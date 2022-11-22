K-State looking for 14th-straight win versus a competitive KU team

Buy Now Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman looks on as the Wildcats fall to Texas, 34-27, in a Big 12 Conference game Nov. 5 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. K-State closes out the regular season versus rival Kansas in the 120th playing of the Sunflower Showdown. Staff photo by Lewis Marien

The prospect of a competitive Sunflower Showdown is not something Kansas State has had to really worry about since the first year of Bill Snyder’s second stint back in 2009.

The Wildcats have been dominant in their 13-game win streak in the series, beating the Jayhawks by 21 or more points in nine of their last 13 matchups, including a 35-10 victory last year in Lawrence.