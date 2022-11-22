Different collars are often better or worse for different breeds of dogs. I have a new puppy we brought home months ago who is an 85 pound Bernedoodle and we have an older miniature wire haired Dachshund. I can tell you one thing: they can not wear the same types of collars. The size of the dog and the type of hair they have will have a major impact on the type of collar that’s best for your pup.

7 DAYS AGO