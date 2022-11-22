Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
List: City of El Paso facilities closed over Thanksgiving weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, all City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25. Administrative offices will resume business on Monday, November 28. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations:
KFOX 14
Colder temperatures reach the borderland in time for the holidays
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Colder temperatures reached the borderland just in time for the holidays. KFOX14 on your side spoke with several people around town who were getting their Christmas shopping done or were just taking a walk around the park. We found that El Pasoans either really...
KFOX 14
El Paso food bank hands out hundreds of meals despite limited food supply
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank saw long lines on Wednesday as families cope with high prices of food. "There has been an increase in demand and an increase in people who have received our resources," said Safia Valenzuela, a volunteer coordinator at the food bank.
KFOX 14
Black Friday shoppers in El Paso say inflation is impacting their buying habits
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Shoppers flocked to The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso on Black Friday in an attempt to score deals as inflation continues to drive up prices. Despite the discounts, many people said their shopping lists were smaller this year due to inflation. "I definitely bought...
KFOX 14
Cielo Vista Mall preparing for Black Friday, busy holiday shopping season
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Cielo Vista Mall is gearing up for a busy holiday shopping season as Black Friday approaches. Cindy Foght, director of marketing and business development for the mall, shared tips for those who may venture out for deals on Friday. “I encourage people to...
KFOX 14
El Paso health experts provide tips for maintaining mental health during holiday season
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The holidays are meant to be a joyful time but with extra layers of stress this year, like the rise in inflation, psychologists say keeping an eye on your mental health is important. Dr. Melanie Longhurst is a licensed psychologist and assistant professor at...
KFOX 14
Man seen walking around with rifle in far east El Paso few weeks ago arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man who was seen walking around with a rifle in far east El Paso about two weeks ago was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. The man identified as 28-year-old Mario Fernando Diaz was seen by several people walking with a rifle on Nov. 10.
KFOX 14
Shoppers enjoy in-person deals even as inflation impacts pockets
EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — Many shoppers in the Borderland took advantage of the store deals on Black Friday. The Cielo Vísta Mall opened its doors at 5:30 on Friday with shoppers lining up as early as 4 a.m. Even with inflation impacting the pockets of many, shoppers...
KFOX 14
Snows falls on Transmountain Road on Black Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Transmountain and some areas in far northeast El Paso and far east El Paso on Black Friday. The snow fell in the early morning hours and around 9 a.m. Roads were wet and slick. A strong winter storm will hang out until Friday night...
KFOX 14
Town of Mesilla leader says they were not aware of cell tower proposal
MESILLA, N.M. (KFOX14) — Eric Walkinshaw, a Mesilla planning and zoning commissioner, told KFOX14 they were not made aware of Verizon's proposal with the town to construct a cellphone tower in Town Hall Park within the historic district. He said any changes made in the historic district would normally...
KFOX 14
FBI El Paso warns of online scams during holiday shopping
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — If you’re online shopping this holiday season, be on the lookout for scammers trying to steal a deal, too!. As you shop online, you may encounter more online shopping scams and they can take many forms. Scammers are often aggressive and creative in...
KFOX 14
Access to some side streets will be blocked temporarily for Montana Road Project
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Access to some side streets off of Montana Avenue will be temporarily blocked for the Montana Road Project, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). TxDOT officials said an update is taking place and drivers will not have access to side streets between...
KFOX 14
El Paso DA expected to appear in court in Walmart shooting, removal from office cases
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales is expected to appear in court next week for the Walmart shooting case and for the case to remove her from office. Case to remove Yvonne Rosales from office. El Paso County Attorney JoAnne Bernal requested Rosales appear...
KFOX 14
El Paso County Sheriff's Office most wanted fugitives for Nov. 26
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
KFOX 14
Shoppers cautious about holiday gift buying season as inflation drives prices up
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The holiday season has arrived and some families may have more than a wish list to keep track of when they go shopping. Experts report inflation may keep shoppers from breaking out their wallets no matter how deep discounts are this holiday season. “We...
KFOX 14
Border Patrol agents rescue 3 migrants near Santa-Teresa port of entry
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Border Patrol rescued three migrants from a human smuggling scheme near the Santa Teresa port of entry. The incident happened on Tuesday. Agents patrolling the industrial area stopped a small SUV. Agents found three migrants in the back of the vehicle. The migrants...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces police offers $30K hiring incentive for experienced officers
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department is offering a $30,000 hiring incentive to hire experienced police officers. Las Cruces Police told KFOX14 that while they no longer struggle with an officer shortage, they offered this incentive to plan and be prepared for the retirement of some of their officers.
KFOX 14
Walmart shooting in Virginia opens old wounds for some El Pasoans
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A deadly shooting at a Walmart in Virginia has reopened old wounds for some El Pasoans who have gone through a similar tragedy. "I feel for them, for all those people that have sons, daughters, husbands and wives, you know it really hits the household," Pablo Salcido said.
KFOX 14
Deadly crash along Hueco Ranch Road ahead of holiday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Rescue Patrol reported that at least one person died in crash Wednesday night near Hueco Ranch Road. The agency said in part " our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the deceased and injured." All lanes of Montana...
KFOX 14
Man arrested in connection to shooting in Canutillo
CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested in connection to the shooting in Canutillo on Tuesday. Deputies arrested 22-year-old Andre Bryce Gilmer. The shooting happened at the 7100 block of 3rd Street. Officials confirmed one person was taken to the hospital. Deputies said Gilmer was the person responsible...
