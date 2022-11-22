Center for Women and Families receives donation from Jeff Bezos

The Center of Women and Families (CWF) has received a $2.5 million donation from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, through his nonprofit Bezos Day 1 Families Fund. The organization says its one of the largest private gifts in its history.“With intimate partner violence on the rise in our area, including local deaths doubling over 2021, this gift from the Day 1 Families Fund could not have come at a more critical time,” CWF President Elizabeth Wessels-Martin said in a news release.According to the release, CWF plans to use the funding to expand access to emergency shelter services and programming for survivors of intimate partner violence and their children.“So many survivors turn to us in the midst of a personal safety crisis, and they’re counting on us to provide a safe place for them and their children as they take steps toward building safer lives,” Wessels-Martin said.Bezos Day 1 Families Fund aims to help organizations working to curb homelessness and get people into permanent housing, like CWF.CWF was one of 40 organizations addressing homelessness chosen to be grant recipients by national advisors with Bezos Day 1 Families Fund. The nonprofit will donate a total of $123.45 million.In a sea of partisan news, WEKU is your source for public service, fact-based journalism. Monthly sustaining donors are the top source of funding for this growing nonprofit news organization. Please join others in your community who support WEKU by making your donation.