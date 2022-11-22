ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streetsboro, OH

Help available to prevent future tragedies in wake of Streetsboro student's suicide, sextortion case

By Jeff Saunders, Record-Courier
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FjbV3_0jKU7qhA00

A Streetsboro High School senior died by suicide Saturday night, and his parents and authorities want the public to know about it to prevent further tragedies, including 'sextortion' attempts.

The cause of 17-year-old James Woods' death was suicide, according to a media release issued Tuesday from Streetsboro City Schools Superintendent Mike Daulbaugh and Police Chief Tricia Wain.

Student's death: Investigator says Streetsboro student's death not seen as suspicious or a homicide

"With his parents' blessing and encouragement, the Streetsboro City Schools and the Streetsboro Police Department are releasing the information to prevent further tragedy," Wain wrote in an email accompanying the release. "It is our hope that in sharing the message, we open up the lines of communication between children, parents, educators and police.

"One child lost is one too many."

The release said the disclosure about the cause of Woods' death was with the cooperation of his parents, Tamia and Timothy Woods.

"Suicide is a complicated act with a variety of causes," the release said. "When discussing this with your family, it is important to discourage talk about how the suicide happened and focus on how your child feels. Each person copes with grief differently; the most important thing is to promote healthy conversations with your children during this difficult time. The Woods family, through their incredible strength, 'wants to ensure that this does not happen to other families. Please talk to your children and make sure you know what is going on with them.'

"Our greatest fear at this point is that our community suffers another tragedy," the release said. "Sadly, that is something that is not uncommon in a phenomenon known as suicide contagion."

What is sextortion?

Woods' suicide is blamed on sextortion, according to the news release, a crime in which an adult poses online as an individual the same age as the victim in order to trick the victim into sharing "sexual pictures or perform sexual acts on camera."

"Our School District has been made aware that not only was James a victim of sextortion, but more of our students are being targeted," the release states. "Sextortion is typically performed by people unknown by the students, and oftentimes by people living overseas who are virtually untraceable. Sextortion is a nationwide epidemic, with suicide unfortunately being the end result in multiple instances."

In sextortion, the person may also threaten to distribute the victim's private and sensitive material if they don’t provide images of a sexual nature, sexual favors or money, according to the FBI.

The perpetrator may also threaten to harm the victim's friends or family by using personal information they've hacked into unless the victim complies with their demands, the FBI said.

Streetsboro residents with a child victimized by sextortion are urged to call the police department at 330-626-4976.

Find more information about suicide and sextortion online

Useful online information includes:

Suicide contagion www.headspace.org.au/assets/School-Support/Suicide-contagion-web.pdf

Sextortion — www.fbi.gov/how-we-can-help-you/safety-resources/scams-and-safety/common-scams-and-crimes/sextortion and https://www.missingkids.org/blog/2021/sextortion-what-parents-should-know.html

How to get help if you feel suicidal or are being coerced

Other sources of help include:

National Crisis Text Line www.crisistextline.org to contact a volunteer crisis counselor. Text "HOME" to 741741.

National Crisis Hotline — Call 988 or text "4HOPE" to the national text line at 741741. A text response back may take five minutes or so.

The Trevor Project Lifelines — For LGBTQ mental health support at 866-488-7386 or text “START” to 678-678. This will connect to a Trevor counselor who is understanding of LGBTQ issues and will not judge. All messages are anonymous, and those seeking help can share as much or as little as they like. If there is a wait before a response, a calming exercise to help with breathe and focus. The LGBTQ Resource Center at www.lgbtqresourcecenter.com can also be a useful source of information.

More local sources of help include:

Coleman Health Services , 5982 Rhodes Road, Kent, 330-673-1347. Provides 24/7 crisis intervention and stabilization and psychiatric help for individuals, children and groups.

Children’s Advantage , 771 N. Freedom St., Ravenna, 330-296-5552. Provides child/adolescent psychiatry serving individuals, families and groups.

Townhall II , 155 N. Water St., Kent, 330-678-3006. Has a 24/7 crisis help line for individuals, groups and adolescents.

Kelly’s Grief Center , 2275 State Route 59, 330-593-5959. Offers individual and group counseling for losses, including from accidents overdose, suicide, murder, and parent and child loss.

Check kids' social media accounts for sextortion, teen's family urges

"Despite the grief taking place," Tuesday's media release said, "the Woods family was very clear in their message that they wanted to communicate: 'Educate! We want to educate families about sextortion, and we want to encourage all families to make sure they are checking their kids’ social media accounts and making sure they are staying safe!'

