Show was hosted by the late Joan Rivers from 1989 to 1993.

In an inspired booking, the legendary comic came face to face with Oderus Urungus and Beefcake the Mighty from Virginia splatter metallers GWAR in 1990.

The band themselves were no strangers to daytime TV. In fact, they'd appeared on The Jerry Springer Show the same year, and defended accusations that they were corrupting the youth of America.

The band – who were promoting their album Scumdogs of the Universe at the time – were given a far easier ride by Rivers, who seems enjoy the duo's company throughout the 10-minute segment.

“Today we’re gonna meet a band that's been described by their manager as a cross between Kiss, The Rocky Horror Picture Show , the World Wrestling Federation and The Simpsons ,” begins the host. “To me, they really look like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on LSD. Their name is GWAR and wherever they perform, thousands of kids flock their concerts hoping to be dragged on stage and sprayed with blood. I don't get it."

Oderus Urungus – the alter-ego of the band's late vocalist Dave Brockie – ingratiates himself by offering the host a gift before settling in for the surprisingly informative interview.

“Let’s give her a hand,” says the frontman, before presenting the speechless comic with a severed prosthetic limb.

After composing herself, Rivers asks what the band's philosophy is.

"Basically we view the human race as scum, we are indeed from another planet you know, and we see human beings as food, dogs to be destroyed on stage," he explains. "They do not dislike this, rather they throw themselves gleefully into the jaws of death.

“The human race is in love with self-destruction and we are only satisfying a consumer need," he adds.

If a conversation which involves stretching dinosaur gizzards over the Grand Canyon to create music, stealing songs from Barry Manilow, or the legend of the Cuttlefish of Cthulu, then watch the fun unfold in the clip below.

