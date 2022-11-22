ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

List: City of El Paso facilities closed over Thanksgiving weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, all City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25. Administrative offices will resume business on Monday, November 28. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations:
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Colder temperatures reach the borderland in time for the holidays

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Colder temperatures reached the borderland just in time for the holidays. KFOX14 on your side spoke with several people around town who were getting their Christmas shopping done or were just taking a walk around the park. We found that El Pasoans either really...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Shoppers enjoy in-person deals even as inflation impacts pockets

EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — Many shoppers in the Borderland took advantage of the store deals on Black Friday. The Cielo Vísta Mall opened its doors at 5:30 on Friday with shoppers lining up as early as 4 a.m. Even with inflation impacting the pockets of many, shoppers...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Snows falls on Transmountain Road on Black Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Transmountain and some areas in far northeast El Paso and far east El Paso on Black Friday. The snow fell in the early morning hours and around 9 a.m. Roads were wet and slick. A strong winter storm will hang out until Friday night...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Town of Mesilla leader says they were not aware of cell tower proposal

MESILLA, N.M. (KFOX14) — Eric Walkinshaw, a Mesilla planning and zoning commissioner, told KFOX14 they were not made aware of Verizon's proposal with the town to construct a cellphone tower in Town Hall Park within the historic district. He said any changes made in the historic district would normally...
MESILLA, NM
KFOX 14

FBI El Paso warns of online scams during holiday shopping

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — If you’re online shopping this holiday season, be on the lookout for scammers trying to steal a deal, too!. As you shop online, you may encounter more online shopping scams and they can take many forms. Scammers are often aggressive and creative in...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso County Sheriff's Office most wanted fugitives for Nov. 26

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

Border Patrol agents rescue 3 migrants near Santa-Teresa port of entry

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Border Patrol rescued three migrants from a human smuggling scheme near the Santa Teresa port of entry. The incident happened on Tuesday. Agents patrolling the industrial area stopped a small SUV. Agents found three migrants in the back of the vehicle. The migrants...
SANTA TERESA, NM
KFOX 14

Las Cruces police offers $30K hiring incentive for experienced officers

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department is offering a $30,000 hiring incentive to hire experienced police officers. Las Cruces Police told KFOX14 that while they no longer struggle with an officer shortage, they offered this incentive to plan and be prepared for the retirement of some of their officers.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Walmart shooting in Virginia opens old wounds for some El Pasoans

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A deadly shooting at a Walmart in Virginia has reopened old wounds for some El Pasoans who have gone through a similar tragedy. "I feel for them, for all those people that have sons, daughters, husbands and wives, you know it really hits the household," Pablo Salcido said.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Deadly crash along Hueco Ranch Road ahead of holiday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Rescue Patrol reported that at least one person died in crash Wednesday night near Hueco Ranch Road. The agency said in part " our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the deceased and injured." All lanes of Montana...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man arrested in connection to shooting in Canutillo

CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested in connection to the shooting in Canutillo on Tuesday. Deputies arrested 22-year-old Andre Bryce Gilmer. The shooting happened at the 7100 block of 3rd Street. Officials confirmed one person was taken to the hospital. Deputies said Gilmer was the person responsible...
CANUTILLO, TX

