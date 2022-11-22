ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Central

Our favorite Android smart TV is currently cheaper than it's ever been at Amazon

By Patrick Farmer
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z38Bv_0jKU7zdh00

We're nearing peak Black Friday deals season, which means all of our favorite retailers are offering some historic low prices on tech. For example, you can head over to Amazon and get a whopping $500 off the 55-inch Hisense U8H, a surprising deal that brings the top-rated smart TV to its lowest price ever.

Just in case you're unfamiliar with this titan of entertainment, let us fill you in. When compiling our list of the best Android TVs that money can buy, we chose the Hisense U8H as the overall best option for most people. The smart TV boasts nearly invisible bezels and produces stunning picture thanks to mini-LED panels and 4K ULED technology. You'll also get a 120Hz refresh rate and four HDMI ports, plus Dolby Vision/Atmos and an intelligent gaming mode that delivers a seriously next-level gaming experience when paired with a console like the PS5 or Xbox Series X.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38g9WR_0jKU7zdh00

Hisense 55" U8H smart TV: $1,099.99 $599.99 at Amazon

We chose it as our number-one favorite Android TV, and now you can get your very own 55-inch Hisense U8H for a whopping 45% off at Amazon, a discount that makes the TV cheaper than it's ever been.

This smart TV features mini-LED panels with 336 dimming zones so you get consistently vibrant color contrast. Pair that with Hisense's 4K ULED technology and 120Hz refresh rate and your TV will always look incredible, no matter what you're watching. View Deal

Update: this offer seems to have expired as it's now showing a price that's $200 higher than earlier. That's still a big saving, but tough to swallow knowing you've just missed out. We have spotted the same deal at Best Buy - although stock is limited to certain areas. Or, you can get the previous model in the same series for $498 at Amazon . Check out the other retailer options via our retail links below if you're not sold on those options though as there are some great deals happening right now.

This Black Friday deal in question is only available for the 55-inch version of the Hisense U8H, but if that's your Goldilocks zone, this smart TV is going to be tough to beat, especially at this price point. It typically retails for $1,099.99, but you can currently pick it up from Amazon for a mere $599.99. That's a 45% discount!

Now that you've gotten your new smart TV, try out one of the best streaming services around with this Black Friday HBO Max deal that gives you your first three months of entertainment for just $1.99 per month.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Amazon Prices Can't Compare to These 13 Walmart Black Friday Deals

Black Friday means the start of holiday price wars between online retailers. As prices jump back and forth, savvy shoppers can pinpoint online deals that save big money during the holiday gift season, but it's even better when someone does the work for you. We've combed through Walmart's Deals for...
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
Mic

These 50 gifts are selling out on Amazon because they're so damn clever

Sometimes, shopping is easy. The perfect item seems to show up and tell you who wants it. Other times, it’s a mystery so unsolvable that Sherlock Holmes wouldn’t know what to get. When you are faced with a mysterious, inscrutable, inexplicable, and baffling shopping challenge, you need help from the experts. But who are the shopping experts, you ask? That’s easy. They are the people who are buying up all the cleverest items on Amazon. This is the clue you needed to solve the puzzle: These 50 gifts are selling out on Amazon because they're so damn clever.
BGR.com

There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
MarketRealist

Is It True That TVs Sold on Black Friday Are Lower Quality?

Even though shoppers may no longer jostle each other at store entrances early on Black Friday, people still want their Black Friday TV deals. From major cell phone deals to Black Friday stocking stuffers, sales are fun to watch — and TVs are always a hot item. But are...
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
Digital Trends

Get it while you can: Walmart’s $99 Windows laptop is selling fast

Walmart has started its Black Friday event. With that, shoppers have the chance to beat the rush and buy the ideal products for less right now rather than needing to wait a bit longer. In particular, we’re loving that you can buy a Windows-based laptop for just $99. Right now, the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is $99, reduced from $229 so if you need a new laptop and you can’t afford to spend a lot, this is the ideal for you. One of the best Black Friday laptop deals so far, it’s selling fast with many shoppers keen to embrace such a huge bargain. Here’s a quick look at why you need it in your life.
Robb Report

Microsoft Cofounder Paul Allen’s 303-Foot Superyacht Has Finally Sold

After nearly two years on the market, Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen’s superyacht Tatoosh has sold. The lavish 303-footer was listed for $90 million in February 2021 following an extensive refit. She also welcomed prospective buyers aboard at the Monaco Yacht Show back in September before finally landing a new owner last week. Fraser Yachts announced the sale on November 4. Burgess reportedly brought the buyer and seller into an in-house deal, but did not disclose the sale price. Given the yacht’s pedigree and pristine condition, it’s safe to assume the figure was close to asking.
Android Central

Android Central

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy