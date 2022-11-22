Read full article on original website
Recipe Exchange: Best Carrot Cake
This is the carrot cake recipe and absolutely unbeatable in food and dining editor Jennifer Biggs’ experience.
Holiday Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Home for the Holidays Series: This year, local reporters and editors are using Thanksgiving week to share our favorite holiday traditions and recipes with you, our readers. Melt margarine in a 9 x 1 1/2-inch round baking pan in oven. Stir in sugar and 1 tablespoon water. Arrange pineapple and...
EatingWell
Breakfast Lemon, Raspberry & Cream Cheese Oatmeal Cakes
Combine oats, milk, 1/2 cup raspberries, brown sugar, applesauce, eggs, baking powder, vanilla, lemon zest and salt in a large bowl, breaking up the raspberries to distribute them throughout the batter. Fill each of the prepared muffin cups with 2 to 3 tablespoons batter, then top with a dollop of the raspberry cream cheese and some of the remaining 1/2 cup raspberries. Cover with the remaining batter. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Run a knife around the edges of the muffin cups to release the oatmeal cakes. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Allrecipes.com
Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Position racks in the upper and lower thirds of oven. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Beat butter and sugar at medium speed with an electric mixer until fluffy, about 4 minutes. Add egg and vanilla, beating until incorporated. Whisk...
Women's Health
Try This Dark Chocolate And Date Fudge Recipe For A Healthy Yet Decadent Dessert
Step 1Lightly spray an 8-by-8-inch baking pan. Line with parchment paper, leaving an overhang on two sides; spray paper. Step 2Soak dates in boiling water for 10 min.; reserve ½ cup liquid, drain, and transfer to a food processor along with vanilla extract and kosher salt. Add ¼ cup reserved liquid and puree, scraping down the sides and adding additional reserved liquid as necessary to blend, until smooth. Add chocolate and puree until smooth.
macaronikid.com
Family Apple Crisp Recipe A Delicious Fall Treat
One of my favorite parts of fall? Apples! Apples are everywhere! They are so versatile, and can be incorporated in any meal. Softened apples make a great topping for pancakes, while freshly sliced apples taste great in a grilled cheese sandwich. Or mix diced apples into a chicken salad for a delicious crunch ... the possibilities with apples are endless.
gordonramsayclub.com
Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)
Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
A holiday traditional recipe: Apple Cranberry Casserole that you will love
If you love the holiday season as much as I do, then you are in for a treat! This holiday sweet side dish recipe may not only be good for your heart, but it’s yummy to your taste buds! We are rapidly approaching that wonderful time of year that brings family and friends together. This means the delicious smell of apple, cinnamon and pumpkin filling the air in the house and warming the heart! I don’t know about you, but I just love the scent of cinnamon, pumpkin, and apples! This is why I wanted to share this perfect seasonal recipe: Apple Cranberry Casserole. This apple cranberry treat will have your family grinning from ear to ear.
gordonramsayclub.com
Irish Cream Chocolate Sheet Cake
Shout-out to all chocolate and liqueur lovers out there! This Irish Cream Chocolate sheet cake is the perfect dessert for you! Easy and quick to prepare and very chocolatey – what can be better! Try the following recipe:. Servings 18-20 Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour...
fox56news.com
Pumpkin sheet cake with cream cheese icing, butterscotch apple pie
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9×13 pan. In a large bowl, blend together the pumpkin, sugar, and vegetable oil. Add the eggs and blend again. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice, and salt and add to the pumpkin mixture. Stir to combine and transfer to the prepared cake pan. Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow cooling completely before icing.
princesspinkygirl.com
Banana Cream Pie Cheesecake Bars
Banana Cream Pie Cheesecake Bars are the best combination of a classic cream pie fused with a cream cheesecake filling, and baked into a delicious dessert bar. This easy recipe takes only 5 minutes to prepare by making a crunchy no-cook Oreo crust that sits below a creamy banana cheesecake mixture.
gordonramsayclub.com
Vanilla Pudding Filled Cupcakes
These little vanilla pudding filled cupcakes are so rich, creamy, and very delicious! You can use any pudding you like to fill them – I used vanilla in this one. They are easy to make and fit perfectly for any occasion. Ingredients:. 1 ½ cups sugar. 2 ½...
Delish
Gingerbread Cupcakes With Cheesecake Frosting
Gingerbread Cupcakes With Cheesecake Frosting Gingerbread Cupcakes With Cheesecake Frosting. The warming, earthy flavors of gingerbread don’t have to be confined to cookies, houses, and lattes. Try these fluffy cupcakes with cream cheese frosting and we have a hunch you’re gonna have a brand-new favorite dessert. With a handful of spices, Betty Crocker™ Yellow Cake Mix is transformed into tender gingerbread cupcakes with plenty of deep, caramelized flavor from molasses. A generous swipe of Betty Crocker™ Cream Cheese Frosting brings creamy contrast, and a gingerbread man topper contributes crunch and holiday pizzazz. 🙌
Healthy Recipe: Hot Chocolate
Making delicious, thick, velvety hot chocolate at home is easy. Unsweetened cocoa powder is the key. It has a richer, deeper, more chocolatey taste than commercial sweetened drinking chocolates. It can also be used for baking. Although hot chocolate can be made in the microwave, it tastes more delicious when it is made on the stovetop. The extra 1-2 minutes of cooking allows the chocolate to fully bloom. Recipes usually ask for equal amounts of sugar and unsweetened cocoa, but it’s really a matter of taste. Adjust the amounts if you prefer it richer or sweeter. Any other type of milk can be used, such as almond or soy milk — have fun with it!
thecountrycook.net
Crock Pot Creamed Corn
This Crock Pot Creamed Corn is the perfect easy side dish made with simple ingredients to serve during the holidays or anytime! No oven required!. This Crock Pot Creamed Corn is super creamy, tasty and most of all easy! It only takes a handful of ingredients and a few minutes of prep. Let the crock pot do all the work and you have an amazing side dish at the end. Serve this with any of your favorite main dishes and you will have yourself a delicious meal. If you are a side dish lover like me then you should really try this Crock Pot Creamed Corn recipe.
gordonramsayclub.com
Peanut Butter Mousse Pie
Peanut butter is an incredible food, not only because it’s tasty and healthy but because it’s one of the most versatile ingredients. In this recipe, you can find many “diet enemies” – but you can always find a day to celebrate sweets and enjoy life – so, the following peanut butter mousse pie is just ideal for that kind of days! I mixed a few delicious, hard- to- resist ingredients that make this recipe rich and tasty.
Comments / 0