Backdoor Theatre has announced their 2023 performances.

They are:

Xanadu

"Xanadu" on the Main Stage. Based on the movie of the same name that starred Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly. Feb. 17 - March 3.

MAD LIBS, LIVE!

"MAD LIBS, LIVE!" on the Dinner Stage. Based on a song competition at a high school. May 12 - 27.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

"The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical" is the Summer Youth Musical and based on a book series. July 14 - 29.

Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood

"Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood." Aug. 18 - Sept. 2.

Puffs: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic

"Puffs: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic," based on Harry Potter adventures. Oct. 6 - 21.

Scrooge in Rouge

"Scrooge in Rouge," a different take on the Christmas classic. Nov. 17 - Dec. 9.

Season tickets are on sale and offered in packages of eight tickets for $100, 20 tickets for $200 or 40 tickets for $500. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.backdoortheatre.org/buy-tickets.html or by calling 940-322-5000.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Backdoor Theatre unveils 2023 season