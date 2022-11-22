Read full article on original website
Dolincheck's status still uncertain for Morningside's NAIA playoff game Saturday
SIOUX CITY — For the second straight week, Morningside University is preparing for a NAIA football playoff game uncertain who will take snaps from center. Quarterback Joe Dolincheck, the school's all-time career passing leader, has missed the last three games due to an undisclosed injury, the most recent coming in last weekend's 35-18 win over Arizona Christian in the first round of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Football Championship Series.
USD volleyball team advances to Summit League tournament championship game
OMAHA – South Dakota received a match-high 15 kills from Elizabeth Juhnke in a three-set sweep over Denver in the Summit League Tournament semifinals. Game scores went 25-21, 26-24, 25-18. With the win, the Coyotes, 28-3, will compete for the league championship at 2 p.m. Saturday against the winner of the Omaha vs. North Dakota State match.
Women's college basketball: Dordt stays unbeaten with win over Briar Cliff
SIOUX CITY -- No. 13-ranked Dordt remained unbeaten Tuesday as the Defenders edged Briar Cliff 81-75, snapping the Chargers' five-game winning streak. Karly Gustafson and Bailey Beckman scored 18 points each to lead Dordt, which held off a fourth quarter comeback by Briar Cliff in Sioux City. Konnor Sudmann had...
Much to be thankful for at Elk Point-Jefferson
ELK POINT, S.D. -- When families in Elk Point and Jefferson sat down for Thanksgiving dinner this weekend, it shouldn't have been too hard to list things for which to be thankful. It's likely they had a hard time remembering them all. It would have been easy to leave something...
Storm Lake man wins $250,000 lottery prize in "Extreme Cash" scratch game
CLIVE, Iowa — A Storm Lake man has won a $250,000 lottery prize, the Iowa Lottery announced Tuesday. Yasser Damanhoury won the 12th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$250,000 Extreme Cash” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Brew, 1201 E. Lakeshore Drive in Storm Lake, according to an Iowa Lottery press release.
Hartley man dies in Pocahontas County crash
HAVELOCK, Iowa -- A Hartley, Iowa, man was killed early Thursday in a two-vehicle collision in Pocahontas County. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, Richard Leth, of Hartley, was northbound in a GMC Sierra on Iowa Highway 4 near Havelock at approximately 2:28 a.m., when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a southbound Mack truck driven by Daniel Meyers of Spencer, Iowa.
Rony Ortega offered South Sioux superintendent position
SOUTH SIOUX CITY – Rony Ortega has been offered the South Sioux City Community School District superintendent position. The offer is pending contractual agreement and final background checks, said director of communications Lance Swanson. Ortega was one of four candidates in the running for the position. Current superintendent Todd...
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Gospel group MercyMe to perform at the Orpheum
SIOUX CITY -- Grammy-nominated gospel band MercyMe will be performing at April 1, 2023 at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., as part of their "Always Only Jesus" tour. Since their debut in 2001, MercyMe has garnered more than 48 No. 1 multiformat radio singles and has had four consecutive mainstream radio hits. They've sold out venues throughout the United States and Canada, including Radio City Music Hall.
3 Bedroom Home in Sergeant Bluff - $290,000
Are you ready for Condo Living? This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home may be just what you have been looking for!! Warm maple tones, luxury vinyl floor, and neutral carpets accent this home throughout. Main floor boasts a great kitchen, open to the large dining space, with maple wood cabinets, granite counter tops, breakfast bar and a great pantry. A sliding glass door allowing great light and access to your private patio is right off the dining area. Add a cozy living room and half bath to make main floor a great family space!! All 3 bedrooms are found on the 2nd floor. The master bedroom is carpeted and full of natural light with an en suite bath with a nice onyx walk-in shower and countertop. The additional 2 bedrooms also offer neutral color carpeting, large windows that give lots of natural light and beautiful maple wood closet doors. The home has a full basement ready for your finishing ideas. The Home Owners Association maintains the grounds, provides exterior maintenance and insurance. Tax abatement in place. The Baker Prairie Bluff is a growing Condominium Association ready to make your life a little simpler!!!!
Galva man formally charged with murder in brother's stabbing
IDA GROVE, Iowa -- A Galva, Iowa, man accused of fatally stabbing his brother has been formally charged with murder. Ida County Attorney Meghann Cosgrove Whitmer and Assistant Iowa Attorney General Keisha Cretsinger on Tuesday filed a trial information charging Jesus Diaz with first-degree murder. His arraignment was scheduled for...
Church volunteers provide Thanksgiving dinner, fellowship
CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- Turkey, stuffing and all the traditional Thanksgiving dinner fixings sure beat a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Especially when enjoying all those goodies with friends and neighbors when your only other option is being at home alone. For nine years now, a group of volunteers has served...
Burbank woman pleads not guilty of vehicular homicide
VERMILLION, S.D. -- A Burbank, South Dakota, woman has pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide and other charges stemming from a crash this summer at a Burbank home. Joyce Hawley, 59, entered her plea Wednesday in Clay County Circuit Court to vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance.
Storm Lake man threatens to shoot Tyson employees for telling him to change his apron, court docs say
STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man threatened to shoot other employees at a pork plant, after being told to change his apron, according to court documents. Ku Moo, 26, who was employed at Tyson Fresh Meats, is charged with threats of terrorism, a class D felony, and first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Big-box stores upend traditional Black Friday door-busters in favor of 'Black Friday Month'
SIOUX CITY — All major Black Friday destinations in Sioux City will be closed Thanksgiving Day this year, and many have deviated significantly from their Black Friday strategies of Novembers past. The only retailers that are expected to be open Thanksgiving are Walgreens, the discounters Dollar General, Dollar Tree...
Mr. Goodfellow: Sioux City Firefighters Association
DONOR: International Association of Fire Fighters Local 7. ABOUT THE DONOR: The Sioux City Professional Fire Fighters Association represents 104 members as Local 7 of the International Association of Fire Fighters. Local 7 is a nonprofit organization established to provide leadership, representation and protection to the suppression division of Sioux City Fire Rescue.
Navajo rugs on display at the Sioux City Art Center
In honor of Native American Heritage Month in November, vintage textiles will be showcased at the Sioux City Art Center, 607 Fourth St., starting Saturday. "Navajo Rugs, 1910-1977" will be on displayed until March 5, 2023. The exhibit joins the popular "Meet the Beatles! A Fab Four Memorabilia Collection," which has an extended run through Jan. 1.
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (51) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
