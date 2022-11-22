Read full article on original website
Rescue Pit Bull Almost Euthanized Gets Second Chance As Family Therapy Dog
Abandoned at a shelter at just a year old where he was seen as reactive and overexcited, Jake is now helping children and families as a therapy support dog.
Puppies With 'Severe Genetic Anomalies' Rescued From Backyard Breeder
"Each of them will need a cart, or prosthetic to aid them in mobility," rescue owner Zach Skow told Newsweek.
California Mountain Lion Snatches Leashed Chihuahua From Dog Walker
“It was like a 2- to 3-second struggle," said the dog walker. "He had Piper in his mouth. I didn’t even hear him. I never had a chance” to save the dog.
Rabid Pet Cat Attacks Owner After Encounter With Wild Animal
A pet cat attacked their owner after contracting rabies from a wild animal in North Carolina, officials say. Brunswick County Health Services is urging local residents to "stay aware and take precautions to protect themselves" after the feline tested positive for the viral disease. The cat is suspected of contracting...
topdogtips.com
8 Best Mixed-Breed Hypoallergenic Dogs
Let’s face it: being a pet owner with heightened skin sensitivity and allergies is not the most suitable combination. You may want to rush toward a cute yet mighty American Eskimo Dog or an adorable puppy-eyed Beagle but your allergies will hold you back. Remember the last time you...
Dog Found Abandoned in Closet of Maine Home
Moving is a stressful time for any pet. Most of us are extremely wary about taking our furry friends to a new location. Especially if you have a dog prone to door-dashing, putting your companion in a new home is stressful for them, along with all the other environmental stressors that accompany moving. For most […] The post Dog Found Abandoned in Closet of Maine Home appeared first on DogTime.
dailypaws.com
After Being Rescued From a Filthy Puppy Mill, Lolly the Poodle Mix Is Helping Dogs Recover From Fear, Trauma
Without help from canine health and behavior experts, Lolly the poodle mix would've never been able to find a forever home after she was rescued from deplorable conditions in an Iowa breeding facility. Lolly was one of the 500 dogs the ASPCA and the Animal Rescue League of Iowa saved...
Millions Watch Bitter-Sweet Moment Border Collie Herds Sheep for Final Time
Millions have watched the bitter-sweet moment a Border Collie herds sheep for the final time, despite being "riddled in pain." More than 2.5 million people have seen the montage of videos that show five-year-old Marshall limping on the field before sprinting after the sheep. Over 334,000 people have liked the viral clip posted by Lisa Alekna who uses the handle @laughingstockoflivestock.
The 5 best dog collars in 2022, according to a professional dog trainer
Consider materials, sizing, comfort, and safety when choosing a collar. These are best dog collars, including nylon, leather, and martingale styles.
Puppies Left To Die In A Box On The Side Of A Minnesota Highway, Here’s How To Help
How could you put these adorable faces in a cardboard box and leave them on the side of the road? The conditions were terrible, but miraculously the puppies are doing ok and recovering. A good Samaritan saw the box on the side of the road in Saginaw, Minnesota near the...
Dog Rescued From Puppy Mill Helps Other Dogs Get Over Fear of Humans
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) rescued miniature Goldendoodle Lolly from an Iowa puppy mill a year ago. She had matted fur, internal parasites, an infection, and dental disease when they rescued her, and after treatment went to the ASPCA Behavioral Rehabilitation Center (BRC) in North Carolina. She was avoidant toward human interaction and walking on a leash – understandable given her start in life.
petnewsdaily.com
5 Best Collars for Poodles – Poodle Collars Chosen By a Vet (November 2022 Reviews)
Different collars are often better or worse for different breeds of dogs. I have a new puppy we brought home months ago who is an 85 pound Bernedoodle and we have an older miniature wire haired Dachshund. I can tell you one thing: they can not wear the same types of collars. The size of the dog and the type of hair they have will have a major impact on the type of collar that’s best for your pup.
The Dogington Post
Top Hiking Dog Breeds
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Have you hiked with your dog before? In general, most dogs enjoy being outside, especially in areas where they can roam freely and discover new things. And due to the fact that dogs typically enjoy long walks filled with interesting smells, hiking with dogs is a popular activity with pet owners. Many dogs enjoy going on hikes. It helps them exercise both their body and mind.