"In light of this information, and at the request of the family, Streetsboro City Schools and Streetsboro PD will be working collaboratively to create educational opportunities for Streetsboro parents and students about not only sextortion, but other mental health topics pertinent to raising a child in today’s world."

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Help available to prevent future tragedies in wake of Streetsboro student's suicide, sextortion case

Comments / 1

Ashley Berger
3d ago

I really hope they find the person that did this sextortion to him and make him and or her pay. This poor child...my heart goes out to them and this has really touched my heart. I couldn't imagine. God bless the family and definitely the parents that are suffering at this time. my heart aches for you.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

27-year-old Akron man sentenced to life in prison for murder outside store

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron murderer was sentenced to life in prison after taking the life of Walter Matthews III in 2019, Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh confirmed. Eugene Wells, 27, of Fulton Street learned his fate on Nov. 22 with Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Man says that, as he walked, someone in a car pulled up, asked a question, pointed gun at him: Shaker Heights police blotter

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated menacing: Chagrin Boulevard. At 8:05 p.m. Nov. 21, a Shaker Heights man, 39, reported that, on the day before as he walked in the area of Chagrin Boulevard and Ingleside Road, an unknown male suspect in a black Infiniti asked him a question he did not understand then pointed a gun at him.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
whbc.com

Former Stark Official Facing Another Theft Charge

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man who famously stole $2.46 million from Stark County between 2003 and 2008 is once again accused of stealing from his employer. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is charging 51-year-old Vincent Frustaci of Canton with felony grand theft for taking $25,000 from customers and not turning it over to the Lake Township roofing company he was working for.
STARK COUNTY, OH
truecrimedaily

Ohio man sentenced for shooting relative at Super Bowl party who 'said the wrong things'

UNIONTOWN, Ohio (TCD) -- A 75-year-old man was recently sentenced to prison for fatally shooting his relative during a Super Bowl party earlier this year. According to a news release from the Uniontown Police Department, on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 13, officers responded to a home on Starlight Circle to a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers reportedly found the suspect, Alfred Lee Johnson, outside of the residence.
UNIONTOWN, OH
cleveland.com

2 men get life sentences for separate murders in Akron

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two Akron men, convicted of separate slayings that occurred in 2018 and 2019, were sentenced Tuesday to life in prison, Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said. Eugene Wells, 27, pleaded guilty earlier this month to two counts of murder, felonious assault, and having weapons under...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Two males with a gun fail in two attempts to rob women: Cleveland Heights police blotter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Attempted aggravated robbery: Hampshire Road. At 6:45 p.m. Nov. 20, a woman reported that as she was in her car in a lot at her boyfriend’s residence, she may have been a potential robbery victim. The woman said she was standing outside of her Mercedes Benz putting items into the car’s passenger side when an older white sedan pulled up next to her. In the white car were two young males. The woman immediately walked around her car and got into the driver’s seat. As she did, the males got out of their car. The woman saw that one of the males was holding a gun.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman banned from Berea pet store after expressing desire to shoot employees

BEREA, Ohio – A manager at Pet Supplies Plus, 449 West Bagley Road, called police at about 1 p.m. Nov. 17 and said she wanted a customer banned from the store. The customer, a 64-year-old Berea woman, entered Pet Supplies Plus the day before and complained about cat medication she had purchased previously at the store. She bought additional medication for fleas and ticks, saying that if the medication didn’t work, she would kill herself. Then she said she would rather shoot the manager and her employees.
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

As man puts baby in car seat, suspect jumps out of front seat and demands money: University Heights police blotter

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Attempted robbery: Cedar Road. At 8:40 p.m. Nov. 16, police were dispatched to a lot at 14050 Cedar Road, where a Cleveland man, 43, reported that as he was putting his 4-month-old son into his backseat car seat, a man got out of the car’s front passenger seat and, with his hand in his pocket as if he had a gun and demanded the man’s wallet.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot on Thanksgiving morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police investigated a shooting that occurred Thanksgiving morning on the city’s East side. The incident was first reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at a property near the intersection of Lee Road and Langly Avenue. According to Cleveland EMS, the adult male victim...
CLEVELAND, OH
Ask Akron

Are Akron public schools as bad as people make them out to be?

I am about to settle in this city because of job change. Along with my wife and my lovely eight-year-old daughter. I looked for a lot of information on other websites and social communities. Most posts I have come across about Akron public schools are overwhelmingly negative. Why is that? The main complaint I've heard is about school bullying, and unprofessional teachers? Anyone here have experience with the public schools here?
AKRON, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy