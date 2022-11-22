Read full article on original website
Twitter looks far from dead as usage apparently skyrockets post Elon Musk buyout
Twitter is reportedly experiencing a significant surge in usage. Per the latest figures posted by Elon Musk, the platform has recorded an additional 1.6 million Daily Active Users (DAU) over the past week. The recent spike comes amidst widespread uncertainty regarding the site’s future as employees have allegedly resigned en masse over the previous days.
Musk Details Plans For Color-Coded Verification Badges On Twitter
Since Elon Musk took over, Twitter has been a rollercoaster, particularly when it comes to the verification process. Here's what Musk's latest solution is.
Encrypted DMs, Video And Voice Chat Reportedly Lead Musk's Vision For Twitter 2.0
Elon Musk's "Twitter 2.0" seems to include end-to-end encrypted DMs and voice and video chats, all of which would be major improvements to the platform.
Elon Musk Threatens To Make A New Phone If Google And Apple Ban Twitter
Elon Musk is already planning for a future where Apple and Google ban Twitter from their phones, and it could involve making a smartphone of his own.
Elon Musk Recruits One Of His Enemies To Help With Twitter
Elon Musk may have fired thousands of people from Twitter, but he still needs a certain amount of staff in order to keep running the social media site. In a true example of "desperate times call for desperate measures," the billionaire now seems to have turned to hiring new people after many Twitter employees chose to leave or have been fired. This time around, his choice of a new hire is an interesting one, because this cybersecurity expert is someone that Musk is certainly no fan of. Here's what we know about Twitter's latest hire.
Elon Musk: South Korea Among Top Candidates For EV Investment
While the new plants in Germany and in Texas are ramping-up production, Tesla is already considering where to build another manufacturing site. According to recent media reports, one of the next gigafactories might be built in Asia and South Korea has a big chance to attract the investment. Tesla's CEO...
Online Tax Filing Giants Have Reportedly Been Sending Customer Financial Info To Facebook
A recent investigation found that tax filing companies like H&R Block, TaxSlayer, and TaxAct shared user information with Facebook. Here's what happened.
Inside the Chinese city where more billionaires live than New York City — once the richest city in China, it plans to get twice as rich in just 15 years
"People come for one purpose — to get rich, to make money," an expert in China's economy told Insider.
Turkey, Uzbekistan continue to buy gold, speculation grows that China is buying anonymously
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Last week, Krishan Gopaul, senior European and Middle East Market analyst, said that records show the Republic of...
Somebody’s been on a gold-buying bender. It’s not clear who — or why.
Somebody or something out there has been buying a lot of gold — 400 tons of it in the third quarter, more than $20 billion worth at today’s price. That’s double the amount that changed hands in the second quarter, and more than quadruple that of the first quarter, all according to the World Gold Council.
Tesla Cybertruck: 1,5 Million Reservation Holders, Needs To Start Selling ASAP
Given the increasing competition from traditional automakers, Tesla needs to recover the momentum created with the launch of the Cybertruck, after – long - three years without a new electric model on the market: the million and a half Cybertruck accumulated reservations should by all means work as a guarantee of business success.
Satellite Internet Vs. Cable Internet: Which Is Right For You?
These days, billions of people use the internet on a daily basis. Broadband Search estimates that global traffic rises to more than 3 million GB of data every single day. Sites like YouTube see uploads of 500 hours of content every single minute (via Oberlo), and Google receives 145 million searches per hour (via Truelist). The internet has become a staple feature of life in the modern era: People purchase goods and services online, and they find answers to their most pressing questions with the touch of a few keys, or a few taps on a smartphone. The internet has made for an interconnected society and a speed of life that is frankly unprecedented in human history. Even as people continue to make even greater use of the internet, there remains a contingent of homes across the country and the world that do not have stable internet access in their property.
Meta Denies Mark Zuckerberg Is Quitting In 2023
Mark Zuckerberg isn't resigning as the CEO of Meta, contrary to rumors swirling around on the internet. The Leak reported earlier today, citing an unnamed insider source, that "Zuckerberg has decided to step down himself." The report came at a time when investor trust in the company is at an all-time low, and there is no dearth of serious controversies, either.
Expert Proposes a Method For Telling if We All Live in a Computer Program
Physicists have long struggled to explain why the Universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets, and ultimately life to develop?. The expansive force of the Universe, dark energy, for example, is...
Twitter Reportedly Stiffs Vendors, Cuts Employee Benefits As Musk Tries To Cut Costs
Elon Musk has resorted to ducking payment collectors and targeting worker benefits and perks in order to cut costs in the company for which he grossly overpaid.
Tesla Owner Must Pay Damages After Calling Model X "Suicide Toy"
Tesla has been under loads of scrutiny in China for some time now. However, it seems a majority of it stems from made-up stories attempting to bring the company down or get a leg up for rivals. Tesla's legal team in China continues to go to bat against such misinformation campaigns, and it has added yet another victory to its growing list.
Twitter Could Be a Major Success
Elon Musk, the richest man in the world and the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, paid $44 billion for Twitter last month. Most M&A and social media experts believe the decision will be among the worst disasters in American business history. His approach of sharp staff cuts, however, may work. It buys him months, perhaps […]
Apple Engineer Explains Why AirPods Pro Don't Support Lossless Audio
An Apple engineer said that progress towards offering a more immersive listening experience can be made without having to fiddle with the codec.
Decades-old math theorem cracks US government encryption algorithm
The information security landscape is rapidly changing in response to quantum computing technology, which is capable of cracking modern encryption techniques in minutes, but a promising US government encryption algorithm for the post-quantum world was just cracked in less than an hour thanks to a decades-old math theorem. In July...
